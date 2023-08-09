BP Marsh & Partners PLC - London-based venture capital investor in financial services businesses - Says that Aspira, a wholly owned subsidiary of LEBC, has acquired the trading assets and personnel of sister company, LEBC Group. BP Marsh & Partners has a 59% shareholding in LEBC. Says the combination "brings together the expertise of the two businesses under one brand" and will result in an "enhanced service" for both its individual and corporate clients.

LEBC Group & Aspira Chief Executive Officer Derek Miles says: "All LEBC staff and personnel will be incorporated into Aspira, with the shared management team unchanged. I look forward to leading the combined company as we continue to provide high-quality advice to our expanded client base."

Current stock price: 390.000, down 1.3%

12-month change: up 27%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved