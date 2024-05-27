B&S announces results of the Annual General Meeting

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - May 27, 2024 (07:00 CET)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S" or the "Company"), a company in the consumer goods industry, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday May 24, 2024. B&S is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted.

During the AGM, the consolidated financial statements and company annual accounts 2023, which received an unqualified audit opinion from KPMG, were adopted. Shareholders granted approval for the dividend proposal. The dividend over the financial year 2023 amounts to EUR 0.16 per Ordinary Share and will be payable on or around July 3, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set at May 28, 2024, and the record date to May 29, 2024. The shareholders approved the proposal to add the remainder of the profit to the reserves.

Furthermore, the AGM of shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Executive Board in office in 2023 in relation to the financial year 2023, and granted discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their supervision duties during the financial year 2023.

Finally, approval was granted for the re-appointment of Mr. Bas Schreuders as member of the Executive Board for a period of four years.

The minutes of the May 24, 2024 AGM, as well as the voting results will be published on www.bsgroup-sa.com.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For additional information please contact investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com