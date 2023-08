Interim financial report 2023 B&S Group S.A. Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

Contents Interim Management report 3 Statement by the Executive Board Message from the CEO Operational review Principal risks & uncertainties Interim condensed consolidated financial statements 10 Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Condensed consolidated statement of financial position Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements 18 B&S Group S.A. - Interim financial report 2023 2

Interim Management report This Interim Financial Report should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report 2022, which includes a detailed analysis of our operations and activities as well as explanations of financial measures used. Statement by the Executive Board In accordance with the Luxembourg Transparency Law, i.e. the law of January 11, 2008 on transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended, we confirm that, to the best of our knowledge: the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union and give a true and fair view of, assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of B&S Group S.A.; and

the interim report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 gives a fair review of the information required pursuant the Luxembourg Transparency Law. Luxembourg, August 21, 2023 Peter van Mierlo, CEO Mark Faasse, CFO Bas Schreuders, Senior Counsel

Message from the CEO Inflation continues to impact both our cost base as well as consumer behavior, nonetheless, based on a strong first quarter of the year and a flat second quarter, we realized a turnover increase of 7.6% over the first half year. All segments showed growth in turnover compared to the second quarter last year, except for Liquors and Food. In the Liquors segment, the market was very challenging, while in Food we choose margin over turnover. Personal Care significantly outperformed last year, while also Beauty, Health and Retail continued its strong performance. We continued to grow our workforce. Within Beauty, the larger workforce comes from the acquisition of Europe Beauty Group last year, as well as the temporary increase as we anticipate efficiency increases in the newly opened FragranceNet warehouse. In Personal Care, we continue to see strong market demand while in the Retail segment, we continued to open new airport shops. The spending on all cost categories was higher than last year, which was partly due to the continued growth. Our working capital is now below last year. We have developed action plans to further improve focus on aged inventory. We expect the challenging market conditions in several of our markets to continue, while we remain confident about the underlying trends and longer-term outlook. B&S has six strong segments in branded consumer goods in different markets, realizing synergies in IT and Warehousing, next to Talent management, Finance and Legal. All segments have strong and experienced leaders with very close ties in the markets they operate. During the year under review, we have strengthened our leadership team and further improved our governance. The new Executive Team is defining focus points for the coming years. Our main focus will be on operational excellence, and we will address working capital and cost management, while we will also develop plans for further organic and acquisitive growth opportunities. We plan to communicate an updated strategy in November of this year. Peter van Mierlo, CEO B&S Group S.A. - Interim financial report 2023 4