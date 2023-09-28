Back River Site Tour
EXPLORATION PRESENTATION
September 26, 2023: Goose Mine, Nunavut
BACK RIVER GOLD DISTRICT
Presentation Outline:
Introduction to Back River
History/Growth Profile
Discovery of Back River
Regional Geology
Mineralization Controls
Goose Property
George Property
Boot and Boulder Properties
2023 Drill Budget and Objectives
Five mineral projects along an 80 km belt, located within the Slave Craton
Most advanced mineral property is Goose, the first deposit to be mined, with 8 km of iron formation and multiple deposits defined
- All deposits at Goose are open along 8 km of iron formation, providing considerable potential for mine life extension
Second most advanced is George which is 50 km NW from Goose Mine and consists of over 20 km of iron formation
- Over 40 targets have been identified at the George project for additional evaluation
- Exploration continues to generate brownfield and greenfield targets
BACK RIVER GOLD DISTRICT - HISTORY
1982-1996: Back River Joint Venture (Trigg, Woollett Olson, Homestake Minerals and Kerr- McGee). Initial exploration primarily at George with minor exploration at Goose, Boulder and Boot 125,000m drilled
1997: Kit Resources 20,000m drilled (primarily George)
1998-2004: Kinross Gold Corp. and Miramar Mining Corp. 40,000m drilled (George and Goose)
2005-2008: Dundee Precious Metals 55,000m drilled (George and Goose)
2009-2023: Sabina Gold and Silver Corp.
340,000m drilled (George and Goose)
2023 (April): Acquisition by B2Gold Corp.
+20,000m drilling/drilled (George and Goose)
Select Mining Operations
Back River Projects
Current and Historic Projects
>600,000m total drilled at Back River
4
4
GOOSE PROPERTY: DISCOVERY
1982: George discovered during the Iron Formation 'rush' in the North after Lupin
discovery
1986: George initial drilling
1991: Goose Main was discovered from a magnetic map
2009: Discovery of Echo based on IP and magnetic destruction
2010 (April): Llama discovered along a structural break in the geophysical signature
2010 (May): Umwelt was discovered within similarly folder stratigraphy in the same fold corridor as Llama
