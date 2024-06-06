B2 Impact ASA Base Prospectus Oslo, 4 June 2024

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus Important information The Base Prospectus is based on sources such as annual reports and publicly available information and forward- looking information based on current expectations, estimates and projections about global economic conditions, as well as the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for B2 Impact ASA's (the Company) lines of business. A prospective investor should consider carefully the factors set forth in Chapter 1 Risk factors, and elsewhere in the Prospectus, and should consult his or her own expert advisors as to the suitability of an investment in the bonds. IMPORTANT - EEA AND UK RETAIL INVESTORS - If the Final Terms in respect of any Bonds includes a legend titled "Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors" and/or "Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors", the Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ('EEA') and/or in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended) (the PRIIPs Regulation) (and for UK, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation)) for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA and/or the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA and/or the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation and/ or the UK PRIIPS Regulation. MiFID II product governance and/or UK MiFIR product governance - The Final Terms in respect of any Bonds will include a legend titled "MiFID II product governance" and/or "UK MiFIR product governance" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds and which channels for distribution of the Bonds are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. This Base Prospectus is subject to the general business terms of the Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Lead Managers, available at their websites (www.dnb.no,www.nordea.no, and www.sb1markets.no) The Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Lead Managers and/or any of its affiliated companies and/or officers, directors and employees may be a market maker or hold a position in any instrument or related instrument discussed in this Base Prospectus and may perform or seek to perform financial advisory or banking services related to such instruments. The Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Lead Managers' corporate finance department may act as manager or co-manager for this Company in private and/or public placement and/or resale not publicly available or commonly known. Copies of this Base Prospectus are not being mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into or made available in the United States. Persons receiving this document (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not distribute or send such documents or any related documents in or into the United States. Other than in compliance with applicable United States securities laws, no solicitations are being made or will be made, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The distribution of the Base Prospectus may be limited by law also in other jurisdictions, for example in non-EEA countries. Approval of the Base Prospectus by Finanstilsynet (the Norwegian FSA) implies that the Base Prospectus may be used in any EEA country. No other measures have been taken to obtain authorisation to distribute the Base Prospectus in any jurisdiction where such action is required. The Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 together with a Final Terms and any supplements to these documents constitute the Prospectus. The content of this Base Prospectus does not constitute legal, financial or tax advice and potential investors should seek legal, financial and/or tax advice. Unless otherwise stated, this Base Prospectus is subject to Norwegian law. In the event of any dispute regarding the Base Prospectus, Norwegian law will apply. 2

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus TABLE OF CONTENTS: DESCRIPTION OF THE BASE PROSPECTUS 4 1 RISK FACTORS 5 2 DEFINITIONS 13 3 PERSONS RESPONSIBLE 15 4 STATUTORY AUDITORS 16 5 INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER 17 6 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 18 7 TREND INFORMATION 22 8 ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BODIES 23 9 MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS 26 10 FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE COMPANY'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, FINANCIAL POSITION AND PROFITS AND LOSSES 27 11 REGULATORY DISCLOSURES 29 12 DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE 36 13 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS THAT CAN BE ISSUED UNDER THE BASE PROSPECTUS 37 14 THIRD PARTY INFORMATION 47 CROSS REFERENCE LIST 48 JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS' AND JOINT LEAD MANAGERS' DISCLAIMER 49 ANNEX 1 ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION FOR B2 IMPACT ASA 50 ANNEX 2 TEMPLATE FOR FINAL TERMS FOR FIXED AND FLOATING RATE BONDS 51 3

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus Description of the Base Prospectus Under this Base Prospectus (as supplemented and amended from time to time), the Issuer may from time to time issue and list bonds ("Bonds") denominated in any currency agreed between the Issuer and the relevant dealer. The Bonds will be issued on a senior basis as secured or unsecured, with fixed or floating interest rate. The Bonds may have put- and call options. The Bonds will be electronically registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository or any other CSD that allows for bonds issued in uncertificated and dematerialised book-entry form. There is no limit with regard to the maximum aggregate nominal amount of all bonds from time to time outstanding under the prospectus. However, each issue of bonds will have either a given borrowing amount in the case where there is only one tranche, or a given borrowing limit in the case of more than one tranche. The Bonds may be issued on a continuing basis to any dealer that the Issuer decides upon. The Base Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") as a base prospectus issued in compliance with the Prospectus Regulation for the purpose of giving information regarding the bonds issued under the prospectus. The Base Prospectus is valid within twelve months from the date of the Base Prospectus. Information on website(s) mentioned in the Base Prospectus/the Final Terms does not form part of the Base Prospectus/the Final Terms unless that information is incorporated by reference into the Base Prospectus/the Final Terms. 4

