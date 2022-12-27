CORRECT: BP Marsh Chair Brian Marsh sells 552,000 shares via trust

(Correcting that Brian Marsh holds a 40% stake in BP Marsh, including trust's holding.)

BP Marsh & Partners PLC - London-based private equity investor in early-stage financial services businesses - Executive Chair Brian Marsh sells 552,000 shares at a price of 297.00p each via the Marsh Christian Trust, worth GBP1.6 million. Brian Marsh now has a 40.3% interest in BP Marsh with an aggregate 15.1 million shares, including 925,660 shares held by the trust.

