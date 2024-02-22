LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday February 29, 2024.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO, Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host a conference call followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on the same day.

Investors may access the conference call via the Company's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com under Events and Presentations. An audio recording will be made available for replay until March 14, 2024.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. Q4 and FY 2023 Earnings Call Details

Date: Thursday February 29, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) Location: https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts





Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker ir@brileyfin.com jmccusker@brileyfin.com (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-results-on-thursday-february-29-2024-302068371.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial