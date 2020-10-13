Log in
B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft

B+S BANKSYSTEME AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DTD2)
B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/13/2020 | 02:35pm BST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft
13.10.2020 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Elsenheimerstr. 57
Postal code: 80687
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299007PZPBNXDDWHC04

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Petra Neureither
Date of birth: 07 Apr 1967

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
PEN GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.46 % 0.00 % 4.46 % 6,209,933
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0001262152 0 276,653 0.00 % 4.46 %
Total 276,653 4.46 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Petra Neureither % % %
PEN GmbH 4.46 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Oct 2020


Language: English
Company: B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft
Elsenheimerstr. 57
80687 München
Germany
Internet: www.bs-ag.com

 
