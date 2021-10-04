Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTD2   DE0001262152

B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DTD2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/04/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/ interim statements 2021-10-04 / 12:21 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 15, 2021 Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022 Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft 
              Elsenheimerstr. 57 
              80687 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.bs-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237966 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237966&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)

All news about B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
06:22aB+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
DJ
06:18aB+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
DJ
02/15Bs Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Dece..
CI
2020B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
2020B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
2020B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
2020B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
2019B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
2019B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
2019B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12,0 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2022 0,80 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
Net Debt 2022 1,30 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,44 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilhelm Berger CFO, Head-Audit, Human Resources & Investments
Johann Bertl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Bauch Head-Research, Development & Professional Services
Werner Steinwender Member-Supervisory Board
Hanna Spielbüchler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT40.98%25
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389