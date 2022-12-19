B&S S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Press release SB B&S Group SA co-opt Mr Derk Doijer - EN

Press release
B&S Supervisory Board co-opts Mr. Derk Doijer as new independent member and chairman of the Supervisory Board
Mensdorf, Luxembourg - December 19, 2022 (17:15 CET)
B&S Group S.A. ("B&S" or the "Company"), tech company in the con sumer goods industry, announces today that the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Derk Doijer as an independent member and chairman of the Supervisory Board of B&S with immediate effect.
The appointment was made by co-optation in accordance with applicable law and corporate governance regulations, to fill the vacancy of the former member and chairman of the Supervisory Board. As a result, Mr. Doijer continues the term of the mandate of his predecessor, ending after the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026. B&S will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in due course to confirm the appointment of Mr. Doijer.
Mr. Doijer has significant Supervisory Board membership experience, such as Ahold, Corio (chairman) and Lucas Bols (chairman). He holds a masters degree in Law from the university of Rotterdam. Mr. Doijer complies with the independence criteria of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and the profile drawn up by the Supervisory Board.
With his extensive experience in the international consumer goods industry through his 30 years in senior positions with Makro (part of SHV Holdings) and as member of the Executive Board of Directors of SHV Holdings, Mr. Doijer has a solid understanding of B&S' business environment. And with his background in the areas of governance, compliance and risk management he will bring substantial added value to the Supervisory Board.
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(a) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
For additional information please contact
investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com
