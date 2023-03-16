B2Gold : Annual Information Form ("AIF")

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM of B2GOLD CORP. March 16, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page INTRODUCTORY NOTES 2 CORPORATE STRUCTURE 6 Name, Address and Incorporation 6 Intercorporate Relationships 6 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS 7 Three Year History 8 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS 11 General 11 Principal Product 11 Special Skills and Knowledge 11 Competitive Conditions 11 Cycles 12 Employees 12 International Operations 12 Environmental Protection 12 Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety, Social and Regulatory 13 PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES STATEMENT 17 Indicated Mineral Resource Statement 18 Inferred Mineral Resource Statement 18 MATERIAL PROPERTIES 20 Fekola Mine 20 Masbate Gold Project 37 Otjikoto Mine 47 OTHER PROPERTIES 58 Gramalote Project 58 Calibre Operations 59 RISK FACTORS 60 DIVIDENDS 79 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE 80 Common Shares 80 Preferred Shares 80 MARKET FOR SECURITIES 80 Trading Price and Volume 80 DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 81 Shareholdings of Directors and Executive Officers 83 Cease Trade Orders or Bankruptcies 83 Penalties or Sanctions 84 Conflicts of Interest 84 Code of Ethics 85 AUDIT COMMITTEE 85 Composition of the Audit Committee 85 Audit Committee Oversight 86 Reliance on Certain Exemptions 86 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures 86 External Auditor Service Fees 87 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS 87 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS 87 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR 87 MATERIAL CONTRACTS 87 INTEREST OF EXPERTS 87 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 88 SCHEDULE A AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER A-1

- 2 - B2GOLD CORP. ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM INTRODUCTORY NOTES Date of Information In this Annual Information Form ("Annual Information Form"), B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, as the context requires, is referred to as "we", "our", "us", the "Company" or "B2Gold". All information contained in this Annual Information Form is as at December 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated, being the date of our most recently completed financial year, and the use of the present tense and of the words "is", "are", "current", "currently", "presently", "now" and similar expressions in this Annual Information Form is to be construed as referring to information given as of that date. Readers are also encouraged to review our annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Cautionary Note have the meaning given to them in this Annual Information Form. This Annual Information Form includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, but not limited to: objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations; projections; forecasts; estimates; outlook; guidance; schedules; plans; designs; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, capital costs (sustaining and non- sustaining) and operating costs; budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; closure and reclamation costs; our planned capital and exploration expenditures; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery and mining rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, but not limited to: the impact of the Fekola Solar Plant on the Fekola Mine's HFO consumption and carbon dioxide emissions; the sale of the Gramalote Project and the timing and terms thereof; the performance and results of any environmental audits and impact studies at our mines; further implementation and integration of the Management System at the Fekola Mine; ongoing updates to the Strategic Plan; the development of the operation on the Bantako Nord Permit; construction of a second TSF and expanded Fekola Solar Plant at the Fekola Mine commencing in 2023; the expanded Fekola Solar Plant being operational by Q3, 2024; saprolite production from the Bantako Nord Permit commencing in 2023; the results of the Fekola Regional engineering study being expected in the second quarter of 2023; the combined Fekola Mine and Fekola Regional processing facilities potentially producing more than 800,000 ounces of gold per year from the Fekola Complex commencing as early as 2026; the further advancement of our pipeline of development and exploration projects; an additional HFO generator being installed at the Masbate Project; the projected source, volume and timing of gold production, including Fekola's annualized throughput rate averaging 9.0 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") over the long-term, gold production at the Fekola mill of between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces in 2023, gold production at the Masbate Gold Project of between 170,000 and 190,000 ounces in 2023, and gold production at the Otjikoto Mine of between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces in 2023; Mineral Reserves being mined from the Otjikoto pit for two years and from the Wolfshag deposit for approximately four years; the potential payment of future dividends, including the timing and amount of any such dividends, and the expectation that quarterly dividends will be maintained at the same level; the availability of our revolving credit facility for future draw downs; our attributable share of Calibre's production; the ability of the Company and Sabina to complete the Sabina Transaction on the contemplated terms of the Sabina Arrangement Agreement; the consummation of the Sabina Transaction and the anticipated timing thereof; the special meeting of shareholders of Sabina to be held in connection with the Sabina Transaction and the anticipated timing thereof; the ownership by the Company of Sabina's business and properties, including the Back River Gold District, following the anticipated completion of the Sabina Transaction; the Company's intentions with respect to the development of the Goose Project following the anticipated completion of the Sabina Transaction, including in respect of relationships with Indigenous communities and long- term socio-economic benefits in connection with the Goose Project and the expected impact of any tax or regulatory changes in the countries in which we operate, including Mali, the Philippines and Namibia. Estimates of mineral resources and reserves are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections regarding the amount

- 3 - of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production, should a production decision be made. All statements in this Annual Information Form that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in this Annual Information Form including under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to our ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including geotechnical, mining and metallurgical recovery assumptions and interpretations of mineralization geometry and grade continuity; stockpiling assumptions, including the amount and grade of stockpile material; our ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; laws and regulations applicable to our operations, including our continued ability to retain mineral and surface rights titles; the continued health, availability and cost of labour; the continued availability and use of infrastructure; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; the continued ability to access our sites; the ability to maintain the social license to operate; the ability of the Company and Sabina to satisfy the terms and conditions precedent of the Sabina Arrangement Agreement in order to consummate the Sabina Transaction; our ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including stock exchange approvals, in connection with the Sabina Transaction in a timely manner or at all; the ability of Sabina to obtain all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, including court and stock exchange approvals, in connection with the Sabina Transaction in a timely manner or at all; and other assumptions and factors described herein or that are generally associated with the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of our management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance. We do not assume any obligation to update forward- looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those which are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-lookingstatements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-lookingstatements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-lookingstatements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities we will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-lookingstatements. All the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Information Form are qualified by these cautionary statements. Currency and Exchange Rate Information Our financial statements are reported in U.S. dollars. All dollar amounts referenced in this Annual Information Form, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in U.S. dollars. A reference in this Annual Information Form to: " A$ " is to the lawful currency of Australia;

" is to the lawful currency of Australia; "C$ " or " Canadian dollar " is to the lawful currency of Canada;