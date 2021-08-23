B&S S A : Half Year 2021 results

Focus on higher margin business paying off. Further market recovery expected in second half.
Mensdorf, Luxembourg - August 23, 2021 (07:00 CET)
B&S Group S.A. ("B&S" or the "Group"), a global distribution partner for consumer goods, today publishes its half year 2021 results ("HY 2021").
Highlights HY 2021 (compared to HY 2020)
Overall turnover for HY 2021 decreased by 1.5% to € 823.6 M (increased 2.3% at constant currency); significant FX impact on B2C Beauty business due to weakening of the USD;
Organic turnover declined by 2.9% (increased 0.9% at constant currency);
Gross profit increased while operational expenses remained at similar levels, resulting in an EBITDA growth of 29.2% to € 45.6 M or € 49.4 M at constant currency. (HY 2020: € 35.3 M or € 31.9 M when corrected for received government support);
Net cash from operations amounted to € -29.1 M (HY 2020: € 70.4 M), which was the result of inventory build-up for the seasonally stronger H2 and particularly Q4 - a trend in line with previous years;
Net debt / EBITDA at June 30, 2021 stood at 2.8 (pre IFRS 16);1
Net profit amounted to € 21.8 M (HY 2020: € 12.8 M).
1.4%
0.9%
(3.8)%
Turnover breakdown HY 2021 in € million (unless otherwise indicated)
Highlights Q2 2021 (compared to Q2 2020)
Overall turnover growth of 3.1% (7.1% at constant currency);
Organic turnover growth of 1.5% (5.5% at constant currency).
1 For this test period our 3.5 covenant is still waived; In H1 2020 we pro-actively engaged with our relationship banks to agree on a covenant holiday for three test periods (HY 2020, FY 2020 and HY 2021). This way, we created additional head room for inventory build-up towards our seasonally stronger H2 and particularly Q4.
1
PRESS RELEASE HY 2021 RESULTS
Tako de Haan, CEO: "In the first half of 2021, delivery on strategy and financial performance was good. We focused on leveraging the business opportunities that developed on the back of our strategic direction. We further built our presence in selected geographies in our Liquor, Beauty and Food business and increased our majority interest in JTG Holding B.V. (JTG) and thus Fragrancenet.com Inc (FragranceNet), making the next step moving closer to the end consumer2. The focus on higher margin business in Liquor and the introduction of selected product assortments in Food underline our focus on scalable, profitable growth.
The pandemic lasted longer than expected and continued to have its impact on commercial activities in the first half of 2021. This was most noticeable in Q1 2021, especially when compared to the relatively limited impact in Q1 2020. The second quarter saw developments of recovery albeit slower than anticipated at the time of our Q1 2021 trading update. Indirectly, the pandemic caused industrywide container shortages, freight delays and product scarcity in the market. The weakened USD also impacted results noticeably.
Our focus on higher margin business, simplified operations and elimination of operating expenses resulted in a 29.2% growth in EBITDA. EBITDA margins increased to 5.5% and considering the current market circumstances, we are confident to reiterate our FY 2021 guidance for EBITDA margin of at least 6%.
As the roll out of our Digital First program continues, we see further signs of success. Year to date, well over € 80 M in commercial transactions ran over our newly developed e-com platform and we are rapidly onboarding more and more B2B, B2R and B2C activities and businesses. As part of our wider effort to enhance our digital operations platform (DOP), investments were made to digitize our end-to-end processes. This will help us realize further business growth from existing and new customers by providing access to our long-tail assortments 24/7 from any place in the world. The focus on e-commerce activities combined with our extensive marketing services further supports our geographical expansion. The recent appointment of Arben Hajrullahu as Chief Commercial Officer further fortifies the execution of this strategy.
We have taken next steps in streamlining the organization by flattening the organization structure and already notice the effects in our execution power. With the recent acquisition of additional shares in JTG and the planned conversion of the remaining JTG shares to the Beauty segment (as communicated June 30, 2021) we will ensure swift strategic alignment of and collaboration between all beauty companies.
Looking ahead, continued growth is foreseen in all e-commerce channels and we will reap the benefits of simplifying and digitizing the organization and positioning B&S as a global brand. As the world gradually opens and social activities return to normal we assume that the travel related markets in our Food, Health and Retail segments will slowly recover and add to our overall performance. This is in addition to growth in the other business segments."
2 Following the acquisition of additional shares in JTG Holding B.V. and consequently an increased majority interest in FragranceNet.com Inc. on June 30, 2021, B&S holds a 65.4% stake in FragranceNet (previously 53.7%). Additionally, B&S plans to convert the remainder 8.2% of JTG shares - currently owned by the Managing Director of JTG - into the B&S Beauty segment.
2
PRESS RELEASE HY 2021 RESULTS
Key figures HY 2021 3
€ million (unless
HY 2021
HY 2020
(%)
otherwise indicated)
reported
reported
reported
Profit or loss account
Turnover
823.6
Gross profit (margin)
126.8
EBITDA (margin)
45.6
Depreciation &
15.1
Amortisation
Profit before tax
28.5
Net profit
21.8
EPS (in euro)
0.17
Inventory in days
87
Working capital in days
96
Net cash from operations
(29.1)
ROIWC
22.8%
Financial position
Solvency Ratio*
34.8%
Net Debt*
247.3
Net Debt/EBITDA**
2.8
15.4%
5.5%
835.8
114.9
35.3
15.9
14.9
12.8
0.07
78
92
70.4
21.9%
37.2%
239.6
2.8
13.7%
4.2%
(1.5%)
10.4%
29.2%
5.0%
91.3%
70.3%
*on Pre-IFRS 16 basis
**Net debt and EBITDA on pre-IFRS 16 basis
Financial performance
Turnover
HY 2021 overall turnover declined by 1.5% (increased 2.3% at constant currency), driven by the EUR/USD FX impact. Organically, turnover declined by 2.9% (increased 0.9% at constant currency).
3 Due to the international nature of our business, significant portions of our turnover and expenses are denominated in currencies other than the Euro, including the US dollar. Consequently, our results from operations are affected by translational foreign exchange risk and currency translation can affect the comparability of our consolidated financial results. To explain the impact of currency volatility on our consolidated financial results, in this press release we include some constant currency disclosure, which is calculated by translating current balances at prior rates. The average EUR/USD FX rate for HY 2021 is 1.2053 (vs.1.1020 for HY 2020).
3
PRESS RELEASE HY 2021 RESULTS
B&S Liquor turnover was negatively impacted by product scarcity in the market. Secondly, the supply chain challenges from delays in sea freight and container shortages that arose in Q1 continued to have an effect in Q2. In Liquor Wholesale Europe, turnover growth was realized mainly in Q2 and driven by our increased focus on new geographies and the (partial) lifting of Covid-19 related restrictions.
B&S Beauty turnover increased as a result of continued growth in online sales, increased focus on geographical expansion as well as the addition of Top Care which was acquired August 2020. Further turnover growth in Q2 was held back by industry-wide product scarcity especially in B2B and by EUR/USD FX impact in B2C.
B&S Personal Care performed better than the same period last year, but further recovery was held back by newly inflicted Covid-19 restrictions with forced store closures in several European countries towards the end of Q2.
B&S Food saw the duty-free and travel related business recover slower than initially expected. The food business in the Middle East on the other hand outperformed with revenue growth from both existing and new clients. In the remote business, the turnover decline following the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in H1 was in line with expectations.
B&S Health saw the travel vaccines business recovering slower than expected, where the Covid- 19 related sales in the medical supply business declined when compared to 2020. The newly added projects in the industrial and remote tender portfolio are starting to contribute the first results.
