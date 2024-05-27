B&S announces results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting
Mensdorf, Luxembourg - May 27, 2024 (07:00 CET)
B&S Group S.A. ("B&S" or the "Company"), a company in the consumer goods industry, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday May 24, 2024. B&S is pleased to announce that all resolutions were adopted.
During the AGM, the consolidated financial statements and company annual accounts 2023, which received an unqualified audit opinion from KPMG, were adopted. Shareholders granted approval for the dividend proposal. The dividend over the financial year 2023 amounts to EUR 0.16 per Ordinary Share and will be payable on or around July 3, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set at May 28, 2024, and the record date to May 29, 2024. The shareholders approved the proposal to add the remainder of the profit to the reserves.
Furthermore, the AGM of shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Executive Board in office in 2023 in relation to the financial year 2023, and granted discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their supervision duties during the financial year 2023.
Finally, approval was granted for the re-appointment of Mr. Bas Schreuders as member of the Executive Board for a period of four years.
The minutes of the May 24, 2024 AGM, as well as the voting results will be published on www.bsgroup-sa.com.
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
For additional information please contact investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com
About B&S
B&S exists to make premium consumer goods available to everyone, anywhere. We believe that getting access to consumer products that bring joy and comfort into everyday lives, should be easy around the globe. With our ever-growing international network and physical local presence, we bring suppliers, brand owners, logistics partners, wholesalers, retailers and consumers all over the world together that are in many ways difficult to connect.
We work with the world's premium consumer brands in beauty, liquors, personal care, food, health and consumer electronics to serve millions of consumers daily - either directly or through our wholesaler and reseller partners. Powered by our high-tech platform and arising from supply chain expertise, we provide sourcing, warehousing, distribution, digital commerce, marketing and brand development solutions that enhance choice, speed up delivery, drive conversion and increase reach.
Additional information can be found on our website and on LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements.
