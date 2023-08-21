B&S Group S.A. is a value adding distributor of consumer goods (health & beauty products, liquors, food & beverages, Electronics) in over 100 countries and acts as a single source supplier to attractive channels and specialized markets worldwide. B&S Group S.A. provides tailored solutions throughout the supply chain, linking suppliers and customers that would otherwise find it difficult to connect. Customers include: - Retail (B2B): value, online, secondary, underserved, and duty-free; - Maritime: ship suppliers and cruise lines; - Remote: caterers at remote industrial sites, peacekeeping missions, government and defence operations; - Retail (B2C): customers in (travel) retail outlets and specialty retail markets.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale