Labaton Keller Sucharow, an award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities law violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)

If you currently own stock in B. Riley Financial, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact Labaton Keller Sucharow’s Shareholder Rights Team via ShareholderRights@labaton.com or calling (888) 543-3218.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215962878/en/