B2Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 - Form 6-K 08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)



B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 Gold revenue $ 381,985 $ 362,990 $ 747,568 $ 725,292 Cost of sales Production costs (158,303) (132,293) (281,263) (243,925) Depreciation and depletion (81,874) (77,809) (159,137) (144,536) Royalties and production taxes (23,901) (24,671) (49,591) (51,197) Total cost of sales (264,078) (234,773) (489,991) (439,658) Gross profit 117,907 128,217 257,577 285,634 General and administrative (12,549) (10,518) (23,377) (20,616) Share-based payments (Note 10) (4,041) (8,673) (12,445) (9,839) Write-down of mineral property interests (3,158) - (3,158) (1,040) Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets (Note 6) 909 - 909 - Community relations (453) (733) (1,072) (1,314) Foreign exchange losses (6,001) (4,534) (8,457) (1,040) Share of net income of associate 4,139 4,281 6,911 9,347 Other income (expense) 1,062 547 (970) (3,409) Operating income 97,815 108,587 215,918 257,723 Interest and financing expense (2,691) (3,049) (5,274) (5,945) Gains on derivative instruments (Note 12) 7,749 9,491 27,048 17,540 Other income (Note 6) 2,932 454 10,688 1,156 Income from operations before taxes 105,805 115,483 248,380 270,474 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (Note 14) (60,141) (50,470) (107,795) (91,596) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (Note 14) (4,978) 8,969 (9,096) (6,064) Net income for the period $ 40,686 $ 73,982 $ 131,489 $ 172,814 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 37,804 $ 68,457 $ 118,527 $ 160,012 Non-controlling interests (Note 11) 2,882 5,525 12,962 12,802 Net income for the period $ 40,686 $ 73,982 $ 131,489 $ 172,814 Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) (Note 10) Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands) (Note 10) Basic 1,061,270 1,053,054 1,059,060 1,052,303 Diluted 1,068,276 1,063,900 1,065,891 1,063,542 See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 Net income for the period $ 40,686 $ 73,982 $ 131,489 $ 172,814 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (5,571) 1,421 (9,370) (639) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period (5,571) 1,421 (9,370) (639) Total comprehensive income for the period $ 35,115 $ 75,403 $ 122,119 $ 172,175 Other comprehensive (loss) income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (5,571) $ 1,421 $ (9,370) $ (639) Non-controlling interests - - - - $ (5,571) $ 1,421 $ (9,370) $ (639) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 32,233 $ 69,878 $ 109,157 $ 159,373 Non-controlling interests 2,882 5,525 12,962 12,802 $ 35,115 $ 75,403 $ 122,119 $ 172,175

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 Operating activities Net income for the period $ 40,686 $ 73,982 $ 131,489 $ 172,814 Non-cash charges, net (Note 15) 98,385 67,847 171,345 143,046 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15) (8,736) (146,112) (53,471) (170,978) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (5,456) (4,033) (17,174) (7,344) Cash provided (used) by operating activities 124,879 (8,316) 232,189 137,538 Financing activities Revolving credit facility transaction costs (Note 8) - - (2,401) - Repayment of equipment loan facilities (Note 8) (4,705) (7,343) (11,495) (14,570) Interest and commitment fees paid (1,096) (822) (2,324) (1,733) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises (Note 10) 8,600 1,082 12,631 1,834 Dividends paid (Note 10) (42,512) (41,893) (84,746) (83,965) Principal payments on lease arrangements (Note 8) (2,448) (693) (3,667) (1,428) Distributions to non-controlling interests (Note 11) (3,158) (7,234) (4,180) (9,234) Funding from non-controlling interests (Note 11) 730 - 730 - Changes in restricted cash accounts 162 388 - 499 Cash used by financing activities (44,427) (56,515) (95,452) (108,597) Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests: Fekola Mine (20,198) (8,721) (48,426) (26,117) Masbate Mine (14,057) (6,778) (19,750) (13,342) Otjikoto Mine (23,152) (21,091) (39,283) (39,966) Gramalote Project (4,130) (4,002) (8,537) (7,469) Anaconda Property, pre-development (6,717) - (6,929) - Other exploration and development (Note 15) (15,982) (15,253) (29,236) (25,424) Cash paid on acquisition of mineral property (Note 6 ) (48,258) - (48,258) - Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option (Note 6) - - (7,737) - Funding of reclamation accounts (1,917) (2,178) (4,098) (3,499) Purchase of common shares of associate - (5,945) - (5,945) Other (358) (1,990) (358) (3,523) Cash used by investing activities (134,769) (65,958) (212,612) (125,285) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (54,317) (130,789) (75,875) (96,344) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,751) 362 (10,432) (1,200) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 648,760 512,568 672,999 479,685 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 586,692 $ 382,141 $ 586,692 $ 382,141 Supplementary cash flow information(Note 15)

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) As at June 30,

2022 As at December 31,

2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 586,692 $ 672,999 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other (Note 4) 55,378 32,112 Deferred consideration receivable 43,649 41,559 Value-added and other tax receivables 5,760 14,393 Inventories (Note 5) 300,203 272,354 Assets classified as held for sale (Note 6) 13,609 12,700 1,005,291 1,046,117 Long-term investments 22,748 32,118 Value-added tax receivables 80,601 63,165 Mining interests(Note 6 and Note 18 - Schedules) Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations 2,251,470 2,231,831 Investments in associates 116,605 104,236 Other assets(Note 7) 88,298 82,371 Deferred income taxes - 1,455 $ 3,565,013 $ 3,561,293 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 87,593 $ 111,716 Current income and other taxes payable 84,150 92,275 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 8) 19,308 25,408 Current portion of mine restoration provisions (Note 9) 734 734 Other current liabilities (Note 11) 24,956 1,056 216,741 231,189 Long-term debt(Note 8) 47,318 49,726 Mine restoration provisions (Note 9) 93,035 116,547 Deferred income taxes 195,528 187,887 Employee benefits obligation 7,349 7,115 Other long-term liabilities 7,569 7,822 567,540 600,286 Equity Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 10) 2,447,033 2,422,184 Contributed surplus 68,749 67,028 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145,669) (136,299) Retained earnings 542,438 507,381 2,912,551 2,860,294 Non-controlling interests (Note 11) 84,922 100,713 2,997,473 2,961,007 $ 3,565,013 $ 3,561,293 Commitments (Note 17) Approved by the Board "Clive T. Johnson" Director "Robert J. Gayton" Director

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) 2022 Shares

('000's) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Non- controlling interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2021 1,056,334 $ 2,422,184 $ 67,028 $ (136,299) $ 507,381 $ 100,713 $ 2,961,007 Net income for the period - - - - 118,527 12,962 131,489 Dividends (Note 10) - - 573 - (85,457) - (84,884) Unrealised loss on investments - - - (9,370) - - (9,370) Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 10) 4,301 12,631 - - - - 12,631 Shares issued on vesting of RSUs (Note 10) 2,079 7,401 (7,401) - - - - Transactions with non-controlling interests (Note 11) - - - - 1,987 (28,753) (26,766) Share-based payments (Note 10) - - 13,366 - - - 13,366 Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options - 4,817 (4,817) - - - - Balance at June 30, 2022 1,062,714 $ 2,447,033 $ 68,749 $ (145,669) $ 542,438 $ 84,922 $ 2,997,473

2021 Shares

('000's) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Non- controlling interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2020 1,051,138 $ 2,407,734 $ 48,472 $ (138,533) $ 254,343 $ 88,574 $ 2,660,590 Net income for the period - - - - 160,012 12,802 172,814 Dividends (Note 10) - - 532 - (84,595) - (84,063) Unrealised loss on investments - - - (639) - - (639) Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 10) 1,343 1,834 - - - - 1,834 Shares issued on vesting of RSUs (Note 10) 1,610 4,721 (4,721) - - - - Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - 753 (25,421) (24,668) Share-based payments (Note 10) - - 12,702 - - - 12,702 Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options - 699 (699) - - - - Balance at June 30, 2021 1,054,091 $ 2,414,988 $ 56,286 $ (139,172) $ 330,513 $ 75,955 $ 2,738,570

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

1 Nature of operations

B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is a Vancouver-based gold producer with three operating mines. The Company operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The Company also has a 50% joint operation interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia (the "Gramalote Project"). The Company has an approximately 25% interest in Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") and an approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals"). In addition, the Company has a portfolio of evaluation and exploration assets in other countries including Mali, Uzbekistan and Finland.

B2Gold is a public company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTO", the NYSE American LLC under the symbol "BTG" and the Namibian Stock Exchange under the symbol "B2G". B2Gold's head office is located at Suite 3400, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2X8.

2 Basis of preparation

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 3, 2022.

3 Significant accounting judgements and estimates

The preparation of these financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires judgements and estimates that affect the amounts reported. Those judgements and estimates concerning the future may differ from actual results. The following are the areas of accounting policy judgement and accounting estimates applied by management that most significantly affect the Company's financial statements, including those areas of estimation uncertainty that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.

Areas of judgement

Uncertain tax positions

The Company's operations involve the application of complex tax regulations in multiple international jurisdictions. Determining the tax treatment of a transaction requires the Company to apply judgement in its interpretation of the applicable tax law. These positions are not final until accepted by the relevant tax authority. The tax treatment may change based on the result of assessments or audits by the tax authorities often years after the initial filing.

The Company recognizes and records potential liabilities for uncertain tax positions based on its assessment of the amount, or range of amounts of tax that will be due. The Company adjusts these accruals as new information becomes available. Due to the complexity and uncertainty associated with certain tax treatments, the ultimate resolution could result in a payment that is materially different from the Company's current estimate of the tax liabilities.

Sources of estimation uncertainty

Mineral reserve and resource estimates

Mineral reserves are estimates of the amount of ore that can be economically and legally extracted from the Company's mining properties. The Company estimates its mineral reserves and mineral resources based on information compiled by appropriately qualified persons relating to the geological data on the size, depth and shape of the ore body, and requires complex geological judgements to interpret the data. The estimation of recoverable reserves is based upon factors such as estimates of foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, future capital requirements, metallurgical recoveries, permitting and production costs along with geological assumptions and judgements made in estimating the size, and grade of the ore body. Changes in the reserve or resource estimates may impact the carrying value of mining interests, mine restoration provisions, recognition of deferred tax assets, depreciation and amortization charges and royalties receivable. 1 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

Impairment of long-lived assets

Long-lived assets are tested for impairment, or reversal of a previous impairment, if there is an indicator of impairment or a subsequent reversal. Calculating the estimated recoverable amount of cash generating units for long-lived assets requires management to make estimates and assumptions that include such factors as reserves and resources, future production levels, metallurgical recovery estimates, operating and capital costs, future metal prices and discount rates. Changes in any of these assumptions or estimates used in determining the recoverable amount could impact the analysis. Such changes could be material.

Value-added tax receivables

The Company incurs indirect taxes, including value-added tax, on purchases of goods and services at its operating mines and development projects. Indirect tax balances are recorded at their estimated recoverable amounts within current or long-term assets, net of provisions, and reflect the Company's best estimate of their recoverability under existing tax rules in the respective jurisdictions in which they arise. Management's assessment of recoverability considers the probable outcomes and expected timing of claimed deductions and/or disputes. The provisions and balance sheet classifications made to date may be subject to change and such change may be material.

Current and deferred income taxes

The Company is periodically required to estimate the tax basis of assets and liabilities. Where applicable tax laws and regulations are either unclear or subject to varying interpretations, it is possible that changes in these estimates could occur that materially affect the amounts of deferred income tax assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements. Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities generally have a direct impact on earnings in the period that the changes occur.

Each period, the Company evaluates the likelihood of whether some portion or all of each deferred tax asset will not be realized. This evaluation is based on historic and future expected levels of taxable income and the associated repatriation of retained earnings, the pattern and timing of reversals of taxable temporary timing differences that give rise to deferred tax liabilities, and tax planning initiatives. Levels of future taxable income are affected by, among other things, metal prices, production costs, quantities of proven and probable gold reserves, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates. The availability of retained earnings for distribution depends on future levels of taxable income as well as future reclamation expenditures, capital expenditures, dividends and other uses of available cash flow.

4 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Current portion of derivative instruments (Note 12) 22,540 12,823 Supplier advances 12,628 7,291 Prepaid expenses 12,368 4,151 Other receivables 7,842 7,847 55,378 32,112

5 Inventories June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Gold and silver bullion 62,338 52,867 In-process inventory 19,296 13,260 Ore stock-pile inventory 74,459 72,242 Materials and supplies 144,110 133,985 300,203 272,354

Ore stock-pile inventory includes amounts for the Fekola Mine of $53 million (December 31, 2021 - $52 million), for the Otjikoto Mine of $14 million (December 31, 2021 - $16 million), and for the Masbate Mine of $7 million (December 31, 2021 - $4 million). 2 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine, Mali Cost 1,694,560 1,645,337 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (693,494) (609,899) 1,001,066 1,035,438 Masbate Mine, Philippines Cost 1,098,492 1,085,687 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (495,652) (449,675) 602,840 636,012 Otjikoto Mine, Namibia Cost 820,350 782,208 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (507,016) (475,303) 313,334 306,905 Exploration and evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project, Colombia, net of impairment 128,054 119,866 Bakolobi Property, Mali 49,303 - Menankoto Property, Mali 33,832 33,739 Bantako North Property, Mali 20,213 15,351 Kiaka Royalty, Burkina Faso 18,488 18,488 Finland Properties, Finland 16,668 12,561 Mocoa Royalty, Colombia 10,230 10,230 Uzbekistan Properties, Uzbekistan 10,465 8,802 Anaconda pre-development, Mali 8,085 - Other 10,940 11,019 306,278 230,056 Corporate & other Office, furniture and equipment, net 27,952 23,420 2,251,470 2,231,831 Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre, Various 106,324 93,728 BeMetals, Various 10,281 10,508 116,605 104,236 2,368,075 2,336,067 6 Mining interests

Impairment of Gramalote Project long-lived assets

During the years ended December 31, 2014 and December 31, 2015, the Company recorded impairment charges of $97 million and $36 million, respectively, for a cumulative impairment charge of $133 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2022, based on the preliminary results of the optimized feasibility study for the Gramalote Project, a joint venture between B2Gold and AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold"), both partners have determined that the project does not currently meet their investment thresholds for development of the project at this time. Therefore, in conjunction with finalizing the optimized feasibility study, B2Gold and AngloGold have jointly made the decision to review the alternatives for the Gramalote Project over the coming months. The decision was considered to be an impairment indicator. The Company has performed an impairment test on the Gramalote Project cash-generating unit ("CGU") as at June 30, 2022.

The carrying value of the Gramalote Project's exploration and evaluation property was compared to the property's recoverable amount which was determined to be its fair value less costs of disposal as at June 30, 2022. To estimate the recoverable amount of the Gramalote Project's CGU for impairment, the Company utilized a discounted cash flow model incorporating estimates and assumptions that included such factors as reserves and resources, future production levels, metallurgical recovery estimates, operating and capital costs, future metal prices, foreign exchange rates and the discount rate. Management's estimate of the FVLCD of its CGU is classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. The Company's 3 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) estimate of future cash flows is subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore could change in the future if the underlying assumptions change.

Key assumptions used for the impairment test at June 30, 2022 were: •Long-term gold price of $1,650/ounce •Silver price of $23/ounce •Mine life of 12 years with construction beginning in 2024 •Discount rate of 6.5%

The Company's analysis concluded that the carrying value of the Gramalote Project at June 30, 2022 was not impaired. The recoverable amount of the Gramalote Project CGU is most sensitive to changes in the gold price and discount rate. In isolation, a $50 per ounce reduction in the gold price would result in a reduction in the recoverable amount of approximately $38 million. A 25 basis point increase in the discount rate would result in a reduction in the recoverable amount of approximately $9 million.

Oklo acquisition

On May 26, 2022 the Company announced a Scheme Implementation Agreement (the "Agreement") to buy 100% of the outstanding shares of Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo") for consideration of 0.0206 of a common share of the Company and Australian $0.0525 in cash for each Oklo share held. The transaction contemplated by the Agreement (the "Transaction") will be completed by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (the "Scheme").

The Transaction, including without limitation, the Scheme, is subject to approval by the Court, the Oklo shareholders at the Scheme Meeting, together with other customary closing conditions. The Scheme is also conditional on, among other things, approval from the Malian Minister of Mines of the indirect transfer of ownership of certain mineral rights, and approval from the TSX and NYSE American, including in respect of the issuance and listing of new B2Gold Shares issuable pursuant to the Scheme.

The Company is expected to issue approximately 11 million common shares in connection with the Scheme. Upon completion, the former shareholders of Oklo will own approximately 1% of the Company.

Subject to receipt of all necessary Court, regulatory, shareholder and third party approvals, B2Gold expects the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Bakolobi permit

On April 21, 2022 the Company completed the acquisition of the Bakolobi permit in Mali from a local Malian company for $24 million in cash. The Company also paid $24 million in cash pursuant to a continuing obligation to the previous ownership group of the Bakolobi permit (which includes an international mining company) under the terms of a previous purchase and sale agreement related to the purchase of the Bakolobi permit.

Ondundu property

On December 31, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Osino Resources Corp. ("Osino") for the sale of the Ondundu Property in Namibia. The consideration agreed to was as follows: •$4 million in cash to be received upon closing; •$5 million of Osino common shares to be received upon closing; •$4 million in cash to be received six months after closing; •$2.5 million to be received upon the earlier of (i) completion of a feasibility study including the Ondundu Property or (ii) first gold production from the property, to which no value has been assigned.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the agreement was revised such that upon closing the Company will receive 12 million common shares of Osino initially estimated to be valued at $10 million at June 30, 2022 (based on a price $1.08 per Osino common share on June 30, 2022 and an exchange rate of Cdn. $1.29 to $1) instead of $4 million in cash and $5 million in Osino common shares. As a result of the change in consideration, a portion of the previously recorded impairment loss on the Ondundu Property has been reversed to increase the value of the Ondundu Property by $1 million. The impairment reversal was recorded in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations for the period ended June 30, 2022. The Ondundu Property, with a carrying value of $14 million (December 31, 2021 - $13 million), continues to be classified as an asset held for sale on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet at June 30, 2022.

4 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Subsequent to June 30, 2022, on July 20, 2022, the transaction was completed at a further loss of $3 million from the date of the agreement modification, due to a change in the market price of Osino shares at closing.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid $8 million to exercise its option to acquire the remaining 51% interest in the Ondundu property prior to the closing of the sale.

Calibre

On January 12, 2022, the Company's associate, Calibre acquired Fiore Gold Ltd. for a combination of shares and cash. As a result of the shares issued in the transaction, the Company's investment was diluted from approximately 33% of the outstanding shares of Calibre to approximately 25%. A gain on this dilution of $5 million was recognized in Other income in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company determined that it still has significant influence over the decision-making process of Calibre as a result of holding approximately 25% of the outstanding shares and having an executive of the Company sit on Calibre's Board of Directors.

7 Other assets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Low-grade stockpile 38,875 34,318 Reclamation deposits 29,022 26,170 Debt service reserve accounts 8,004 8,701 Deferred financing costs 7,854 8,959 Derivative instruments at fair value (Note 12) 2,347 2,602 Other 2,196 1,621 88,298 82,371

8 Long-term debt June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Equipment loans and lease obligations: Fekola equipment loan facilities (net of unamortized transaction costs) 29,646 42,408 Masbate equipment loan facility (net of unamortized transaction costs) 2,172 3,865 Lease liabilities 34,808 28,861 66,626 75,134 Less: current portion (19,308) (25,408) 47,318 49,726

The changes in debt balances during the six months ended June 30, 2022 are as follows: Equipment loans Lease liabilities Total $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2021 46,273 28,861 75,134 Lease liabilities incurred - 9,733 9,733 Repayments (11,495) (3,667) (15,162) Foreign exchange gains (3,092) (752) (3,844) Non-cash interest and financing expense 132 633 765 Balance at June 30, 2022 31,818 34,808 66,626 Less current portion (14,348) (4,960) (19,308) 17,470 29,848 47,318 5 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

Revolving credit facility

The Company has a revolving credit facility ("RCF") with a syndicate of international banks for an aggregate amount of $600 million. The RCF also allows for an accordion feature whereby upon receipt of additional binding commitments, the facility may be increased to $800 million any time prior to the maturity date of December 16, 2025. As at June 30, 2022, the Company had available undrawn capacity of $600 million. The Company has provided security on the RCF in the form of a general security interest over the Company's assets and pledges creating a charge over the shares of certain of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries. In connection with the RCF, the Company must also maintain certain ratios for leverage and interest coverage. As at June 30, 2022, the Company was in compliance with these debt covenants.

