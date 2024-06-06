B2 Impact ASA

Final Terms - FRN B2 Impact ASA Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2024/2028

ISIN NO0013138966

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purpose of the conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus clauses 2 Definitions and 13.3 Definitions, these Final Terms and the attached Bond Terms.

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Bonds described herein pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024.

The Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2024 constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the "Base Prospectus").

Final Terms include a summary of each Bond Issue.

These Final Terms and the Base Prospectus [and the supplement[s] to the Base Prospectus] are available on the Issuer's website https://www.b2-impact.comor on the Issuer's visit address, Cort Adelers gate 30, 0254 Oslo, Norway, or their successor (s).