B&S Retail continued to see severe impact from global travel restrictions. Although around 90% of our shops opened towards the end of Q1, sales kept lagging. Recovery in Q2 was slower than expected due to newly inflicted Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Turnover split per segment**
€ million (unless
HY 2021
HY 2021
HY 2021
HY 2021
HY 2020
(%)
(%)
otherwise indicated)
reported
organic
acquisitive
FX
reported*
reported
constant
currency
B&S Liquors
230.9
0.9
(9.3)
239.3
(3.5%)
(0.4%)
B&S Beauty
302.0
37.2
11.8
(15.7)
268.7
12.4%
18.2%
B&S Personal Care
124.7
8.0
-
116.7
6.9%
6.9%
B&S Food
132.9
(13.2)
(6.3)
152.4
(12.8%)
(8.7%)
B&S Health
22.5
(8.8)
(0.2)
31.5
(28.6%)
(27.9%)
B&S Retail
10.5
(16.4)
(0.2)
27.1
(61.3%)
(60.5%)
Holding & eliminations
0.1
0.1
-
-
TOTAL TURNOVER
823.6
7.7
11.8
(31.7)
835.8
(1.5%)
2.3%
*The comparative information has been re-presented due to the new segment structure as per 2021
**A detailed set of figures containing the quarterly sales for the new segments as well as segmented profit and loss figures for HY + FY 2019 and HY + FY 2020 is available on our corporate website.
4
PRESS RELEASE HY 2021 RESULTS
€ million (unless
Q2 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
(%)
(%)
otherwise indicated)
reported
organic
acquisitive
FX
reported*
reported
constant
currency
B&S Liquors
125.7
(1.0)
(4.8)
131.5
(4.4%)
(0.8%)
B&S Beauty
152.0
11.2
6.6
(8.2)
142.4
6.7%
12.5%
B&S Personal Care
63.0
12.5
-
50.5
24.8%
24.8%
B&S Food
70.0
1.1
(3.4)
72.3
(3.2%)
1.5%
B&S Health
10.2
(4.7)
(0.1)
15.0
(31.3%)
(31.3%)
B&S Retail
7.0
3.6
(0.1)
3.5
100%
102.9%
Holding & eliminations
0.1
-
-
0.1
-
-
TOTAL TURNOVER
428.1
22.8
6.6
(16.6)
415.3
3.1%
7.1%
*The comparative information has been re-presented due to the new segment structure as per 2021
Gross Profit
Gross profit came in at € 126.8 M (HY 2020: € 114.9 M). As a percentage of turnover, this was an increase to 15.4% from 13.7%, mainly the net effect of shift in focus on higher margin business in the Liquor segment combined with a price increase as a result of scarcity in the market. Additionally, a more focussed product assortment in our Food business led to an improved gross profit margin.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses amounted to € 81.2 M (HY 2020: € 79.7 M) as the outcome of:
Slight decline in staff costs to € 54.9 M (HY 2020: € 55.8 M) following decrease in temporary staff costs and cost savings from the 2020 reorganisations. Adjusting for the €
3.4 M government grants received in H1 2020, staff costs decreased significantly;
Increase in IT costs driven by e-commerce investments and expensing instead of capitalising of IT costs in 2021;
Slight increase in marketing costs resulting from our focus on online marketing services;
Reduced travel costs due to travel restrictions.
EBITDA
As a result of gross margin increase combined with a cost base similar to H1 2020, EBITDA increased 29.2% to € 45.6 M (HY 2020: € 35.3 M). EBITDA margin amounted to 5.5% (HY 2020: 4.2%). At constant currency and with HY 2020 corrected for received government support, EBITDA grew 54.9% to € 49.4 M (HY 2020 corrected: € 31.9 M).
Result for the period
Financial expenses decreased mainly as a result of less average outstanding debt in 2021 when compared to H1 2020 following reduced average working capital levels and decreased lending rates. This resulted in profit before tax of € 28.5 M (HY 2020: € 14.9 M). The effective tax rate in
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.