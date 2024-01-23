Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe parent Franchise Group has named Andrew Laurence as its CEO, replacing Brian Kahn, its website showed.

Laurence, whose appointment was effective Jan. 20, has been the company's executive vice president since October 2019.

Bloomberg News first reported on Monday that Kahn was stepping down as the CEO of Franchise Group, which also owns retailer Buddy's Home Furnishings and discount furniture store American Freight.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the leadership change.

Franchise Group was taken private last year by a consortium led by Kahn in a $2.6 billion deal, which involved investments from financial services firm B. Riley Financial.

Bloomberg News had reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating B. Riley's relationship with Kahn.

But B. Riley said on Monday it was not aware of any such SEC investigation and would cooperate if such a situation arises.

Kahn could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)