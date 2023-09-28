Back River Site Tour

EXPLORATION PRESENTATION

September 26, 2023: Goose Mine, Nunavut

BACK RIVER GOLD DISTRICT

Presentation Outline:

Introduction to Back River

History/Growth Profile

Discovery of Back River

Regional Geology

Mineralization Controls

Goose Property

George Property

Boot and Boulder Properties

2023 Drill Budget and Objectives

BACK RIVER GOLD DISTRICT

Five mineral projects along an 80 km belt, located within the Slave Craton

Most advanced mineral property is Goose, the first deposit to be mined, with 8 km of iron formation and multiple deposits defined

  • All deposits at Goose are open along 8 km of iron formation, providing considerable potential for mine life extension

Second most advanced is George which is 50 km NW from Goose Mine and consists of over 20 km of iron formation

  • Over 40 targets have been identified at the George project for additional evaluation
  • Exploration continues to generate brownfield and greenfield targets

BACK RIVER GOLD DISTRICT - HISTORY

1982-1996: Back River Joint Venture (Trigg, Woollett Olson, Homestake Minerals and Kerr- McGee). Initial exploration primarily at George with minor exploration at Goose, Boulder and Boot 125,000m drilled

1997: Kit Resources 20,000m drilled (primarily George)

1998-2004: Kinross Gold Corp. and Miramar Mining Corp. 40,000m drilled (George and Goose)

2005-2008: Dundee Precious Metals 55,000m drilled (George and Goose)

2009-2023: Sabina Gold and Silver Corp.

340,000m drilled (George and Goose)

2023 (April): Acquisition by B2Gold Corp.

+20,000m drilling/drilled (George and Goose)

GOOSE PROPERTY: DISCOVERY

1982: George discovered during the Iron Formation 'rush' in the North after Lupin

discovery

1986: George initial drilling

1991: Goose Main was discovered from a magnetic map

2009: Discovery of Echo based on IP and magnetic destruction

2010 (April): Llama discovered along a structural break in the geophysical signature

2010 (May): Umwelt was discovered within similarly folder stratigraphy in the same fold corridor as Llama

