B&S S A : August 17 | Peter Kruithof resigns as CFO of B&S

Peter Kruithof resigns as CFO of B&S.
Supervisory Board nominates Mark Faasse as successor.
Mensdorf, Luxembourg - August 17, 2022 (10:00 CET)
B&S Group S.A. ("B&S") tech company in the consumer goods industry, today announces that Peter Kruithof (41) has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of B&S effective October 31, 2022 to pursue other career opportunities. Pending shareholders' approval, the Supervisory Board appoints Mark Faasse (40) as his successor.
The Supervisory Board will nominate the appointment of Mark Faasse as CFO at the Annual General Meeting of 2023. Mark Faasse currently serves as Financial Director of B&S and holds over 15 years of experience in senior financial and managerial roles. Mark joined B&S in 2014 and served as Finance Director and Management Board member for two of the operating segments of B&S before becoming Finance Director of B&S in 2018. Before B&S, Mark was an auditor at Deloitte.
Jan Arie van Barneveld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are very grateful to Peter for his contribution and achievements during his 14 years with B&S, of which the last two as CFO. It pleases us that with the nomination of Mark Faasse, we have found an internal candidate as his successor. Mark has been committed to B&S for years already and has extensive financial expertise and experience in working closely with the Executive Board."
Tako de Haan, CEO: "Mark brings broad financial experience and thoroughly understands B&S' operations and strategic priorities. Having had a variety of important financial roles in our business segments and at holding level for the past eight years, he is well prepared. As Peter and Mark have been working together for years, we are confident it will be a smooth transfer of responsibilities."
De Haan continued: "B&S is fortunate to have benefitted from Peter's talents and constant commitment for so many years. Peter's financial and commercial stewardship since his appointment as CFO have been integral to guiding B&S successfully through the pandemic and responding adequately to the recent global economic developments and developed a robust capital structure for its next phase of growth. We wish Peter all the best in his future endeavors."
About B&S
B&S (EURONEXT:BSGR) exists to make premium consumer goods available to everyone, anywhere. We believe that getting access to consumer products that bring joy and comfort into everyday lives, should be easy around the globe.
With our ever-growing international network and physical local presence, we bring suppliers, brand owners, logistics partners, wholesalers, retailers and consumers all over the world together that are in many ways difficult to connect.
We work with the world's premium consumer brands in beauty, liquors, personal care, food, health
and consumer electronics to serve millions of consumers daily - either directly or through our wholesaler and reseller partners.
Powered by our high-tech platform and arising from supply chain expertise, we provide sourcing, warehousing, distribution, digital commerce, marketing and brand development solutions that enhance choice, speed up delivery, drive conversion and increase reach.
Additional information can be found on our websiteand on LinkedIn.
Forward-looking information / disclaimer
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S Group's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements
