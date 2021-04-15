Log in
B&S Group S.A.

B&S GROUP S.A.

(BSGR)
04/15 07:46:43 am
8.67 EUR   +2.00%
07:39aB&S S A  : Group Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
03:09aB&S S A  : Group publishes Company Annual Accounts 2020
PU
03:09aB&S S A  : Company Annual Accounts 2020
PU
B&S S A : Group Capital Markets Day 2021

04/15/2021 | 07:39am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

B&S Group Capital Markets Day 2021: "Adapting to win"

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - April 15, 2021 (13:30 CEST)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or "B&S"), a global distribution partner for consumer goods, will today host its all virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts to present its 2021-2023 strategic direction.

Key highlights of the 2021-2023 strategy:

  • "One company, one brand, one vision" approach is key in profiling B&S to all its stakeholders;
  • Strengthened fundaments - Business in the Lead, Digital First and Scalable Operations - will enable turnover and margin improvement;
  • Redefined operating segments and corporate support functions will increase efficiency and speed up decision making;
  • Digital Innovation will drive growth, accelerated by:
  1. Expanding our global network with growth markets
    1. Developing our product portfolio driven by consumer demand
    1. Marketing brands to maximise conversion
  • Accompanying targets for 2021-2023:
    1. Organic revenue growth 7.5% p.a. complemented by 7.5% acquisitive growth p.a.;
    1. EBITDA margin over 6% in 2021 with 25 bps increase p.a. in 2022 and 2023;
    1. Return On Invested Working Capital (ROIWC) of >25%;
    1. Build a future-fit organisation and supporting digital culture

Tako de Haan, CEO: "During my first 8 months as CEO of B&S I have taken ample time to get my feet under the table and assess the teams and processes in our company. Although also efficiency improvements surfaced, I was very pleased with what I found. The willingness, drive and expertise of the teams made me see what things we can achieve together. In these fast evolving times, the ability to adapt to changing circumstances is key.

The trends that impact our core activities provide great opportunities for growth. Globalisation, digitisation, disruption and selected distribution ask for a digital focused distribution partner with unmatched reach throughout the value chain. This fuels our new strategy as a high-techbusiness partner who's global reach stretches from wholesale and retail all the way to the end- consumer, both offline and online.

In the past year our focus was on laying the fundament for our one company, one brand, one vision approach. To make our organisation leaner and more adaptive, we introduced six operating segments with clear management and flattened structure, supported by corporate support functions to fund the business in maximising growth. We will do this by enriching our core capabilities with state-of-the-art marketing techniques and digitised services, therewith increasing our reach to build on our unique position globally.

The combination of our strengthened fundaments in a simplified structure, our evolving digital capabilities and commercial focus to expand our reach, results in a new set of financial objectives.

1

PRESS RELEASE

For 2021 - 2023 we forecast 7.5% organic turnover growth per year and an EBITDA margin of more than 6% with yearly improvement."

Adapting to win

In executing our 2021 - 2023 strategy we are committed to three business priorities to drive long- term shareholder value:

Commercial focus:We will focus on product-market-channel combinations in B2B, B2R and B2C where B&S can be a frontrunner and maintain or obtain leading positions by expanding its network, product portfolio and / or drive conversion through marketing. It will concentrate on six newly defined operating segments: B&S Liquors, B&S Beauty, B&S Personal Care, B&S Food, B&S Health and B&S Retail to better leverage expertise, identify white spots and drive efficiency supported by its Digital First approach.

Sustainable operations: We will build the B&S Brand for future generations. Our stakeholders have an increasing demand for sustainable business solutions. We aim for carbon footprint reduction by 2023. This is done by rethinking our resources, driving awareness amongst employees and business partners and embedding sustainable ways of working in our daily business. We commit to stepping up our approach and define core focus areas with corresponding targets before the end of 2021 that link to our strategy.

People & culture: B&S will develop towards being an employer of choice. Building on our one brand proposition, we will define clear purpose that resonates and that people can relate to. We focus on nurturing talent to become inspirational leaders and attracting digital savvy talent that drives a digital culture. This is embedded in our Digital First approach and enables B&S to be a high-tech business partner and employer.

All virtual Capital Markets Day stream

Our 2021 - 2023 strategy is presented during a Capital Markets Day that takes place today. The all virtual event can be followed via a webcast today from 14:00 CET onwards. Registration can be done here: Capital Markets Day 2021 .

The full presentation and the recording of the event will be made available on the corporate website shortly after the end of the Capital Markets Day.

For additional information please contact

Anke Bongers, Director Corporate Communications & IR

T: +31 (0)78 653 4128

  1. investor.relations@bs-group-sa.com

2

PRESS RELEASE

About B&S Group

B&S Group is a global distribution partner for consumer goods to Business-to-business (B2B), Business-to-reseller (B2R) and Business-to-consumer (B2C) channels. With a well-trained and experienced workforce of over 2,000 employees, B&S provides essential distribution and marketing services that drive conversion and increase reach. This way, it connects suppliers to wholesalers, retailers and consumers globally.

B&S operates a flexible, increasingly digitised and highly efficient distribution platform that comes with strong barriers to entry. Powered by high capacity warehouses and delivered with expertise in customs and compliance, B&S offers a long-tail assortment of consumer goods to a wide range of customers in all the far corners of the world.

Visit our corporate website: www.bs-group-sa.com.

Forward-looking information / disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward- looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond B&S Group's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behaviour of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we have no intention or obligation to update forward- looking statements.

3

Disclaimer

B&S Group SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 11:38:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
