B&S S A : Group Capital Markets Day 2021

PRESS RELEASE

B&S Group Capital Markets Day 2021: "Adapting to win"

Mensdorf, Luxembourg - April 15, 2021 (13:30 CEST)

B&S Group S.A. ("B&S Group" or "B&S"), a global distribution partner for consumer goods, will today host its all virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts to present its 2021-2023 strategic direction.

Key highlights of the 2021-2023 strategy:

"One company, one brand, one vision" approach is key in profiling B&S to all its stakeholders;

Strengthened fundaments - Business in the Lead, Digital First and Scalable Operations - will enable turnover and margin improvement;

Redefined operating segments and corporate support functions will increase efficiency and speed up decision making;

Digital Innovation will drive growth, accelerated by:

Expanding our global network with growth markets

Developing our product portfolio driven by consumer demand Marketing brands to maximise conversion

Accompanying targets for 2021-2023:

2021-2023: Organic revenue growth 7.5% p.a. complemented by 7.5% acquisitive growth p.a.; EBITDA margin over 6% in 2021 with 25 bps increase p.a. in 2022 and 2023; Return On Invested Working Capital (ROIWC) of >25%; Build a future-fit organisation and supporting digital culture



Tako de Haan, CEO: "During my first 8 months as CEO of B&S I have taken ample time to get my feet under the table and assess the teams and processes in our company. Although also efficiency improvements surfaced, I was very pleased with what I found. The willingness, drive and expertise of the teams made me see what things we can achieve together. In these fast evolving times, the ability to adapt to changing circumstances is key.

The trends that impact our core activities provide great opportunities for growth. Globalisation, digitisation, disruption and selected distribution ask for a digital focused distribution partner with unmatched reach throughout the value chain. This fuels our new strategy as a high-techbusiness partner who's global reach stretches from wholesale and retail all the way to the end- consumer, both offline and online.

In the past year our focus was on laying the fundament for our one company, one brand, one vision approach. To make our organisation leaner and more adaptive, we introduced six operating segments with clear management and flattened structure, supported by corporate support functions to fund the business in maximising growth. We will do this by enriching our core capabilities with state-of-the-art marketing techniques and digitised services, therewith increasing our reach to build on our unique position globally.

The combination of our strengthened fundaments in a simplified structure, our evolving digital capabilities and commercial focus to expand our reach, results in a new set of financial objectives.