9 Mine restoration provisions

The Company's mine restoration provisions consist primarily of costs associated with mine reclamation and closure activities. In calculating the present value of the Company's mine restoration provisions at June 30, 2022, management used a risk-free rate applicable to each location's functional currency ranging from 2.98% to 3.04% (December 31, 2021 - 1.52% to 1.69%) and an inflation rate of 2.1% (December 31, 2021 - 2.5%). The undiscounted cash flows, before inflation adjustments, and including the Company's proportionate share of the reclamation costs for Gramalote, to settle the mine restoration provisions was estimated at approximately $105 million at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $105 million). Due to the nature of mine closure plans, cash expenditures are expected to occur over a significant period of time with the majority of the expenditures expected to occur in the years from 2031 to 2047.

The following table shows the movement in the provision for mine restoration provisions: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Balance, beginning of year 117,281 104,282 Reclamation spending - (343) Accretion expense 1,076 1,438 Change in obligation (24,588) 12,484 Liabilities associated with assets sold - (580) Balance, end of period 93,769 117,281 Less: current portion (734) (734) 93,035 116,547

10 Share capital

The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares and an unlimited number of preferred shares. As at June 30, 2022, the Company had 1,062,713,923 common shares outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 1,056,333,691 shares), including 1,705,000 common shares being held in trust under the Company's Incentive Plan. No preferred shares were outstanding.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid two quarterly dividends of $0.04 per share totaling $85 million (2021 - $84 million).

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, approximately 3 million stock options were granted to employees with exercise prices ranging from Cdn. $4.43 to Cdn. $5.79 per share. These stock options have a term of up to ten years and vest over a period of up to five years. The estimated fair value when granted of these options, totalling $5 million, is being recognized as a share-based payment expense over the vesting period. The fair value was calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on a risk-free annual interest rate of up to 2.69%, an expected life of up to ten years, an expected volatility of up to 54% and a dividend yield rate of up to 4.6%.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of stock options, was $3 million and $7 million, respectively, (2021 - $6 million and $7 million, respectively). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued 3 million and 4 million, respectively, shares for proceeds of $9 million and $13 million, respectively, upon the exercise of stock options. The weighted average market price of the shares at the time of exercise was Cdn. $5.56. As at June 30, 2022, 31 million stock options were outstanding.

6 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) The following is a summary of changes to stock options outstanding: Number of outstanding options Weighted-average exercise price ('000's) (in Cdn. $) Outstanding at December 31, 2021 32,489 4.75 Granted 3,401 5.67 Exercised (4,302) 3.72 Forfeited or expired (782) 5.35 Outstanding at June 30, 2022 30,806 4.98

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of restricted share units ("RSUs") was $1 million and $3 million, respectively, (2021 - $2 million and $3 million, respectively). During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company granted 1 million RSUs to employees and issued 2 million shares on the vesting of RSUs. As at June 30, 2022, 3 million RSUs were outstanding.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of performance share units ("PSUs") was $2 million and $3 million, respectively, (2021 - $1 million and $2 million, respectively).

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company granted 1 million PSUs to employees of the Company. The number of shares to be issued will be 0% to 200% of the number of PSUs depending on total shareholder return compared to a group of peer companies over the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024. The estimated fair value when granted of $8 million is being recognized over the vesting period. The fair value was calculated using a risk-neutral Monte Carlo simulation based on a correlated Geometric Brownian Motion. The model used historical share price volatility ranging from 32% to 81% for the group, a Canadian risk-free annual interest rate of 2.88%, and a United States risk-free annual interest rate of 2.76%.

As at June 30, 2022, 5 million PSUs were outstanding.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, share-based payments recovery relating to the change in fair value of deferred share units ("DSUs") was $2 million and $0 million, respectively, (2021 - $0 million and $2 million recovery, respectively). As at June 30, 2022, 2 million DSUs were outstanding.

7 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Earnings per share

The following is the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share: For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 Net income and diluted net income (attributable to shareholders of the Company) 37,804 68,457 $ 118,527 160,012 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,061,270 1,053,054 1,059,060 1,052,303 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 2,706 7,653 2,549 8,032 Restricted share units 717 1,892 699 1,906 Performance share units 3,583 1,301 3,583 1,301 Diluted weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands) 1,068,276 1,063,900 1,065,891 1,063,542 Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.15

11 Non-controlling interests

The following is a continuity schedule of the Company's non-controlling interests: Fekola Masbate Otjikoto Other Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2021 59,089 16,653 24,927 44 100,713 Share of net income (loss) 6,630 3,923 2,427 (18) 12,962 Distributions to non-controlling interest (26,870) - (1,493) - (28,363) Interest on loan to non-controlling interest (1,689) - - - (1,689) Participating funding from non-controlling interest - - - 1,273 1,273 Other - - 26 - 26 Balance at June 30, 2022 37,160 20,576 25,887 1,299 84,922

As at June 30, 2022, there was $24 million due to the State of Mali for their share of dividends declared by the Company's subsidiary Fekola SA (Note 15). This amount was included in Other Current Liabilities on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet at June 30, 2022.

