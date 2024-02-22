More about the company
B. Riley Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services platform. The Company's segments include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer segment. Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional brokerage services. Wealth Management segment provides retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance and tax preparation services to individuals and families, small businesses, non-profits, trusts, foundations, endowments and qualified retirement plans. Financial Consulting segment provides a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment provides retail liquidation services. Consumer segment consists of Targus and its Brands investment portfolio.