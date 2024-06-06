Base prospectus

ISIN NO0013138966

FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

Oslo, 5 June 2024

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purpose of the conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus clauses 2 Definitions and 13.3 Definitions, these Final Terms and the attached Bond Terms.

MIFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties (ECPs) target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended) (MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels[, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.

[UK MiFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds are appropriate, including investment advice, portfolio management, non-advisedsales and pure execution services Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels[, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Bonds described herein pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024.

The Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the "Base Prospectus").

Final Terms include a summary of each Bond Issue.

These Final Terms and the Base Prospectus [and the supplement[s] to the Base Prospectus] are available on the Issuer's website https://www.b2-impact.comor on the Issuer's visit address, Cort Adelers gate 30, 0254 Oslo, Norway, or their successor (s).

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

1 Summary

The below summary has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements in Article 7of in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as of 14 June 2017.

Introduction and warning

Disclosure requirement

Disclosure

Warning

This summary should be read as introduction to the Base

Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the securities should be

based on consideration of the Base Prospectus as a whole by the

investor. The investor could lose all or part of the invested capital.

Where a claim relating to the information contained in the Base

Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might,

under the national law, have to bear the costs of translating the

Base Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil

liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the

summary including any translation thereof, but only where the

summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent, when read

together with the other parts of the Base Prospectus, or where it

does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the

prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when

considering whether to invest in such securities.

Name and international securities

FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028.

identification number ('ISIN') of the

securities.

ISIN NO0013138966.

Identity and contact details of the issuer,

B2 Impact ASA, Cort Adelers gate 30, 0254 Oslo, Norway.

including its legal entity identifier ('LEI').

Telephone number is +47 22 83 39 50.

Registration number 992 249 986

LEI-code ((legal entity identifier): 5967007LIEEXZXFHOO08.

Identity and contact details of the offeror or

There is no offeror, the Base Prospectus has been produced in

of the person asking for admission to trading

connection with listing of the securities on an Exchange. The

on a regulated market.

Issuer is going to ask for admission to trading on a regulated

market.

Identity and contact details of the competent

Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet),

authority that approved the prospectus

Revierstredet 3, 0151 Oslo.

Telephone number is +47 22 93 98 00.

E-mail:prospekter@finanstilsynet.no.

Date of approval of the prospectus.

The Base Prospectus was approved on 4 June 2024.

Key information on the Issuer

Disclosure requirements

Disclosure

Who is the issuer of the securities

B2 Impact ASA

Domicile and legal form

The Issuer is a public limited liability company incorporated in

Norway and primarily organized under the laws of Norway,

including the Public Limited Companies Act. LEI-code ((legal

entity identifier): 5967007LIEEXZXFHOO08.

Principal activities

On September 29 we launched our new brand, B2 Impact, and

B2Holding ASA changed its name to B2 Impact ASA as the first

step. The new brand will create increased recognition of B2

Impact as a group across the markets where we operate. The roll

out of the new brand will be carried out over the next 12 months,

and we strongly believe that a common brand will strengthen both

our corporate culture and our commercial activities. We also get

the added value and synergies of building and supporting one

common brand in our core markets.

From 1 October 2023 we implemented a new organizational

structure for the Group. The new organization is built around our

main business lines, Investments, and Servicing, and is structured

to support a common commercial focus and drive efficiency in all

departments. Following the change, Group Executive

Management has been reduced from nine to six people.

B2 Impact ASA is a Nordic-based debt management company

active in purchasing of non-performing loans, debt collection and

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

third-party debt collection. The Company is the parent of the B2 Impact consolidated group of companies w a pan-European debt solutions provider.

B2 Impact offers solutions to the challenges created by defaulted

loans, and provides liquidity to financial institutions, contributing to

a healthier financial system. B2 Impact promotes lasting financial

improvement through transparent and ethical debt management.

The Company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Oslo,

Norway.

The Group's main business lines are Investments and Servicing.

The Group focuses on granular consumer NPLs, and retail and

corporate secured NPLs, owned and serviced for JV partners.

Investments consist of the purchase and management of

unsecured and secured loan portfolios directly or through in joint

ventures. Collaterals and repossessed assets acquired as part of

the recovery strategy are included in Investments.

Servicing is the collections of payments of claims on behalf of the

Investment segment, joint ventures and third-party clients. The

servicing segment generates revenues from commissions and

debtor fees.

Major shareholders

The 20 largest shareholders as of 3 May 2024:

There are no arrangements, known to the Company, the operation of which may at a subsequent date result in a change in control of the Company.

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

Management

Name

Position

Erik Just Johnsen

Chief Executive Officer

André Adolfsen

Chief Financial Officer

Adam Parfiniewicz

Chief Operating Officer

Endre Solvin-Witzø

Chief Investment Officer

Jeremi Bobowski

Chief Risk, Compliance & ESG Officer

George Christoforou

Chief Master & Special Servicing Officer

Statutory auditors

Ernst & Young AS

What is the key financial information

regarding the issuer

Key financial information

B2 Impact ASA Consolidated

Amounts in NOK million

Q1 Report 2024

Annual Report 2023

Unaudited

Audited

Operating profit (net income)

354

1 578

Net financial debt (long term debt plus short-term debt minus cash)

9,067

9,035

Net Cash flows from operating activities

898

4 290

Net Cash flows from financing activities

-1 077

-2 077

Net Cash flow from investing activities

-293

-2 139

B2 Impact ASA

Amounts in NOK million

Annual Report 2023

Audited

Operating profit (net income)

-105

Net financial debt (long term debt plus short-term debt minus cash)

5,616

Net Cash flows from operating activities

-2 010

Net Cash flows from financing activities

152

Net Cash flow from investing activities

1 861

There is no description of any qualifications in the audit report for the Annual Report 2023.

What are the key risk factors that are specific to the issuer

Most material key risk factors

We may not be able to collect the expected amounts on our portfolios.

Amounts recovered on our credit portfolios may be less than expected and may even be less than the total amount paid for such portfolios for various reasons, including inaccurate diligence, a mistake in our pricing model, and legislation changes impacting our ability to collect.

We are exposed to risk relating to assumption of ownership of collateral provided under our secured debt portfolios.

There can be no assurance that we will be able to divest such collateral in a manner and price that will result in collection of the underlying debt.

Improper disclosure of our clients' sensitive data, customer data or a breach of data protection laws could negatively affect our business or reputation.

Failure to comply with data protection and privacy obligations may result in financial penalties, regulatory oversight, significant brand and reputational damage, legal action (class action or breach of contract) and shareholder divestment.

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

The statistical models and analytical tools we use may prove to be inaccurate.

We have developed and use models to project the remaining cash flow generation from our credit portfolios and assess alternative strategies for improving the collectability of the credit portfolios, but there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve the recoveries forecasted by the models.

We are exposed to significant reputational risk and are subject to voluntary codes of conduct.

Negative attention and news regarding the debt purchase and collection industry and individual debt purchasers or collectors, including us, may have a negative impact on a debtor's willingness to pay a debt owed to us and may diminish our attractiveness as a counterparty for debt sellers and other third parties. These actions could impact the ability to collect on the credit portfolios that we purchase.

Our decentralized organization exposes us to compliance risks and lack of quality control at the Group level.

Although we have established risk management and internal control measures to ensure compliance and quality control throughout our organization, our decentralized organization and dependence on local operations to implement our control measures and mitigate risks exposes us to increased risks relating to non-compliance and quality control.

Our operations are highly dependent upon access to, and the functioning and integrity of, our core IT applications, systems and infrastructure.

Any material disruption to, or failure of, our systems, the systems of our third party providers or the systems of the banking and other sectors that are integral to our business, especially if it also impacts our backup or disaster recovery systems, would disrupt our operations materially and adversely affect our business.

We may not be able to procure sufficient funding to purchase further debt portfolios as they become available on acceptable terms or at all.

Our ability to obtain funding in the future will depend on our performance and our prospects, as well as factors over which we do not exercise control such factors may include weak economic and capital market conditions.

Our substantial leverage and debt service obligations could adversely affect our business and prevent us from fulfilling our obligations with respect to the Bonds.

We have a significant amount of outstanding debt with substantial debt service requirements and our significant leverage could have important consequences for our business and operations and for holders of the Bonds.

Key information on the securities

Disclosure requirements

Disclosure

What are the main features of the securities

Description of the securities, including ISIN

Senior unsecured open bond issue with floating interest rate.

code.

ISIN NO0013138966.

Currency for the bond issue

EUR

Borrowing Limit and Borrowing Amount

Borrowing Limit EUR 200,000,000

first and second tranch]

Borrowing Amount first tranche EUR 100,000,000

Borrowing Amount second tranche EUR 50,000,000

Denomination - Each Bond

EUR 1,000

Any restrictions on the free transferability of

Restrictions on the free transferability of the securities:

the securities.

Bondholders may be subject to purchase or transfer restrictions

with regard to the Bonds, as applicable from time to time under

local laws to which a Bondholder may be subject (due e.g. to its

nationality, its residency, its registered address, its place(s) for

doing business). Each Bondholder must ensure compliance with

applicable local laws and regulations at its own cost and expense.

Notwithstanding the above, a Bondholder which has purchased the

Bonds in breach of applicable mandatory restrictions may

nevertheless utilize its rights (including, but not limited to, voting

rights) under this Bond Agreement.

Description of the rights attached to the

The Issuer may redeem all of the Outstanding Bonds (the "Call

securities, limitations to those rights and

Option") in certain periods and at corresponding prices stated in the

ranking of the securities.

Bond Terms clause 11.2.

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

If Bonds representing more than 90 per cent. of the Outstanding

Bonds have been repurchased pursuant to the Put Option, the

Issuer shall be entitled to repurchase all of the remaining

Outstanding Bonds at a price of 101 per cent. of the Face Value

plus accrued interest, by notifying the remaining Bondholders of its

intention to do so no later than ten (10) Business Days after the Put

Option Repayment Date. Such notice sent by the Issuer is

irrevocable and shall specify the Put Option Repayment Date.

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Event or a Share De-

Listing Event (each a "Put Option Event"), each Bondholder shall

have the right to require that the Issuer repurchases the relevant

Bondholder's Bonds (a "Put Option") at a price of 101.00% of the

Face Value of the repurchased Bonds (plus accrued and unpaid

interest on the repurchased Bonds).

See also Status of the bonds and security below.

Information about Issue and Maturity Date,

Issue date for first tranche was 30 January 2024 and for second

interest rate, instalment and representative

tranche 5 March 2024. Maturity date is 30 January 2028.

of the bondholders

The interest rate consists of a reference rate plus a margin. The

reference rate is EURIBOR 3 months, and the margin is 5.00 % p.a.

The current interest rate is 8.865 % p.a.

The Yield is 8.772 % p.a.

The outstanding bonds will mature in full on the maturity date at a

price equal to 100 % of the nominal amount, if not previously

redeemed by the issuer or the bondholders.

The representative of the bondholders is Nordic Trustee AS.

Status of the bonds and security

The Bonds shall constitute senior debt obligations of the Issuer. The

Bonds shall, subject to Clause 9 (Potential security and/or

guarantee sharing) in the Bond Terms, rank at least pari passu with

all other obligations of the Issuer (save for such claims which are

preferred by bankruptcy, insolvency, liquidation or other similar laws

of general application) and shall rank ahead of subordinated debt.

Subject to any Security or guarantees granted pursuant to Clause 9

(Potential security and/or guarantee sharing) in the Bond Terms,

the Bonds are unsecured.

Where will the securities be traded

Indication as to whether the securities

An application for listing will be sent to the Oslo Børs.

offered are or will be the object of an

application for admission to trading.

What are the key risks that are specific to the

What are the key risks that are specific to the securities

securities

Most material key risks

The Company is a holding company and is dependent upon cash flow from its subsidiaries to meet its obligations, in general and under the Bonds.

The inability of the Company's subsidiaries to transfer cash to the Company may mean that, even though the Company may have sufficient resources on a consolidated basis to meet its obligations under its debt agreements, it may not be able to meet such obligations.

Your right to receive payments under the Bonds will be effectively subordinated to claims of our existing and future secured creditors.

The Bonds will not be secured by any of our assets and as a result, the indebtedness represented by the Bonds will be effectively subordinated to any existing and future secured indebtedness we may incur.

Key information on the admission to trading on a regulated marked

Disclosure requirementsDisclosure

Under which conditions and timetable can I The estimate of total expenses related to the admission to trading,

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

invest in this security?

please see clause 13.4.5 in the Base Prospectus.

Listing fee Oslo Børs 2024 NOK 37,464

Registration fee Oslo Børs NOK 20,000

Why is the prospectus being produced

In connection with listing of the securities on the Oslo Børs.

Reasons for the admission to trading on a

Use of proceeds

regulated marked and use of.

The net proceeds (net of legal costs, fees of the Managers and the

Bond Trustee and any other agreed costs and expenses) from the

Bond Issue shall be applied to refinancing and for general corporate

purposes.

Estimated net amount of the proceeds (first and second tranche):

EUR 148,619,387.

Description of material conflicts of interest to

The involved persons in the Issuer or offer of the Bonds have no

the issue including conflicting interests.

interest, nor conflicting interests that are material to the Bond Issue.

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

2 Detailed information about the security

Generally:

ISIN code:

The Loan/The Bonds/The Notes: Borrower/Issuer:

Group:

Security Type:

Borrowing Limit - Tap Issue: Borrowing Amount first tranche: Borrowing Amount second tranche: Outstanding Bonds:

Denomination - Each bond:

Securities Form:

Publication:

Issue Price:

Disbursement Date/Issue Date:

Maturity Date:

Interest Rate:

Interest Bearing from and Including: Interest Bearing To:

Reference Rate:

ISIN NO0013138966

FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

B2 Impact ASA, Norwegian enterprise no. 992 249 986 and LEI-code 5967007LIEEXZXFHOO08.

Means the Issuer and its subsidiaries from time to time.

Senior unsecured open bond issue with floating rate.

EUR

200,000,000

EUR

100,000,000 first tranche

EUR

50,000,000 second tranche

EUR

150,000,000

EUR

1,000

- each and ranking pari

passu among

themselves

As set out in the Base Prospectus clause 13.1.

As specified in the Basic Prospectus section 13.4.2.

First tranche: 100 per cent.

Second tranche: 101,25 per cent.

30 January 2024 for the first tranche and 5 March 2024 for the second tranche.

30 January 2028.

Issue date for first and second tranche.

Maturity Date.

EURIBOR" means the European Interbank Offered Rate being:

  1. the interest rate displayed on Reuters screen EURIBOR01 (or through another system or website replacing it) as of or around
    11.00 a.m. (Brussels time) on the interest Quotation Day for the offering of deposits in EUR and for a period comparable to the relevant interest period;
  2. if no screen rate is available for the relevant interest period:
    1. the linear interpolation between the two closest relevant interest periods, and with the same number of decimals, quoted under paragraph (a) above; or
    1. a rate for deposits in EUR for the relevant interest period as supplied to the Bond Trustee at its request quoted by a sufficient number of commercial banks reasonably selected by the Bond Trustee; or
  2. if the interest rate under paragraph (a) is no longer available, the interest rate will be set by the Bond Trustee in consultation with the Issuer to:

B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

I. any relevant replacement reference rate generally accepted in the market; or

II. such interest rate that best reflects the interest rate for deposits in EUR offered for the relevant interest period.

Relevant Screen Page: See above.

Specified time: See above.

Information about the past and future performance and volatility of the

Reference Rate is available at Relevant Screen Page.

Fallback provisions: See above.

Margin:

5.00 % p.a.

Interest Rate:

Reference Rate + Margin

Current Interest Rate: 8.865% p.a.

Day Count Convention:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.

Day Count Fraction - Secondary

As specified in the Base Prospectus section 13.5.1.a

Market:

Interest Determination Date:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.

Interest Rate Determination Date: Two Business Days before each

Interest Payment Date each year.

Interest Rate Adjustment Date:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.

Interest Payment Date:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3 and specified in the Base

Prospectus section 13.5.1 (FRN) / section 13.5.2 (fixed rate)

Interest Payment Date: 30 January, 30 April, 30 July and 30 October

each year.

The first Interest Payment Date was 30 April 2024. The next Interest

Payment Date is 30 July 2024.

#Days first term:

91 days for the first Interest Payment Date.

91 days for the Interest Payment Date in July 2024.

Yield:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.

The Yield is 8.772 % p.a.

Business Day:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.

Amortisation and Redemption:

Redemption:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3 and as specified in the

Base Prospectus section 13.4.3, 13.5.1.b and 13.5.2.b.

The Maturity Date is 30 January 2028.

Redemption Price is 100 %

Call Option:

As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.

The Issuer may redeem (in whole or parts) the Outstanding Bonds (Call

Option) on any Business Day from and including:

