B&S Group S.A.
B&S Group S.A.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date06 nov 2023 - 06:40
Statutory nameB&S Group S.A.
Title9M 2023 trading update B&S Group SA
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202311060000000001_2311-05 B&S Group SA Q3 2023 trading update.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 06 November 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

B&S Group SA published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 08:02:49 UTC.