12 Derivative financial instruments

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company entered into additional forward contracts for the purchase of 1,969,000 litres of fuel oil with settlements scheduled between November 2023 and January 2024. These derivative instruments were not designated as hedges by the Company and are being recorded at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL").

8 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) The following is a summary, by maturity dates, of the Company's fuel derivatives contracts outstanding as at June 30, 2022: 2022 2023 2024 Total Forward - fuel oil: Litres (thousands) 23,034 22,604 656 46,294 Average strike price $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 Forward - gas oil: Litres (thousands) 14,937 17,066 - 32,003 Average strike price $ 0.36 $ 0.43 $ - $ 0.40

The unrealized fair value of these contracts at June 30, 2022 was $25 million (December 31, 2021 - $15 million).

13 Financial instruments

The Company's financial assets and liabilities are classified based on the lowest level of input significant to the fair value measurement based on the fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.

As at June 30, 2022, the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value are categorized as follows: As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 1 Level 2 $ $ $ $ Long-term investments 22,748 - 32,118 - Fuel derivative contracts (Note 12) - 24,887 - 15,425

The Company's long-term investments consist of shares of publicly traded mining companies. The fair values of these were determined using market quotes from an active market for each investment.

The fair value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts were determined using prevailing market rates for instruments with similar characteristics.

The fair value of the Company's long-term debt also approximates its carrying value as it has a floating interest rate and the Company's credit spread has remained approximately consistent. The fair value of the Company's other financial instruments approximate their carrying value due to their short-term nature.

9 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 14 Income and other taxes

Income tax expense differs from the amount that would result from applying the Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates to earnings from operations before taxes. These differences result from the following items: For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ Income from operations before taxes 105,805 115,483 248,380 270,474 Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates 27.00 % 27.00 % 27.00 % 27.00 % Income tax expense at statutory rates 28,567 31,180 67,063 73,028 Increase (decrease) attributable to: Effects of different foreign statutory tax rates 3,745 3,843 10,266 9,947 Change in income tax rates - - - (20,144) Future withholding tax (18,090) (7,431) (10,050) 7,400 Non-deductible expenditures 7,008 6,574 12,549 12,685 Use of losses and temporary differences not previously recognised (771) (1,592) (6,581) (4,422) Benefit of optional tax incentives (4,040) (4,594) (7,329) (9,101) Withholding and other taxes 22,355 18,175 23,632 18,877 Change due to foreign exchange 25,416 (5,036) 26,830 9,162 Non-taxable portion of gains (589) (578) (965) (1,262) Change in accruals for tax audits 587 - 587 - Losses for which no tax benefit has been recorded (372) 6 (342) 151 Amounts under provided in prior years 1,303 954 1,231 1,339 Income tax expense 65,119 41,501 116,891 97,660 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes 60,141 50,470 107,795 91,596 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 4,978 (8,969) 9,096 6,064 Income tax expense 65,119 41,501 116,891 97,660

Included in current income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $6 million and $12 million, respectively, (2021 - $5 million and $13 million, respectively), related to the State of Mali's 10% priority dividend on its free carried interest in the Fekola Mine. This priority dividend is accounted for as an income tax in accordance with IAS 12, Income Taxes.

10 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 15 Supplementary cash flow information

Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information is provided in the tables below:

Non-cash charges (credits): For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ Depreciation and depletion 81,874 77,809 159,137 144,536 Share-based payments(Note 10) 3,875 8,673 12,279 9,839 Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets (Note 6) (909) - (909) - Write-down of mineral property interests 3,158 - 3,158 1,040 Share of net income of associate (4,139) (4,281) (6,911) (9,347) Non-cash interest and financing expense 2,060 1,533 4,036 3,006 Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 3,934 (7,293) (9,463) (14,544) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (Note 14) 4,978 (8,969) 9,096 6,064 Other 3,554 375 922 2,452 98,385 67,847 171,345 143,046

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ Accounts receivable and prepaids (9,183) (6,217) (13,008) (10,034) Value-added and other tax receivables 20,247 (22,050) 8,610 (37,984) Inventories (19,506) (8,195) (26,336) (20,014) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,661) (6,942) (14,612) (11,320) Current income and other taxes payable 3,367 (102,708) (8,125) (91,626) (8,736) (146,112) (53,471) (170,978) Changes in non-cash working capital:

11 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ Fekola Mine, exploration (4,062) (4,140) (10,456) (7,227) Masbate Mine, exploration (1,378) (1,339) (2,415) (2,425) Otjikoto Mine, exploration (873) (1,113) (1,379) (1,589) Bantako North, exploration (2,736) (2,119) (4,356) (3,634) Menankoto, exploration (1,183) (1,748) (1,507) (2,964) Finland Properties, exploration (2,639) (584) (4,107) (758) Uzbekistan Properties, exploration (649) (804) (1,573) (1,468) Kiaka Project, exploration - (1,574) - (3,051) Other (2,462) (1,832) (3,443) (2,308) (15,982) (15,253) (29,236) (25,424) Other exploration and development:

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2021 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2021 $ $ $ $ Change in accrued distributions to non-controlling interests 24,183 14,777 24,183 14,777 Interest on loan to non-controlling interest 999 933 1,987 1,857 Share-based payments, capitalized to mineral property interests 364 1,151 744 1,176 Change in current liabilities relating to mineral property expenditures (9,522) (1,170) (7,109) (2,378) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on Fekola equipment loan facilities 1,987 (669) 3,092 2,115 Share consideration received on sale of Kronk - 4,741 - 4,741 Non-cash investing and financing activities:

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid $39 million and $98 million, respectively, of current income tax, withholding and other taxes in cash (2021 - $177 million and $198 million, respectively).

