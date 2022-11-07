B&S S A : Quarterly financial report - Trading update 9M2022

9M 2022 trading update B&S Group S.A.

Topline growth of 18.7% in first nine months 2022. Q3 growth slightly less steep although above expectations. Mensdorf, Luxembourg - November 7, 2022 (07:00 CET) B&S Group S.A. ("B&S") tech company in the consumer goods industry, today publishes its trading update for the first nine months of 2022 ("9M 2022"). Highlights 9M 2022 (compared to 9M 2021) Overall turnover increased by 18.7% to € 1,527.6 M (13.7% on a constant currency basis); Organic turnover increased 17.9% (13.0% on a constant currency basis); Staff costs increased due to challenging labour market and inflation. Highlights Q3 2022 (compared to Q3 2021) Overall turnover increased by 17.4% to € 544.3 M (11.3% on constant currency); Organic turnover increased by 16.4% (10.3% on constant currency), above anticipated levels given global economic developments; Supply chain constraints started to normalise with exception of the Beauty segment and the international liquor market. 0.7%4.9% 13.0% B&S Group S.A. - 9M 2022 trading update | 2

Tako de Haan, CEO: "In the first nine months of 2022 we realised double digit turnover growth, although Q3 growth was slightly less steep. While product scarcity continued to affect results in this quarter, we saw industry wide supply challenges slowly starting to normalise in all segments with the exception of our Beauty segment and the international liquor market. In the ongoing global economic turmoil, our teams managed to make strategic progress with the continued digitisation of our services. This resulted in increased traction on our platforms, especially in the Food segment. Also, the ongoing focus on brand partnerships resulted in new distribution contracts in the Beauty segment. Operational expenses continued to be influenced mainly by increased labour costs. This was especially driven by inflation, increased hourly rates of warehousing personnel and the tight labour market in Europe resulting in higher salaries for qualified personnel. At this point, we see no indication for improved conditions in the remainder of the year. In conclusion, our strategic progress is clearly visible in terms of digital transformation and brand partnership development. Yet the effects of the global economic developments on margins and cost levels are expected to impact our results for FY 2022." Segmental review The 2022 turnover levels exceeded 2021 levels by 18.7%, most of which originated from organic growth. The acquisition of the French Beauty Company contributed 0.7%. The Liquors segment was the main contributor to increased turnover levels, followed by Retail and Food. FX had a positive impact on turnover growth; at constant currency turnover increased by 13.7%. Turnover split per segment € million (unless 9M 9M 9M 2022 9M 9M (%) (%) otherwise indicated) 2022 2022 acquisitive 2022 2021 reported constant reported organic FX reported currency B&S Liquors 474.2 78.8 - 23.2 372.2 27.4% 21.2% B&S Beauty 490.9 (2.1) 9.4 29.2 454.4 8.0% 1.6% B&S Personal Care 215.6 16.6 - - 199.0 8.3% 8.3% B&S Food 248.3 36.1 - 10.5 201.7 23.1% 17.9% B&S Health 35.8 1.3 - 0.2 34.3 4.4% 3.8% B&S Retail 62.8 36.8 - 0.4 25.6 145.3% 143.8% Holding & eliminations - - - - - TOTAL TURNOVER 1,527.6 167.5 9.4 63.5 1,287.2 18.7% 13.7% B&S Group S.A. - 9M 2022 trading update | 3

€ million (unless Q3 Q3 Q3 2022 Q3 Q3 (%) (%) otherwise indicated) 2022 2022 acquisitive 2022 2021 reported constant reported organic FX reported currency B&S Liquors 155.8 5.4 - 9.0 141.4 10.2% 3.8% B&S Beauty 174.9 4.1 4.9 13.5 152.4 14.8% 5.9% B&S Personal Care 78.7 4.4 - - 74.3 5.9% 5.9% B&S Food 95.3 21.3 - 5.3 68.7 38.7% 31.0% B&S Health 13.0 1.1 - 0.1 11.8 10.2% 9.3% B&S Retail 26.6 11.3 - 0.2 15.1 76.2% 74.8% Holding & eliminations - 0.1 - - (0.1) (100.0%) (100.0%) TOTAL TURNOVER 544.3 47.7 4.9 28.1 463.6 17.4% 11.4% B&S Liquors The 27.4% growth in turnover for this segment when compared to 9M 2021 was driven by the absence of covid restrictions in the European markets as well as continued increased demand for specialty items in the international market. However, growth in Q3 was less steep due to increased consumer inflation for the European market and supply chain constraints following zero-covid policies for the international market. Although normalisation of margins was expected compared to last year, gross profit margins for the first nine months slightly exceeded last year as a result of strong stock positions. B&S Beauty B&S Beauty increased turnover by 8.0% when compared to 9M 2021. This was driven by acquisitive growth and a strong US dollar. The B2B business in the Beauty segment continued to see the impact of industry-wide product scarcity which resulted in decreased turnover yet at increased margins. The B2C business (FragranceNet.com) on the other hand increased turnover which originated from the strong US dollar. In 2022 the margin levels for this business declined, with marketing and shipping expenses increasing compared to the same period last year. B&S Personal Care Turnover for this segment increased by 8.3% as a result of sales growth to key customers that continued in Q3. This growth was aided by well managed stock positions to meet increased demand after the (on and off) shop closures of value retail in Europe throughout 2021. B&S Food Turnover grew 23.1% when compared to 9M last year, driven by the better than expected recovery of the Duty-free and travel related market in our Brand Distribution services. Also the Foodservice business outperformed following increased demand in the Maritime market, aided by automated order processing via our platform. However, this was partly offset by the lack of growth in the Remote business. B&S Group S.A. - 9M 2022 trading update | 4