BACK RIVER GOLD DISTRICT

Five mineral projects along an 80 km belt, located within the Slave Craton

Most advanced mineral property is Goose, the first deposit to be mined, with 8 km of iron formation and multiple deposits defined

All deposits at Goose are open along 8 km of iron formation, providing considerable potential for mine life extension

Second most advanced is George which is 50 km NW from Goose Mine and consists of over 20 km of iron formation