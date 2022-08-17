B&S S A : August 17 | Peter Kruithof resigns as CFO of B&S

Press release

Peter Kruithof resigns as CFO of B&S.

Supervisory Board nominates Mark Faasse as successor.

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - August 17, 2022 (10:00 CET)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S") tech company in the consumer goods industry, today announces that Peter Kruithof (41) has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of B&S effective October 31, 2022 to pursue other career opportunities. Pending shareholders' approval, the Supervisory Board appoints Mark Faasse (40) as his successor.

The Supervisory Board will nominate the appointment of Mark Faasse as CFO at the Annual General Meeting of 2023. Mark Faasse currently serves as Financial Director of B&S and holds over 15 years of experience in senior financial and managerial roles. Mark joined B&S in 2014 and served as Finance Director and Management Board member for two of the operating segments of B&S before becoming Finance Director of B&S in 2018. Before B&S, Mark was an auditor at Deloitte.

Jan Arie van Barneveld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are very grateful to Peter for his contribution and achievements during his 14 years with B&S, of which the last two as CFO. It pleases us that with the nomination of Mark Faasse, we have found an internal candidate as his successor. Mark has been committed to B&S for years already and has extensive financial expertise and experience in working closely with the Executive Board."

Tako de Haan, CEO: "Mark brings broad financial experience and thoroughly understands B&S' operations and strategic priorities. Having had a variety of important financial roles in our business segments and at holding level for the past eight years, he is well prepared. As Peter and Mark have been working together for years, we are confident it will be a smooth transfer of responsibilities."

De Haan continued: "B&S is fortunate to have benefitted from Peter's talents and constant commitment for so many years. Peter's financial and commercial stewardship since his appointment as CFO have been integral to guiding B&S successfully through the pandemic and responding adequately to the recent global economic developments and developed a robust capital structure for its next phase of growth. We wish Peter all the best in his future endeavors."

For additional information please contact

investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com

Peter Kruithof resigns as CFO of B&S | 1