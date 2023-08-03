Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited)









B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 Gold revenue $ 470,854 $ 381,985 $ 944,410 $ 747,568 Cost of sales Production costs (152,762) (158,303) (280,366) (281,263) Depreciation and depletion (94,662) (81,874) (191,820) (159,137) Royalties and production taxes (33,111) (23,901) (68,272) (49,591) Total cost of sales (280,535) (264,078) (540,458) (489,991) Gross profit 190,319 117,907 403,952 257,577 General and administrative (13,921) (12,549) (28,106) (23,377) Share-based payments (Note 11) (4,591) (4,041) (11,445) (12,445) (Impairment) reversal of impairment of long-lived assets (Note 8) (4,885) 909 (4,885) 909 Write-down of mineral property interests (Note 8) - (3,158) (16,457) (3,158) Community relations (1,722) (453) (2,725) (1,072) Foreign exchange losses (2,253) (6,001) (2,849) (8,457) Share of net income of associates 7,009 4,139 11,988 6,911 Other (expense) income (Note 8) (10,817) 1,062 (14,415) (970) Operating income 159,139 97,815 335,058 215,918 Interest and financing expense (2,916) (2,691) (5,842) (5,274) Interest income 6,035 2,506 11,854 4,628 Gains on derivative instruments (Note 13) 782 7,749 425 27,048 Other (expense) income (3,618) 426 (5,218) 6,060 Income from operations before taxes 159,422 105,805 336,277 248,380 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (Note 16) (71,205) (60,141) (147,945) (107,795) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (Note 16) 3,633 (4,978) 5,422 (9,096) Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 80,418 $ 37,804 $ 166,391 $ 118,527 Non-controlling interests (Note 12) 11,432 2,882 27,363 12,962 Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) (Note 11) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands) (Note 11) Basic 1,251,832 1,061,270 1,164,104 1,059,060 Diluted 1,257,804 1,068,276 1,169,853 1,065,891

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)



For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (Note 7) 6,621 (5,571) 3,045 (9,370) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 6,621 (5,571) 3,045 (9,370) Total comprehensive income for the period $ 98,471 $ 35,115 $ 196,799 $ 122,119 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 6,621 $ (5,571) $ 3,045 $ (9,370) Non-controlling interests - - - - $ 6,621 $ (5,571) $ 3,045 $ (9,370) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 87,039 $ 32,233 $ 169,436 $ 109,157 Non-controlling interests 11,432 2,882 27,363 12,962 $ 98,471 $ 35,115 $ 196,799 $ 122,119





See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 Operating activities Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489 Mine restoration provisions settled (579) - (579) - Non-cash charges, net (Note 17) 107,409 98,385 228,941 171,345 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 17) 15,052 (8,736) 21,278 (53,471) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (18,749) (5,456) (44,588) (17,174) Cash provided by operating activities 194,983 124,879 398,806 232,189 Financing activities Extinguishment of gold stream and construction financing obligations (Note 4) (111,819) - (111,819) - Repayment of equipment loan facilities (Note 10) (2,887) (4,705) (6,465) (11,495) Interest and commitment fees paid (1,118) (1,096) (2,120) (2,324) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises (Note 11) 3,464 8,600 5,908 12,631 Dividends paid (Note 11) (51,730) (42,512) (94,706) (84,746) Principal payments on lease arrangements (Note 10) (2,046) (2,448) (3,489) (3,667) Distributions to non-controlling interests (Note 12) (2,198) (3,158) (4,280) (4,180) Revolving credit facility transaction costs - - - (2,401) Other 770 892 1,587 730 Cash used by financing activities (167,564) (44,427) (215,384) (95,452) Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests: Fekola Mine (74,151) (20,198) (127,946) (48,426) Masbate Mine (6,098) (14,057) (15,051) (19,750) Otjikoto Mine (15,630) (23,152) (32,976) (39,283) Goose Project (68,612) - (68,612) - Fekola Regional, pre-development (15,035) (6,717) (29,810) (6,929) Gramalote Project (1,204) (4,130) (1,714) (8,537) Other exploration and development (Note 17) (24,552) (15,982) (40,543) (29,236) Cash acquired on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (Note 4) 38,083 - 38,083 - Transaction costs paid on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (Note 4) (6,672) - (6,672) - Purchase of long-term investment (Note 7) (16,764) - (31,880) - Cash paid for purchase of non-controlling interest (Note 8) - - (6,704) - Deferred consideration received - - 3,850 - Cash paid on acquisition of mineral property (Note 8) - (48,258) - (48,258) Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option - - - (7,737) Funding of reclamation accounts (1,351) (1,917) (2,640) (4,098) Other 101 (358) (358) (358) Cash used by investing activities (191,885) (134,769) (322,973) (212,612) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (164,466) (54,317) (139,551) (75,875) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,067) (7,751) (6,188) (10,432) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 673,740 648,760 651,946 672,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 506,207 $ 586,692 $ 506,207 $ 586,692 Supplementary cash flow information(Note 17)





