B&S S A : Interim report 2021

B&S GROUP S.A.
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended
June 30, 2021
Interim Management report
This Interim Financial Report should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report 2020 which includes a detailed analysis of our operations and activities as well as explanations of financial measures used.
Statement by the Executive Board
In accordance with the Luxembourg Transparency Law, i.e. the law of January 11, 2008 on transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended, we confirm that, to the best of our knowledge:
-
the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union and give a true and fair view of, assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of B&S Group S.A.; and
-
the interim report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 gives a fair review of the information required pursuant the Luxembourg Transparency Law.
Luxembourg, August 23, 2021
Tako de Haan, CEO
Peter Kruithof, CFO
Bas Schreuders, Senior Counsel
Niels Groen, Managing Director
Message from the CEO
In the first half of 2021, delivery on strategy and financial performance was good. We focused on leveraging the business opportunities that developed on the back of our strategic direction. We further built our presence in selected geographies in our Liquor, Beauty and Food business and increased our majority interest in JTG Holding B.V. (JTG) and thus Fragrancenet.com Inc (FragranceNet), making the next step moving closer to the end consumer1. The focus on higher margin business in Liquor and the introduction of selected product assortments in Food underline our focus on scalable, profitable growth.
The pandemic lasted longer than expected and continued to have its impact on commercial activities in the first half of 2021. This was most noticeable in Q1 2021, especially when compared to the relatively limited impact in Q1 2020. The second quarter saw developments of recovery albeit slower than anticipated at the time of our Q1 2021 trading update. Indirectly, the pandemic caused industrywide container shortages, freight delays and product scarcity in the market. The weakened USD also impacted results noticeably.
Our focus on higher margin business, simplified operations and elimination of operating expenses resulted in a 29.2% growth in EBITDA. EBITDA margins increased to 5.5% and considering the current market circumstances, we are confident to reiterate our FY 2021 guidance for EBITDA margin of at least 6%.
As the roll out of our Digital First program continues, we see further signs of success. Year to date, well over € 80 M in commercial transactions ran over our newly developed e-com platform and we are rapidly onboarding more and more B2B, B2R and B2C activities and businesses. As part of our wider effort to enhance our digital operations platform (DOP), investments were made to digitize our end-to-end processes. This will help us realize further business growth from existing and new customers by providing access to our long-tail assortments 24/7 from any place in the world. The focus on e-commerce activities combined with our extensive marketing services further supports our geographical expansion. The recent appointment of Arben Hajrullahu as Chief Commercial Officer further fortifies the execution of this strategy.
We have taken next steps in streamlining the organization by flattening the organization structure and already notice the effects in our execution power. With the recent acquisition of additional shares in JTG and the planned conversion of the remaining JTG shares to the Beauty segment (as communicated June 30, 2021) we will ensure swift strategic alignment of and collaboration between all beauty companies.
Looking ahead, continued growth is foreseen in all e-commerce channels and we will reap the benefits of simplifying and digitizing the organization and positioning B&S as a global brand. As the world gradually opens and social activities return to normal we assume that the travel related markets in our Food, Health and Retail segments) will slowly recover and add to our overall performance. This is in addition to growth in the other business segments.
Tako de Haan, CEO
1 Following the acquisition of additional shares in JTG Holding B.V. and consequently an increased majority interest in FragranceNet.com Inc. on June 30, 2021, B&S holds a 65.4% stake in FragranceNet (previously 53.7%). Additionally, B&S plans to convert the remainder 8.2% of JTG shares - currently owned by the Managing Director of JTG - into the B&S Beauty segment.
Operational review
Key figures HY 2021 2
|
€ million (unless
|
HY 2021
|
HY 2020
|
(%)
|
otherwise indicated)
|
reported
|
reported
|
reported
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or loss account
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
823.6
|
Gross profit (margin)
|
126.8
|
EBITDA (margin)
|
45.6
|
Depreciation &
|
15.1
|
Amortisation
|
|
Profit before tax
|
28.5
|
Net profit
|
21.8
|
|
EPS (in euro)
|
0.17
|
Inventory in days
|
87
|
Working capital in days
|
96
|
Net cash from operations
|
(29.1)
|
ROIWC
|
22.8%
|
Financial position
|
|
Solvency Ratio*
|
34.8%
|
Net Debt*
|
247.3
|
Net Debt/EBITDA**
|
2.8
835.8
114.9
35.3
15.9
14.9
12.8
0.07
78
92
70.4
21.9%
37.2%
239.6
2.8
(1.5%)
10.4%
29.2%
5.0%
91.3%
70.3%
*on Pre-IFRS 16 basis
**Net debt and EBITDA on pre-IFRS 16 basis
Financial performance
Turnover
HY 2021 overall turnover declined by 1.5% (increased 2.3% at constant currency), driven by the EUR/USD FX impact. Organically, turnover declined by 2.9% (increased 0.9% at constant currency).
2 Due to the international nature of our business, significant portions of our turnover and expenses are denominated in currencies other than the Euro, including the US dollar. Consequently, our results from operations are affected by translational foreign exchange risk and currency translation can affect the comparability of our consolidated financial results. To explain the impact of currency volatility on our consolidated financial results, in this press release we include some constant currency disclosure, which is calculated by translating current balances at prior rates. The average EUR/USD FX rate for HY 2021 is 1.2053 (vs.1.1020 for HY 2020).