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus 1 Risk factors An investment in the Bonds involves risks. An investor should carefully consider the risks described below before investing in the Bonds. If any of the events described below actually occurs, our business, results of operations, financial condition or prospects could be materially adversely affected and, accordingly, the value and the trading price of the Bonds may decline, resulting in a loss of all or part of any investment in the Bonds. Furthermore, the risks and uncertainties described herein may not be the only ones that we face. In each category below, the Issuer sets out the most material risks, in its assessment, taking into account the negative impact of such risk on the Issuer and the probability of its occurrence. 1.1 Risk factors related to the Issuer Risks related to the industry in which we operate. The value of our existing portfolios may deteriorate, or we may not be able to collect sufficient amounts on our portfolios to take advantage of opportunities for portfolio purchases as they arise in the market. As the length of time involved in collecting on our existing portfolios may be extensive and the factors affecting debt collection rates may be volatile and outside of our control, we may be unable to identify economic trends or make changes in our purchasing strategies in a timely manner. Subsequently, it is uncertain that any of the claims in our portfolio of purchased loans and receivables will eventually be collected. If the cash flows from our existing portfolios (and the debt portfolios we purchase in the future) are less than anticipated, we may be unable to purchase all of the new portfolios that we would like to purchase, we may have to pay a higher interest rate to finance the purchase of new portfolios or we may have to accept lower returns, which could in turn have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. We may not be able to purchase portfolios at appropriate prices or of sufficient quality. If we are unable to identify sufficient levels of attractive portfolios and generate an appropriate return on purchased loans and receivables, we may experience difficulties covering the expenses of our business operations and may, as a consequence, have to reduce the number of our collection personnel or take other measures to reduce costs. These developments could lead to disruptions in our operations, loss of efficiency, low employee loyalty, fewer experienced employees and excess costs associated with unused space in our facilities. Any of these developments may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. We are exposed to risk relating to assumption of ownership of collateral provided under our secured debt portfolios. We may, in order to secure our claim, assume ownership of collateral provided under any secured debt. We cannot foresee whether we will be able to divest such collateral in a manner and price that will result in collection of the underlying debt. Further, we may incur costs, i.e., maintenance and insurance costs, and we may be exposed to liability (such as insurance obligations and claims for damages) relating to collateral for which we have assumed ownership. Our purchasing patterns and the seasonality of our business may lead to volatility in our cash flow. Our business depends on the ability to collect on our debt portfolios and purchase portfolios of debt. Debt collection is affected by seasonal factors, including the number of workdays in a given month, the propensity of customers to take holidays at particular times of the year and annual cycles in disposable income. The combination of seasonal collections and costs and uneven purchases may result in low cash flow at a time when attractive debt portfolios become available. It could occur that in the future we will not be able to obtain interim funding by making other borrowings. A lack of cash flow could prevent us from purchasing otherwise desirable debt portfolios or prevent us from meeting our obligations under any forward flow agreements we may enter into, either of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. Our collections may decrease and/or the timing on when we collect may be delayed if the number of consumers becoming subject to personal insolvency procedures increases. We recover on claims that may become subject to insolvency procedures under applicable laws and we also purchase portfolios containing claims that are currently subject to insolvency proceedings. We are generally unable to collect on portfolios under insolvency procedures involving the sale of a person's assets. As a result, our ability to successfully collect on portfolios may decline or the timing on when we collect on portfolios may be delayed with 5

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus an increase in personal insolvency procedures, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. We may purchase portfolios that contain accounts which are not eligible to be collected, and it may not be possible firms to bring successful claims pursuant to purchase contracts or otherwise. Some of the portfolios that we purchase may include some individual accounts which are not eligible to be collected, often due to the inadequate quality and completeness, or total lack, of historical customer documentation needed for servicers to collect on those accounts. If we purchase portfolios containing too many accounts that are not eligible for collection and/or that are unenforceable and if we are unable to return those accounts to, or have recourse against, the relevant debt sellers, servicers may not recover anticipated returns or anything at all from such accounts, which could make such purchases unprofitable and consequently have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. A portion of the collections from debt portfolios depends on successful legal proceedings and such proceedings may not always be successful. Our future revenues will depend on the success of such legal proceedings and should any such proceedings or a higher proportion of such proceedings in comparison to past experience fail to succeed, we may not obtain the expected returns on our investments, which may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. Our operations in multiple jurisdictions expose us to local risks in a number of European jurisdictions. We currently have local platforms, offices and/or portfolios in several European jurisdictions. We are subject to the laws, regulations and licensing requirements of those jurisdictions which differ between these jurisdictions. Despite often being based on the same EU regulatory framework, the local implementation of these rules oftentimes diverges. Such similar yet dissimilar rules could lead to challenges or breaches when operating cross borders. Duly tracking different local regulatory frameworks and ensuring compliance poses a risk. Any failure to comply with applicable legislation or regulation of the debt purchase and collections sector and the broader consumer credit industry could result in the suspension, termination or impairment of our ability to conduct business. This could in turn have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. We rely on third parties to collect amounts under our credit portfolios. We outsource certain collection and litigation activities on accounts in our credit portfolios to third party servicers, debt collection agencies, law firms and other external agents. Any failure by third parties to adequately perform services for us (such as retain required licenses, apply with collection laws, comply with agreed principals and routines etc.) could materially reduce our cash flow, income and profitability or affect our reputation. Any deterioration in or loss of any key relationships may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. Risks related to the organization and governance of the Issuer The statistical models and analytical tools we use may prove to be inaccurate. We have developed and use models to project the remaining cash flow generation from our credit portfolios and assess alternative strategies for improving the collectability of the credit portfolios. At the time of purchase, however, we have imperfect information about the precise age of the receivables, the ability of the customer to pay, the time at which the customer will pay, and the cost required to service and collect such debt. In addition, our statistical models and analytical tools assess information which to some extent is provided to us by third parties, such as credit agencies and other mainstream or public sources, or generated by software products, which may be inaccurate or become unavailable in the future. Consequently, it could happen that we will be unable to achieve the recoveries forecasted by the models used to value the portfolios. If we are unable to achieve the forecasted levels of collections, valuation impairments may be recognized, and revenue and returns on portfolio purchases may be reduced. Our decentralized organization exposes us to compliance risks and quality control risk at Group level. We have operating entities with established organisational structures in several of the markets in which we are currently conducting business. The head office in Norway is responsible for financing, administrative control and business development at the Group level. Although we have established risk management and internal control measures to ensure compliance and quality control throughout our organization, our decentralized organization and dependence on local operations to implement our control measures and mitigate risks exposes us to increased risks relating to non-compliance and quality control. 6

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus We are exposed to significant reputational risk and are subject to codes of conduct. Negative attention and news regarding the debt purchase and collection industry and individual debt purchasers or collectors, including us, may have a negative impact on a debtor's willingness to pay a debt owed to us and may diminish our attractiveness as a counterparty for debt sellers and other third parties. We are exposed to the risk that negative publicity may arise from the activities of legislators, pressure groups and the media, on the basis of real or perceived abusive collection practices for example, which may tarnish our reputation in the market. Additionally, we are increasingly becoming subject to codes of conduct. If our business model or collection strategy is unable to continue to adhere to these codes of conduct, this may result in a loss of opportunity for us. Improper disclosure of our clients' sensitive data, customer data or a breach of data protection laws could negatively affect our business or reputation. We collect, handle, process and retain large amounts of potentially sensitive or confidential information, such as personal information of customers, including names and account numbers, locations, contact information and other account specific data. Failure to comply with data protection and privacy obligations may result in financial penalties, regulatory oversight, significant brand and reputational damage, legal action (class action or breach of contract) and shareholder divestment. Consequently, a significant violation of data protection laws could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. In May 2023, B2 Kapital d.o.o., our subsidiary in Croatia, was imposed an administrative fine by the Croatian Data Protection Agency (AZOP) on grounds of alleged GDPR-regulation breaches. B2 Kapital d. o. o has appealed the decision from AZOP with the Administrative Court of Zagreb. Our risk management procedures may fail to identify or anticipate future risks. We continually review our risk management policies and procedures, in particular related to know-your-customer/anti-money laundering rules and regulations, fair collection practices, and (internal) anti-corruption practices. A breach or a failure, or the perception that we have failed, to develop, implement, monitor and when necessary, pre-emptively upgrade our risk management policies and procedures, in particular in relation to the above mentioned topics, such as for example a KYC or AML breach, and in particular with regard to more sensitive/risk- prone business areas such as secured asset management and secured collections, could give rise to (severe) reputational issues for us and may result in breaches of our contractual obligations, for which we may incur substantial losses. Risks that we fail to anticipate and/or adequately address could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. Our operations are highly dependent upon access to, and the functioning and integrity of, our core IT applications, systems and infrastructure. Our success depends in large part on our ability to record and process significant amounts of data quickly and accurately to access, maintain and expand the databases we use for pricing and collection activities. We also use our systems to identify large numbers of customers, store personal data of our customers, analyse and segment accounts and monitor the results of collection efforts. These and other systems could be interrupted by events, including telecommunications and network failures, power losses, physical or electronic security breaches, fraud, identity theft, process failures, deficiencies or errors in internal processes and control routines, human errors, IT systems failure, computer viruses, computer hacking attacks, malicious employee acts, terrorist attacks, natural disasters or similar events. Any material disruption to, or failure of, our data analytics systems, our collection systems and platform, or the systems of our third-party providers or the systems of the banking and other sectors that are integral to our business, especially if it also impacts our backup or disaster recovery systems, would disrupt our operations materially, and prevent us from correctly performing portfolio valuations and portfolio pricing, or partially or completely impair our ability to collect on portfolios, and subsequently adversely affect our business. Any security or privacy breach of our systems could expose us to personal data/GDPR liability and regulatory scrutiny, increase expenses relating to the resolution of these breaches and potential fines, and harm our reputation. Deficiencies or errors in internal processes and control routines, human errors, IT systems failure or external events that affect operations may occur. This could result in a material adverse effect on our business, affect results of operations, impair the correct valuation of our backbook, and therefore the financial condition of the Company its ability to make payments due under the Bonds. 7

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus Furthermore, we may be unsuccessful in anticipating, managing or adopting technological changes within the debt purchase and collection industry on a timely basis, which could reduce profitability or disrupt operations and harm our business. Our senior management team members and key employees are important to our continued success and the loss of one or more members of our senior management team or one or more of our key employees could have a material adverse effect on our business. Our core business of collecting on secured and unsecured portfolios is to a large extent dependent on highly qualified and skilled personnel and management, and our continued ability to compete effectively and implement our strategy depends on our ability to attract new and well qualified employees and retain and motivate existing employees. Due to the specificity of the collection business, in particular with regard to secured collections, training personnel is quite time and resource intensive. Combined with the relatively limited market and pool of (qualified) staff, any loss of key employees, particularly to competitors, or the inability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel could have a material adverse effect on our collections, , the results of operation and overall financial condition. Risks related to our Financial Profile Any inability to comply with the terms of our existing debt and to refinance any existing debt as it comes due and payable or an increase in interest rate levels may have a negative effect on our financial condition. We are subject to certain restrictive covenants under our debt arrangements, which may limit our ability to engage in other transactions or otherwise place us at a competitive disadvantage to our competitors that have less debt. If we are not able to refinance existing debt we might have to sell asset to high discount to repay the maturing debt. In addition, non-compliance with the terms of our debt arrangements could have a negative effect on our business. Further, certain of our debt arrangements are subject to floating interest rates and our finance cost will accordingly be affected by an increase in interest rate levels. Any of these developments could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operation. We are exposed to interest rate risk. Fluctuations in market interest rates may affect our financial performance. A substantial portion of our indebtedness will bear interest at per annum rates equal to applicable EURIBOR, adjusted periodically, plus a spread. These interest rates could rise significantly in the future, thereby increasing our interest expenses associated with these obligations, reducing cash flow available for capital expenditures and hindering the Company's ability to make payments on the Bonds. We employ hedging strategies such as interest rate swaps and interest rate caps which enable us to monitor or reduce our interest rate risk exposure. I may occur that we would be unable to successfully hedge all of our interest rate risk or be able to maintain our current hedging policy in the future on commercially acceptable terms. We are subject to covenants under our financing arrangements that limit our operating and financial flexibility. Our financing agreements contain or will contain certain covenants which, subject to certain exceptions and qualifications, impose significant restrictions on the way we can operate. In addition, we will be subject to the affirmative and negative covenants contained in the respective agreements. Such arrangements require us to maintain specified financial ratios under certain circumstances. Our ability to meet these financial ratios can be affected by events beyond our control, and we cannot assure you that we will meet them. A breach of any of those covenants, ratios or restrictions could result in an event of default under any of such agreements. Any default under any of such agreements could lead to an event of default and acceleration under other debt instruments that contain cross default or cross-acceleration provisions. Even if we carefully monitor the key financial indicators and ratios, we may not be able to comply with financial covenants in the future. Failure to do so may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. We may not be able to procure sufficient funding to purchase further debt portfolios as they become available on acceptable terms. Our business depends on our ability to purchase portfolios of defaulted debt. Historically, we have funded such purchases through equity capital, borrowings and cash generated by our operations. Our ability to obtain funding in the future will depend on our performance and our prospects, as well as factors over which we do not exercise control. Such factors may include weak economic and capital market conditions during or prior to periods in which attractive debt portfolios are available for purchase, the ability and willingness of banks or other financial institutions to lend to our industry generally or to us in particular, and changes in fiscal, monetary and other government policies, among others. 8

B2 Impact ASA, 4 June 2024 Base Prospectus If, in the longer term, we do not have sufficient headroom in our existing funding, we may be unable to raise funds on acceptable terms for debt portfolio purchases or on a timely basis, which may limit our ability to take advantage of opportunities for loan portfolio purchases arising in the market. If, in the longer term, we are unable to borrow, generate or otherwise obtain sufficient funds to purchase debt portfolios on attractive terms, or at all, when opportunities arise. We are a holding company and are dependent upon cash flow from our subsidiaries to meet obligations, in general and under the Bonds. We currently conduct our operations through, and most of our assets are owned by, our subsidiaries. As such, the cash that we obtain from our subsidiaries is the principal source of funds necessary to meet our obligations. Contractual provisions or laws, including laws or regulations related to the repatriation of foreign earnings, corporate benefit and financial assistance, as well as its subsidiaries' financial condition, operating requirements, restrictive covenants in debt arrangements and debt requirements, may limit the our ability to obtain cash from our subsidiaries. The inability of our subsidiaries to transfer cash to us may mean that, even though we may have sufficient resources on a consolidated basis to meet our obligations under debt agreements, we may not be able to meet such obligations. A payment default by us, or any of our subsidiaries, on any debt instrument may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. Our substantial leverage and debt service obligations could adversely affect our business and prevent us from fulfilling our obligations with respect to the Bonds. We have a significant amount of outstanding debt with substantial debt service requirements. In addition, we may incur substantial additional debt in the future. We may not be able to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or obtain enough capital to service our debt or to fund our future acquisitions or other working capital expenditures. We will require a significant amount of cash to meet our obligations under our indebtedness, a substantial amount of which will mature prior to the Bonds, and to sustain our operations, which we may not be able to generate or raise. Our ability to make principal or interest payments when due on our indebtedness, a substantial amount of which will mature prior to the Bonds, and to fund our ongoing operations, will depend on our future performance and our ability to generate cash, which is subject to general economic, financial, competitive, legislative, legal, regulatory and other factors discussed in these "Risk Factors," many of which are beyond our control. We are exposed to the risk of currency fluctuations. We are exposed to both translation and transaction risk. Furthermore, in each of the jurisdictions in which we are present, all revenues and the majority of the expenses are in local currency. To the extent that foreign exchange rate exposures are not hedged, any significant movements in the relevant exchange rates may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operation and financial condition. Our hedging agreements may expose us to credit default risks and potential losses if our hedging counterparties fall into bankruptcy. We are party to interest rate swaps, interest rate caps and other derivative financial instruments and we may enter into additional hedging agreements to hedge our exposure to fluctuations in currency or interest rates. Under any such agreements, we are exposed to credit risks of our counterparties. If one or more of our counterparties falls into bankruptcy, claims we have under the swap agreements or other hedging arrangements may become worthless. In addition, in the event that we refinance our debt or otherwise terminate hedging agreements, we may be required to make termination payments, which would result in a loss. 9