B Riley Financial : . Riley Receives Multiple Honors at 2021 Turnaround Atlas Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it received multiple awards at the 13th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards, hosted by Global M&A Network on June 24 and 25, 2021.

B. Riley's Corporate Finance and Restructuring Professionals Recognized for Best Value-Creating Transactions

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial commented: "These awards demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our clients and our platform's ability to deliver our clients with end-to-end restructuring and turnaround services. We congratulate and join in celebrating our talented restructuring professionals for their continued recognition."

B. Riley's corporate finance and restructuring professionals were recognized in several categories for the best value-creating transactions, including:

Cross-Border Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year (mid-market): Gold's Gym acquisition by RSG Group

B. Riley Advisory Services was financial advisor to the gym franchise chain throughout its restructuring process and ultimate acquisition by a global fitness and lifestyle brand operator. Mark Shapiro led the engagement.

e-Commerce Restructuring of the Year: RTW Retailwinds sale of e-Commerce assets to Saadia Group

B. Riley Securities served as investment bank and led the sale process for this specialty apparel retail platform's e-commerce business. The engagement team was led by Perry Mandarino and Gideon Rosenbaum.

Chapter 11 Liquidation of the Year: Rochester Drug Cooperative

B. Riley Advisory Services was financial advisor to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors and the Liquidating Trustee throughout the Chapter 11 and ongoing post confirmation process of a large distributor of pharmaceutical supplies. The engagement team included Tom Buck, David Greenblatt, Craig Jacobson and Wayne Weitz.

Corporate Turnaround of the Year (mid-market): CARBO Ceramics restructuring

B. Riley Advisory Services was financial advisor to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors and Liquidating Trustee throughout the restructuring process of this global technology company. The engagement team included Scott Van Meter, Wayne Weitz, Mark Shapiro, Christina Reynolds and Craig Jacobson.

Corporate Turnaround of the Year (small mid-market): Rubio's Restaurants' pre-packaged financial restructuring

B. Riley Real Estate was real estate advisor assisting with strategic planning and leading lease renegotiations for this fast-casual restaurant chain in its restructuring. The engagement team was led by Michael Jerbich, Peter Lynch, Alex Draper and Mike Zoob.

Special Situation M&A Deal of the Year (large): JC Penney Chapter 11 restructuring and asset acquisition by Brookfield Asset management and Simon Property Group

B. Riley Real Estate was real estate advisor assisting with strategic planning and leading the real estate restructuring efforts, including lease renegotiations for this large department store chain. Michael Jerbich, Chris Draper, Jim Terrell, Peter Lynch and Mike Zoob led the engagement.

In addition, Alicia Masse of B. Riley Advisory Services was recently named one of Global M&A Network's Top USA Women Dealmakers of the Year in recognition of her leadership in restructuring serving clients across the global automotive sector. The award recognizes the most talented and respected women dealmakers in the U.S. transactional community.

Global M&A Network is a diversified media, publishing, awards and events production company serving the alternative investing, private equity, M&A, restructuring, transactional and business communities worldwide.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Media Contact

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

press@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

# # #

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-receives-multiple-honors-at-2021-turnaround-atlas-awards-301322449.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial