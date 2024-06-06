Base prospectus
Final Terms
for
ISIN NO0013138966
FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
Oslo, 5 June 2024
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purpose of the conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus clauses 2 Definitions and 13.3 Definitions, these Final Terms and the attached Bond Terms.
MIFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties (ECPs) target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended) (MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels[, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.
[UK MiFIR product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and eligible counterparties target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA), and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds are appropriate, including investment advice, portfolio management, non-advisedsales and pure execution services Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels[, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.
This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Bonds described herein pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024.
The Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the "Base Prospectus").
Final Terms include a summary of each Bond Issue.
These Final Terms and the Base Prospectus [and the supplement[s] to the Base Prospectus] are available on the Issuer's website https://www.b2-impact.comor on the Issuer's visit address, Cort Adelers gate 30, 0254 Oslo, Norway, or their successor (s).
2
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
1 Summary
The below summary has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements in Article 7of in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as of 14 June 2017.
Introduction and warning
Disclosure requirement
Disclosure
Warning
This summary should be read as introduction to the Base
Prospectus. Any decision to invest in the securities should be
based on consideration of the Base Prospectus as a whole by the
investor. The investor could lose all or part of the invested capital.
Where a claim relating to the information contained in the Base
Prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might,
under the national law, have to bear the costs of translating the
Base Prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated. Civil
liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the
summary including any translation thereof, but only where the
summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent, when read
together with the other parts of the Base Prospectus, or where it
does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the
prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when
considering whether to invest in such securities.
Name and international securities
FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028.
identification number ('ISIN') of the
securities.
ISIN NO0013138966.
Identity and contact details of the issuer,
B2 Impact ASA, Cort Adelers gate 30, 0254 Oslo, Norway.
including its legal entity identifier ('LEI').
Telephone number is +47 22 83 39 50.
Registration number 992 249 986
LEI-code ((legal entity identifier): 5967007LIEEXZXFHOO08.
Identity and contact details of the offeror or
There is no offeror, the Base Prospectus has been produced in
of the person asking for admission to trading
connection with listing of the securities on an Exchange. The
on a regulated market.
Issuer is going to ask for admission to trading on a regulated
market.
Identity and contact details of the competent
Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet),
authority that approved the prospectus
Revierstredet 3, 0151 Oslo.
Telephone number is +47 22 93 98 00.
E-mail:prospekter@finanstilsynet.no.
Date of approval of the prospectus.
The Base Prospectus was approved on 4 June 2024.
Key information on the Issuer
Disclosure requirements
Disclosure
Who is the issuer of the securities
B2 Impact ASA
Domicile and legal form
The Issuer is a public limited liability company incorporated in
Norway and primarily organized under the laws of Norway,
including the Public Limited Companies Act. LEI-code ((legal
entity identifier): 5967007LIEEXZXFHOO08.
Principal activities
On September 29 we launched our new brand, B2 Impact, and
B2Holding ASA changed its name to B2 Impact ASA as the first
step. The new brand will create increased recognition of B2
Impact as a group across the markets where we operate. The roll
out of the new brand will be carried out over the next 12 months,
and we strongly believe that a common brand will strengthen both
our corporate culture and our commercial activities. We also get
the added value and synergies of building and supporting one
common brand in our core markets.
From 1 October 2023 we implemented a new organizational
structure for the Group. The new organization is built around our
main business lines, Investments, and Servicing, and is structured
to support a common commercial focus and drive efficiency in all
departments. Following the change, Group Executive
Management has been reduced from nine to six people.
B2 Impact ASA is a Nordic-based debt management company
active in purchasing of non-performing loans, debt collection and
3
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
third-party debt collection. The Company is the parent of the B2 Impact consolidated group of companies w a pan-European debt solutions provider.
B2 Impact offers solutions to the challenges created by defaulted
loans, and provides liquidity to financial institutions, contributing to
a healthier financial system. B2 Impact promotes lasting financial
improvement through transparent and ethical debt management.
The Company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Oslo,
Norway.
The Group's main business lines are Investments and Servicing.
The Group focuses on granular consumer NPLs, and retail and
corporate secured NPLs, owned and serviced for JV partners.
Investments consist of the purchase and management of
unsecured and secured loan portfolios directly or through in joint
ventures. Collaterals and repossessed assets acquired as part of
the recovery strategy are included in Investments.
Servicing is the collections of payments of claims on behalf of the
Investment segment, joint ventures and third-party clients. The
servicing segment generates revenues from commissions and
debtor fees.
Major shareholders
The 20 largest shareholders as of 3 May 2024:
There are no arrangements, known to the Company, the operation of which may at a subsequent date result in a change in control of the Company.
4
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
Management
Name
Position
Erik Just Johnsen
Chief Executive Officer
André Adolfsen
Chief Financial Officer
Adam Parfiniewicz
Chief Operating Officer
Endre Solvin-Witzø
Chief Investment Officer
Jeremi Bobowski
Chief Risk, Compliance & ESG Officer
George Christoforou
Chief Master & Special Servicing Officer
Statutory auditors
Ernst & Young AS
What is the key financial information
regarding the issuer
Key financial information
B2 Impact ASA Consolidated
Amounts in NOK million
Q1 Report 2024
Annual Report 2023
Unaudited
Audited
Operating profit (net income)
354
1 578
Net financial debt (long term debt plus short-term debt minus cash)
9,067
9,035
Net Cash flows from operating activities
898
4 290
Net Cash flows from financing activities
-1 077
-2 077
Net Cash flow from investing activities
-293
-2 139
B2 Impact ASA
Amounts in NOK million
Annual Report 2023
Audited
Operating profit (net income)
-105
Net financial debt (long term debt plus short-term debt minus cash)
5,616
Net Cash flows from operating activities
-2 010
Net Cash flows from financing activities
152
Net Cash flow from investing activities
1 861
There is no description of any qualifications in the audit report for the Annual Report 2023.
What are the key risk factors that are specific to the issuer
Most material key risk factors
We may not be able to collect the expected amounts on our portfolios.
Amounts recovered on our credit portfolios may be less than expected and may even be less than the total amount paid for such portfolios for various reasons, including inaccurate diligence, a mistake in our pricing model, and legislation changes impacting our ability to collect.
We are exposed to risk relating to assumption of ownership of collateral provided under our secured debt portfolios.
There can be no assurance that we will be able to divest such collateral in a manner and price that will result in collection of the underlying debt.
Improper disclosure of our clients' sensitive data, customer data or a breach of data protection laws could negatively affect our business or reputation.
Failure to comply with data protection and privacy obligations may result in financial penalties, regulatory oversight, significant brand and reputational damage, legal action (class action or breach of contract) and shareholder divestment.
5
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
The statistical models and analytical tools we use may prove to be inaccurate.
We have developed and use models to project the remaining cash flow generation from our credit portfolios and assess alternative strategies for improving the collectability of the credit portfolios, but there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve the recoveries forecasted by the models.
We are exposed to significant reputational risk and are subject to voluntary codes of conduct.
Negative attention and news regarding the debt purchase and collection industry and individual debt purchasers or collectors, including us, may have a negative impact on a debtor's willingness to pay a debt owed to us and may diminish our attractiveness as a counterparty for debt sellers and other third parties. These actions could impact the ability to collect on the credit portfolios that we purchase.
Our decentralized organization exposes us to compliance risks and lack of quality control at the Group level.
Although we have established risk management and internal control measures to ensure compliance and quality control throughout our organization, our decentralized organization and dependence on local operations to implement our control measures and mitigate risks exposes us to increased risks relating to non-compliance and quality control.
Our operations are highly dependent upon access to, and the functioning and integrity of, our core IT applications, systems and infrastructure.
Any material disruption to, or failure of, our systems, the systems of our third party providers or the systems of the banking and other sectors that are integral to our business, especially if it also impacts our backup or disaster recovery systems, would disrupt our operations materially and adversely affect our business.
We may not be able to procure sufficient funding to purchase further debt portfolios as they become available on acceptable terms or at all.
Our ability to obtain funding in the future will depend on our performance and our prospects, as well as factors over which we do not exercise control such factors may include weak economic and capital market conditions.
Our substantial leverage and debt service obligations could adversely affect our business and prevent us from fulfilling our obligations with respect to the Bonds.
We have a significant amount of outstanding debt with substantial debt service requirements and our significant leverage could have important consequences for our business and operations and for holders of the Bonds.
Key information on the securities
Disclosure requirements
Disclosure
What are the main features of the securities
Description of the securities, including ISIN
Senior unsecured open bond issue with floating interest rate.
code.
ISIN NO0013138966.
Currency for the bond issue
EUR
Borrowing Limit and Borrowing Amount
Borrowing Limit EUR 200,000,000
first and second tranch]
Borrowing Amount first tranche EUR 100,000,000
Borrowing Amount second tranche EUR 50,000,000
Denomination - Each Bond
EUR 1,000
Any restrictions on the free transferability of
Restrictions on the free transferability of the securities:
the securities.
Bondholders may be subject to purchase or transfer restrictions
with regard to the Bonds, as applicable from time to time under
local laws to which a Bondholder may be subject (due e.g. to its
nationality, its residency, its registered address, its place(s) for
doing business). Each Bondholder must ensure compliance with
applicable local laws and regulations at its own cost and expense.
Notwithstanding the above, a Bondholder which has purchased the
Bonds in breach of applicable mandatory restrictions may
nevertheless utilize its rights (including, but not limited to, voting
rights) under this Bond Agreement.
Description of the rights attached to the
The Issuer may redeem all of the Outstanding Bonds (the "Call
securities, limitations to those rights and
Option") in certain periods and at corresponding prices stated in the
ranking of the securities.
Bond Terms clause 11.2.
6
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
If Bonds representing more than 90 per cent. of the Outstanding
Bonds have been repurchased pursuant to the Put Option, the
Issuer shall be entitled to repurchase all of the remaining
Outstanding Bonds at a price of 101 per cent. of the Face Value
plus accrued interest, by notifying the remaining Bondholders of its
intention to do so no later than ten (10) Business Days after the Put
Option Repayment Date. Such notice sent by the Issuer is
irrevocable and shall specify the Put Option Repayment Date.
Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control Event or a Share De-
Listing Event (each a "Put Option Event"), each Bondholder shall
have the right to require that the Issuer repurchases the relevant
Bondholder's Bonds (a "Put Option") at a price of 101.00% of the
Face Value of the repurchased Bonds (plus accrued and unpaid
interest on the repurchased Bonds).
See also Status of the bonds and security below.
Information about Issue and Maturity Date,
Issue date for first tranche was 30 January 2024 and for second
interest rate, instalment and representative
tranche 5 March 2024. Maturity date is 30 January 2028.
of the bondholders
The interest rate consists of a reference rate plus a margin. The
reference rate is EURIBOR 3 months, and the margin is 5.00 % p.a.
The current interest rate is 8.865 % p.a.
The Yield is 8.772 % p.a.
The outstanding bonds will mature in full on the maturity date at a
price equal to 100 % of the nominal amount, if not previously
redeemed by the issuer or the bondholders.
The representative of the bondholders is Nordic Trustee AS.
Status of the bonds and security
The Bonds shall constitute senior debt obligations of the Issuer. The
Bonds shall, subject to Clause 9 (Potential security and/or
guarantee sharing) in the Bond Terms, rank at least pari passu with
all other obligations of the Issuer (save for such claims which are
preferred by bankruptcy, insolvency, liquidation or other similar laws
of general application) and shall rank ahead of subordinated debt.
Subject to any Security or guarantees granted pursuant to Clause 9
(Potential security and/or guarantee sharing) in the Bond Terms,
the Bonds are unsecured.
Where will the securities be traded
Indication as to whether the securities
An application for listing will be sent to the Oslo Børs.
offered are or will be the object of an
application for admission to trading.
What are the key risks that are specific to the
What are the key risks that are specific to the securities
securities
Most material key risks
The Company is a holding company and is dependent upon cash flow from its subsidiaries to meet its obligations, in general and under the Bonds.
The inability of the Company's subsidiaries to transfer cash to the Company may mean that, even though the Company may have sufficient resources on a consolidated basis to meet its obligations under its debt agreements, it may not be able to meet such obligations.
Your right to receive payments under the Bonds will be effectively subordinated to claims of our existing and future secured creditors.
The Bonds will not be secured by any of our assets and as a result, the indebtedness represented by the Bonds will be effectively subordinated to any existing and future secured indebtedness we may incur.
Key information on the admission to trading on a regulated marked
Disclosure requirementsDisclosure
Under which conditions and timetable can I The estimate of total expenses related to the admission to trading,
7
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
invest in this security?
please see clause 13.4.5 in the Base Prospectus.
Listing fee Oslo Børs 2024 NOK 37,464
Registration fee Oslo Børs NOK 20,000
Why is the prospectus being produced
In connection with listing of the securities on the Oslo Børs.
Reasons for the admission to trading on a
Use of proceeds
regulated marked and use of.
The net proceeds (net of legal costs, fees of the Managers and the
Bond Trustee and any other agreed costs and expenses) from the
Bond Issue shall be applied to refinancing and for general corporate
purposes.
Estimated net amount of the proceeds (first and second tranche):
EUR 148,619,387.
Description of material conflicts of interest to
The involved persons in the Issuer or offer of the Bonds have no
the issue including conflicting interests.
interest, nor conflicting interests that are material to the Bond Issue.
8
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
2 Detailed information about the security
Generally:
ISIN code:
The Loan/The Bonds/The Notes: Borrower/Issuer:
Group:
Security Type:
Borrowing Limit - Tap Issue: Borrowing Amount first tranche: Borrowing Amount second tranche: Outstanding Bonds:
Denomination - Each bond:
Securities Form:
Publication:
Issue Price:
Disbursement Date/Issue Date:
Maturity Date:
Interest Rate:
Interest Bearing from and Including: Interest Bearing To:
Reference Rate:
ISIN NO0013138966
FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
B2 Impact ASA, Norwegian enterprise no. 992 249 986 and LEI-code 5967007LIEEXZXFHOO08.
Means the Issuer and its subsidiaries from time to time.
Senior unsecured open bond issue with floating rate.
EUR
200,000,000
EUR
100,000,000 first tranche
EUR
50,000,000 second tranche
EUR
150,000,000
EUR
1,000
- each and ranking pari
passu among
themselves
As set out in the Base Prospectus clause 13.1.
As specified in the Basic Prospectus section 13.4.2.
First tranche: 100 per cent.
Second tranche: 101,25 per cent.
30 January 2024 for the first tranche and 5 March 2024 for the second tranche.
30 January 2028.
Issue date for first and second tranche.
Maturity Date.
EURIBOR" means the European Interbank Offered Rate being:
-
the interest rate displayed on Reuters screen EURIBOR01 (or through another system or website replacing it) as of or around
11.00 a.m. (Brussels time) on the interest Quotation Day for the offering of deposits in EUR and for a period comparable to the relevant interest period;
- if no screen rate is available for the relevant interest period:
- the linear interpolation between the two closest relevant interest periods, and with the same number of decimals, quoted under paragraph (a) above; or
- a rate for deposits in EUR for the relevant interest period as supplied to the Bond Trustee at its request quoted by a sufficient number of commercial banks reasonably selected by the Bond Trustee; or
- if the interest rate under paragraph (a) is no longer available, the interest rate will be set by the Bond Trustee in consultation with the Issuer to:
9
B2 Impact ASA
Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028
ISIN NO0013138966
I. any relevant replacement reference rate generally accepted in the market; or
II. such interest rate that best reflects the interest rate for deposits in EUR offered for the relevant interest period.
Relevant Screen Page: See above.
Specified time: See above.
Information about the past and future performance and volatility of the
Reference Rate is available at Relevant Screen Page.
Fallback provisions: See above.
Margin:
5.00 % p.a.
Interest Rate:
Reference Rate + Margin
Current Interest Rate: 8.865% p.a.
Day Count Convention:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.
Day Count Fraction - Secondary
As specified in the Base Prospectus section 13.5.1.a
Market:
Interest Determination Date:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.
Interest Rate Determination Date: Two Business Days before each
Interest Payment Date each year.
Interest Rate Adjustment Date:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.
Interest Payment Date:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3 and specified in the Base
Prospectus section 13.5.1 (FRN) / section 13.5.2 (fixed rate)
Interest Payment Date: 30 January, 30 April, 30 July and 30 October
each year.
The first Interest Payment Date was 30 April 2024. The next Interest
Payment Date is 30 July 2024.
#Days first term:
91 days for the first Interest Payment Date.
91 days for the Interest Payment Date in July 2024.
Yield:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.
The Yield is 8.772 % p.a.
Business Day:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.
Amortisation and Redemption:
Redemption:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3 and as specified in the
Base Prospectus section 13.4.3, 13.5.1.b and 13.5.2.b.
The Maturity Date is 30 January 2028.
Redemption Price is 100 %
Call Option:
As defined in the Base Prospectus section 13.3.
The Issuer may redeem (in whole or parts) the Outstanding Bonds (Call
Option) on any Business Day from and including:
10
