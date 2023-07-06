Press release

B&S to appoint Auditor and Supervisory Board Member

EGM to be held on August 18, 2023

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - July 6, 2023 (7.00 CET)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S" or the "Company"), tech company in the consumer goods industry, today announces it will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM" or the "Meeting") on August 18, 2023, for the appointment of KMPG as the independent auditor for the Company. During the same EGM, the Company intends to appoint Erna Versteegden as the fourth independent member to the Supervisory Board.

In May B&S informed its shareholders that the Company was in the process of selecting an independent auditor for the 2023 audit. B&S will convene an EGM in which it will be proposed to the shareholders to appoint KPMG for a duration of five years as the independent auditor.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has nominated Ms. Erna Versteegden as member of the Supervisory Board as per the resolution of the Supervisory Board dated 5 July 2023, for a term expiring at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027. Erna has over 30 years of international experience in marketing, sales and operations in the financial services and business solutions industry across EMEA and the USA. She is an independent change consultant with a strong focus on Inclusion and Diversity and holds several Supervisory Board positions. A positive advice from the Joint Works Council has been obtained.

Erna is an independent member within the meaning of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. Further to her appointment, the Supervisory Board of B&S will consist of Derk Doijer (Chair), Bert Tjeenk Willink (Vice-chair), Leendert Blijdorp, Kim Smit (Chair Audit committee) and Erna Versteegden.

The convening notice and agenda for the EGM will be published in the next coming days on the Company's website.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(a) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For additional information please contact Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications M: +31(0) 50261626

E: uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl / investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com

