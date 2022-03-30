B2Digital Discusses Metaskins Partnership and Significant Revenue Growth with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed B2Digital (OTC Pink: BTDG) ("the Company"), the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"). Chairman and CEO of the Company, Greg Bell, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

In the interview, Bell discusses the Company's triple-digit percentage growth across its major metrics over recent quarters, the emergence of the B2 Fighting Series as an elite MMA brand, and the Company's recent expansion into the metaverse for live event coverage, virtual MMA and fitness training, and marketing through digital wearables and non-fungible tokens ("NFTs").

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "The company is growing very rapidly," said Bell. "We are basically a media and distribution company," he shared, adding that the Company has also developed the premier minor league for mixed martial arts (MMA) and now hosts live MMA events. "We are the feeder league for the UFC," shared Bell. "We also recently announced that we will have our first fight going live to the metaverse."

"We are building retired fitness facilities and turning them into training facilities for the fighters," continued Bell, adding that the facilities also serve a strategic purpose for cross marketing. "We also just acquired Spartan Fitness, which is one of the top Jiu Jitsu training gyms, and we will be expanding that into our footprint."

Jolly then asked about the Company's growth across their numerous sectors. "For the first nine months of last year, we did around $500,000 in revenue," said Bell. "For the first nine months of this year, we've done $1.8 million in revenue," he shared, before elaborating on the Company's numerous revenue streams, which are continuing to grow.

The conversation then turned to the Company's partnership with Metaskins, as well as their upcoming metaverse events. "The metaverse is a game changer," said Bell. "The metaverse is a new way to reach the consumer with a much higher quality experience," he added. "We now have a whole new distribution channel, and being the first to market is key."

"Now we will also be able to have our fitness and Jiu Jitsu classes in the metaverse," said Bell, noting that this will allow consumers to participate in these classes from the comfort of their home.

To close the interview, Bell elaborated on the Company's significant potential as they continue to grow and develop. Bell also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC Pink: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which is comprised of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and its Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new locations over the next 3 years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company's website at www.B2FS.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

