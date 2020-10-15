DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Personnel

B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Two experts join the BRAIN AG Supervisory Board



15.10.2020 / 16:07

Zwingenberg, Germany, 15. October 2020



Two experts join the BRAIN AG Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG) is fully staffed again: Professor Dr.-Ing. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt and Stephen Catling were appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board by the Local Court with effect from October 14, 2020 until the next annual General Meeting on March 10, 2021. With their many years of experience they complement the now again six-member Board.

Professor Dr.-Ing. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt worked for more than 30 years in leading or executive positions for companies in the Chemical- and Biotechnology sector, in particular for the Dow/DowDuPont, where she last held the position of Chief Technology Officer Europe, Middle East, Africa and India from 2011 to 2019. She was many years lecturer for bioprocess and biomedical engineering at the University Hannover as well as Member of the Bioeconomy Council of the German Federal Government. Since June 2019, Professor Treffenfeldt has been working as an independent consultant, especially for SME and science organizations, using her international experience in agro-, pharma and industrial biotechnology.

Stephen Catling has many years of management and leadership experience in companies in the food, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals industries. The graduate nutritionist and food technologist with special knowledge of biotechnological food ingredients took on various management and executive positions from 1987 onwards. He was divisional President Flavors from 1999 to 2003 at Danisco A/S (now Dupont) and from 2003 to 2014 he led the Ingredients Division for Associated British Foods (ABF) plc. Since 2014, he advises investors and entrepreneurs on food ingredients and related specialty chemical products, particularly regarding the use of equity capital for start-ups, mergers and acquisitions.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Georg Kellinghusen states: "With Professor Treffenfeldt we have gained a scientifically highly competent and experienced biotechnologist for our Supervisory Board who, in addition to her industrial experience, will contribute her expertise in bioprocess engineering. Stephen Catling will optimally complement the expertise of the Supervisory Board with his knowledge of food ingredients. In addition, his more than 30 years of management and leadership experience in companies in the food industry will also flow into the board. We welcome the two new members of the Supervisory Board and look forward to working with them."

Adriaan Moelker, CEO BRAIN AG states: "I'm very excited about the addition of the new Supervisory Board members. We are gaining incredible experience and networks in industries that are key for BRAIN. At the same time, we are becoming more international and we now have two women on the Supervisory Board - which better reflects what BRAIN also stands for: internationalization and diversity."

The court appointment of two new members to the Supervisory Board had become necessary after two members of the Supervisory Board withdrew from their offices prematurely.

About BRAIN



B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe's leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of the bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by means of "Nature's Toolbox" are successfully applied in the chemicals, cosmetics and food industries.

BRAIN's business model is based on two pillars. The BioScience segment mainly comprises research and development business with industrial partners, and the company's own research and development. The BioIndustrial segment consists mainly of business with industrially scalable products. As part of a growth-oriented industrialization strategy, BRAIN AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 2016 as the first company in the bioeconomy.

Contact Investor Relations

Michael Schneiders

Phone: +49 6251 9331-86

Email: mis@brain-biotech.com

Media Contact

Dr. Stephanie Konle

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: stk@brain-biotech.com

