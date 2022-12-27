Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPM   GB00B0XLRJ79

B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC

(BPM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-12-23 am EST
301.00 GBX   -0.33%
04:52aCORRECT: BP Marsh Chair Brian Marsh sells 552,000 shares via trust
AN
12/23DIRECTOR DEALINGS: On The Beach CFO, CEO buy; Softcat CEO sells
AN
11/07LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman cuts Shell; Redburn likes BAE Systems
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECT: BP Marsh Chair Brian Marsh sells 552,000 shares via trust

12/27/2022 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Correcting that Brian Marsh holds a 40% stake in BP Marsh, including trust's holding.)

BP Marsh & Partners PLC - London-based private equity investor in early-stage financial services businesses - Executive Chair Brian Marsh sells 552,000 shares at a price of 297.00p each via the Marsh Christian Trust, worth GBP1.6 million. Brian Marsh now has a 40.3% interest in BP Marsh with an aggregate 15.1 million shares, including 925,660 shares held by the trust.

----------

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
04:52aCORRECT: BP Marsh Chair Brian Marsh sells 552,000 shares via trust
AN
12/23DIRECTOR DEALINGS: On The Beach CFO, CEO buy; Softcat CEO sells
AN
11/07LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman cuts Shell; Redburn likes BAE Syste..
AN
10/20Transcript : B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/18Earnings Flash (BPM.L) B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX37.60
MT
10/18B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 31, 202..
CI
07/25Transcript : B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
07/07Transcript : B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 07, 2022
CI
06/30B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/13Earnings Flash (BPM.L) B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS Reports FY22 EPS GBX47.30
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 33,5 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 113 M 136 M 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 301,00 GBX
Average target price 480,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Managing Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Stuart Newman Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Brian Peter Marsh Executive Chairman
Daniel John Topping Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Pankaj Bhagwanji Lakhani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B.P. MARSH & PARTNERS PLC-8.51%136
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.11%105 729
UBS GROUP AG5.36%59 047
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-29.79%49 953
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.12%36 090
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.2.19%32 805