12 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 16 Segmented information

The Company's reportable operating segments for 2022 include its mining operations, namely the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines. The "Other Mineral Properties" segment consists of the Company's interests in mineral properties which are at various stages of exploration and development, including the Company's interests in the Gramalote Project and Calibre. The "Corporate and Other" segment includes corporate operations.

The Company's segments are summarized in the following tables:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 224,476 99,675 57,834 - - 381,985 Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 - - 158,303 Depreciation & depletion 47,573 21,674 12,627 - 669 82,543 Net income (loss) 15,617 25,950 1,098 1,219 (3,198) 40,686 Capital expenditures 24,260 15,435 24,025 20,496 33 84,249 Total assets 1,401,223 784,432 441,288 454,578 483,492 3,565,013

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 208,256 109,377 45,357 - - 362,990 Production costs 69,737 40,348 22,208 - - 132,293 Depreciation & depletion 41,878 24,379 11,552 18 558 78,385 Net income (loss) 44,105 23,624 5,685 3,624 (3,056) 73,982 Capital expenditures 12,861 8,117 22,204 12,663 1,695 57,540 Total assets 1,310,771 821,435 465,365 396,183 302,497 3,296,251

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 422,338 182,768 142,462 - - 747,568 Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 - - 281,263 Depreciation & depletion 85,847 39,299 33,991 - 1,388 160,525 Net income 50,316 44,949 22,887 5,914 7,423 131,489 Capital expenditures 58,882 22,165 40,662 38,169 33 159,911 Total assets 1,401,223 784,432 441,288 454,578 483,492 3,565,013

13 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Fekola

Mine Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 423,996 207,832 93,464 - - 725,292 Production costs 127,348 72,333 44,244 - - 243,925 Depreciation & depletion 77,903 44,594 22,039 32 1,105 145,673 Net income (loss) 88,726 67,963 12,402 8,251 (4,528) 172,814 Capital expenditures 33,344 15,767 41,555 21,652 3,210 115,528 Total assets 1,310,771 821,435 465,365 396,183 302,497 3,296,251 The Company's mining interests are located in the following geographical locations: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Mining interests Mali 1,114,378 1,084,580 Philippines 603,218 636,525 Namibia 313,843 307,434 Colombia 138,284 130,096 Investments in associates - various 116,605 104,236 Canada 27,952 23,420 Burkina Faso 21,087 21,087 Finland 16,668 12,561 Other 16,040 16,128 2,368,075 2,336,067

17 Commitments

As at June 30, 2022, the Company had the following commitments (in addition to those disclosed elsewhere in these financial statements): •For payments at the Fekola Mine of $10 million for equipment for the Cardinal area, $10 million related to mobile equipment rebuilds, $4 million related to the tailings facility expansion, $2 million related to mobile equipment purchases and $4 million for other capital projects, $17 million of which is expected to be incurred in 2022 and $13 million of which is expected to be incurred in 2023. •For payments of $9 million for mobile equipment for the Anaconda project, $8m of which is expected to be incurred in 2022 and $1m of which is expected to be incurred in 2023. •For payments at the Masbate Mine of $5 million for powerhouse rebuilds and maintenance and $3 million related to mobile equipment purchases, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2022. •For payments at the Otjikoto Mine of $4 million for the Wolfshag underground project, and payments of $1 million for the national power grid connection line, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2022. •For payments at the Gramalote Project of $4 million for the Company's share of development costs, $3 million of which is expected to be incurred in 2022 and $1 million of which is expected to be incurred in 2023. 14 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Mining Interest Schedule (Note 18) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

