  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. B&S Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSGR   LU1789205884

B&S GROUP S.A.

(BSGR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:54:08 2023-03-31 am EDT
3.970 EUR   +1.79%
03:44aB&s S A : B&S publishes outcomes of governance review
PU
03/30B&s S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information B&S publishes outcomes of governance review
PU
03/30B&s S A : Mar 30 | B&S publishes outcomes of governance review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

B&S S A : B&S publishes outcomes of governance review

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
B&S Group S.A.
B&S Group S.A.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date30 mar 2023 - 18:09
Statutory nameB&S Group S.A.
TitleB&S publishes outcomes of governance review

Attachments

Disclaimer

B&S Group SA published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 159 M 2 354 M 2 354 M
Net income 2022 42,2 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2022 394 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,36x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 328 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 714
Free-Float 100%
Chart B&S GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
B&S Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B&S GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Average target price 7,00 €
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bas Schreuders Chief Executive Officer & Member-Executive Board
Jan Arie van Barneveld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ken Lageveen Chief Operations Officer
Kitty Koelemeijer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Engelbert Tjeenk Willink Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B&S GROUP S.A.-19.34%358
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION10.06%51 133
ITOCHU CORPORATION3.40%47 091
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.26%43 253
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-54.87%24 536
MARUBENI CORPORATION17.62%22 801
