DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/ interim statements 2021-10-04 / 12:21 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 15, 2021 Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: May 13, 2022 Address: https://bs-ag.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft Elsenheimerstr. 57 80687 München Germany Internet: www.bs-ag.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1237966 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237966&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 06:21 ET (10:21 GMT)