Cost Accumulated depreciation Net carrying value Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Additions / Equity pick-up Disposals Reclass / Mine restoration movements Balance at June 30, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Depreciation Disposals Balance at June 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine 1,645,337 57,474 (737) (7,514) 1,694,560 (609,899) (84,128) 533 (693,494) 1,001,066 1,035,438 Masbate Mine 1,085,687 24,343 (11) (11,527) 1,098,492 (449,675) (45,988) 11 (495,652) 602,840 636,012 Otjikoto Mine 782,208 43,890 (201) (5,547) 820,350 (475,303) (31,715) 2 (507,016) 313,334 306,905 3,513,232 125,707 (949) (24,588) 3,613,402 (1,534,877) (161,831) 546 (1,696,162) 1,917,240 1,978,355 Exploration & evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project 119,866 8,188 - - 128,054 - - - - 128,054 119,866 Bakolobi Property - 49,303 - - 49,303 - - - - 49,303 - Menankoto Property 33,739 1,249 - (1,156) 33,832 - - - - 33,832 33,739 Bantako North Property 15,351 4,862 - - 20,213 - - - - 20,213 15,351 Kiaka Royalty 18,488 - - - 18,488 - - - - 18,488 18,488 Finland Properties 12,561 4,107 - - 16,668 - - - - 16,668 12,561 Mocoa Royalty 10,230 - - - 10,230 - - - - 10,230 10,230 Uzbekistan Properties 8,802 1,663 - - 10,465 - - - - 10,465 8,802 Anaconda pre-development - 6,929 - 1,156 8,085 - - - - 8,085 - Other 11,019 4,139 (4,218) - 10,940 - - - - 10,940 11,019 230,056 80,440 (4,218) - 306,278 - - - - 306,278 230,056 Corporate Office, furniture & equipment 28,540 5,920 - - 34,460 (5,120) (1,388) - (6,508) 27,952 23,420 3,771,828 212,067 (5,167) (24,588) 3,954,140 (1,539,997) (163,219) 546 (1,702,670) 2,251,470 2,231,831 Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre 93,728 12,596 - - 106,324 - - - - 106,324 93,728 BeMetals 10,508 (227) - - 10,281 - - - - 10,281 10,508 104,236 12,369 - - 116,605 - - - - 116,605 104,236 3,876,064 224,436 (5,167) (24,588) 4,070,745 (1,539,997) (163,219) 546 (1,702,670) 2,368,075 2,336,067 15 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Mining Interest Schedule (Note 18) For the year ended December 31, 2021 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) Cost Accumulated depreciation Net carrying value Balance at Dec. 31, 2020 Additions / Equity pick-up Disposals /write-offs Reclass / Mine restoration movements Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Balance at Dec. 31, 2020 Depreciation Disposals/write-offs Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Balance at Dec. 31, 2020 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine 1,516,134 126,824 (2,508) 4,887 1,645,337 (416,559) (193,401) 61 (609,899) 1,035,438 1,099,575 Masbate Mine 1,046,577 35,081 (284) 4,313 1,085,687 (361,438) (88,450) 213 (449,675) 636,012 685,139 Otjikoto Mine 696,956 85,571 (3,277) 2,958 782,208 (371,138) (107,383) 3,218 (475,303) 306,905 325,818 3,259,667 247,476 (6,069) 12,158 3,513,232 (1,149,135) (389,234) 3,492 (1,534,877) 1,978,355 2,110,532 Exploration & evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project 95,435 24,392 - 39 119,866 - - - - 119,866 95,435 Menankoto Property 28,991 4,748 - - 33,739 - - - - 33,739 28,991 Bantako North Property 6,191 9,160 - - 15,351 - - - - 15,351 6,191 Kiaka Royalty - 18,488 - - 18,488 - - - - 18,488 - Finland Properties 9,034 3,527 - - 12,561 - - - - 12,561 9,034 Mocoa Royalty 10,230 - - - 10,230 - - - - 10,230 10,230 Uzbekistan Properties 4,131 4,671 - - 8,802 - - - - 8,802 4,131 Kiaka Property 80,927 4,639 (85,566) - - - - - - - 80,927 Ondundu Property 10,701 7,904 (5,905) (12,700) - - - - - - 10,701 Other 6,688 9,514 (5,183) - 11,019 - - - - 11,019 6,688 252,328 87,043 (96,654) (12,661) 230,056 - - - - 230,056 252,328 Corporate Office, furniture & equipment 28,394 1,652 (1,506) - 28,540 (4,234) (2,392) 1,506 (5,120) 23,420 24,160 3,540,389 336,171 (104,229) (503) 3,771,828 (1,153,369) (391,626) 4,998 (1,539,997) 2,231,831 2,387,020 Investments in joint ventures and associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre 76,235 17,493 - - 93,728 - - - - 93,728 76,235 BeMetals - 10,508 - - 10,508 - - - - 10,508 - 76,235 28,001 - - 104,236 - - - - 104,236 76,235 3,616,624 364,172 (104,229) (503) 3,876,064 (1,153,369) (391,626) 4,998 (1,539,997) 2,336,067 2,463,255

16 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer B2Gold Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:33 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about B2GOLD CORP. 06:09a B2GOLD : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months .. PU 05:17a B2GOLD : Strong Q2 2022 Results PU 08/03 MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : B2Gold; Equinox Gold; Stampede Drilling MT 08/03 B2GOLD : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/03 B2Gold Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining C.. AQ 07/29 Aurion - B2Gold JV Intersects Further Gold Mineralization at Helmi and Identifies New Z.. AQ 07/29 B2GOLD : News Release B2Gold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results – Conference Call.. PU 07/29 B2GOLD : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details PU 07/28 B2Gold Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details AQ 07/28 Aurion Resources, B2Gold See Gains as Cos Intersect Further Gold Mineralization At Finl.. MT Analyst Recommendations on B2GOLD CORP. 07/15 B2Gold Buy Rating Kept at Stifel GMP Following Second-Quarter Production Results MT 04/20 RBC Capital Adjusts B2Gold's Price Target to $5.50 From $4.75, Keeps Sector Perform Rat.. MT 01/24 RBC Cuts Price Target on B2Gold to $4.75 From $5.75, Maintains Sector Perform Rating MT