See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

As at June 30,

2023 As at December 31,

2022 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 506,207 $ 651,946 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other (Note 5) 31,716 28,811 Deferred consideration receivable - 3,850 Value-added and other tax receivables 12,165 18,533 Inventories (Note 6) 339,095 332,031 889,183 1,035,171 Long-term investments (Note 7) 67,036 31,865 Value-added tax receivables 158,084 121,323 Mining interests(Note 8 and Note 20 - Schedules) Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations 3,566,960 2,274,730 Investments in associates 127,152 120,049 Long-term stockpile (Note 6) 53,581 48,882 Other assets(Note 9) 64,926 49,213 Deferred income taxes 3,963 - $ 4,930,885 $ 3,681,233 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 153,318 $ 114,791 Current income and other taxes payable 128,875 95,623 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10) 16,972 15,519 Current portion of mine restoration provisions 4,966 5,545 Other current liabilities 15,072 2,138 319,203 233,616 Long-term debt(Note 10) 38,625 41,709 Gold stream obligation (Note 4 and 14) 128,400 - Mine restoration provisions 100,198 95,568 Deferred income taxes 181,056 182,515 Employee benefits obligation 15,235 8,121 Other long-term liabilities 9,130 7,915 791,847 569,444 Equity Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 11) 3,432,229 2,487,624 Contributed surplus 78,338 78,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,824) (145,869) Retained earnings 654,265 588,139 4,022,008 3,008,126 Non-controlling interests (Note 12) 117,030 103,663 4,139,038 3,111,789 $ 4,930,885 $ 3,681,233 Commitments (Note 19) Approved by the Board "Clive T. Johnson" Director "Lisa M. Pankratz" Director





See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

2023 Shares

('000's) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Non- controlling interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2022 1,074,695 $ 2,487,624 $ 78,232 $ (145,869) $ 588,139 $ 103,663 $ 3,111,789 Net income for the period - - - - 166,391 27,363 193,754 Shares and replacement options issued on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (Note 4) 216,452 925,375 5,075 - - - 930,450 Dividends (Note 11) - - 615 - (95,486) - (94,871) Unrealised gain on investments (Note 7) - - - 3,045 - - 3,045 Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 11) 2,248 5,908 - - - - 5,908 Shares issued on vesting of RSUs (Note 11) 1,290 5,438 (5,438) - - - - Shares issued on vesting of PSUs (Note 11) 741 5,658 (8,603) - - - (2,945) Transactions with non-controlling interests (Note 12) - - - - (4,779) (13,996) (18,775) Share-based payments (Note 11) - - 10,683 - - - 10,683 Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options - 2,226 (2,226) - - - - Balance at June 30, 2023 1,295,426 $ 3,432,229 $ 78,338 $ (142,824) $ 654,265 $ 117,030 $ 4,139,038





2022 Shares

('000's) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Non- controlling interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2021 1,056,334 $ 2,422,184 $ 67,028 $ (136,299) $ 507,381 $ 100,713 $ 2,961,007 Net income for the period - - - - 118,527 12,962 131,489 Dividends (Note 11) - - 573 - (85,457) - (84,884) Unrealised loss on investments - - - (9,370) - - (9,370) Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 11) 4,301 12,631 - - - - 12,631 Shares issued on vesting of RSUs (Note 11) 2,079 7,401 (7,401) - - - - Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - 1,987 (28,753) (26,766) Share-based payments (Note 11) - - 13,366 - - - 13,366 Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options - 4,817 (4,817) - - - - Balance at June 30, 2022 1,062,714 $ 2,447,033 $ 68,749 $ (145,669) $ 542,438 $ 84,922 $ 2,997,473





See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)





1 Nature of operations





B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is a Vancouver-based gold producer with three operating mines. The Company operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The Company has a 50% joint operation interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia (the "Gramalote Project"). The Company also has an approximately 24% interest in Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") and an approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals"). In addition, the Company has a portfolio of evaluation and exploration assets in other countries including Mali, Uzbekistan and Finland.





On April 14, 2023, the Company obtained control of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina"), resulting in the acquisition of the 100% owned Back River Gold District, including the Goose Project, located in Nunavut, Canada (Note 4).





B2Gold is a public company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTO", the NYSE American LLC under the symbol "BTG" and the Namibian Stock Exchange under the symbol "B2G". B2Gold's head office is located at Suite 3400, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2X8.





2 Basis of preparation





These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.





These condensed interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.





These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 2, 2023.





3 Significant accounting judgements and estimates





The preparation of these financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires judgements and estimates that affect the amounts reported. Those judgements and estimates concerning the future may differ from actual results. The following are the areas of accounting policy judgement and accounting estimates applied by management that most significantly affect the Company's financial statements, including those areas of estimation uncertainty that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.





Areas of judgement





Uncertain tax positions





The Company's operations involve the application of complex tax regulations in multiple international jurisdictions. Determining the tax treatment of a transaction requires the Company to apply judgement in its interpretation of the applicable tax law. These positions are not final until accepted by the relevant tax authority. The tax treatment may change based on the result of assessments or audits by the tax authorities often years after the initial filing.





The Company recognizes and records potential liabilities for uncertain tax positions based on its assessment of the amount, or range of amounts of tax that will be due. The Company adjusts these accruals as new information becomes available. Due to the complexity and uncertainty associated with certain tax treatments, the ultimate resolution could result in a payment that is materially different from the Company's current estimate of the tax liabilities.





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

Sources of estimation uncertainty





Fair value of financial instruments





The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market are determined using valuation techniques. The Company makes significant assumptions that are based on the underlying models and the market conditions existing at both initial recognition and the end of each reporting period.





Mineral reserve and resource estimates





Mineral reserves are estimates of the amount of ore that can be economically and legally extracted from the Company's mining properties. The Company estimates its mineral reserves and mineral resources based on information compiled by appropriately qualified persons relating to the geological data on the size, depth and shape of the ore body, and requires complex geological judgements to interpret the data. The estimation of recoverable reserves is based upon factors such as estimates of foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, future capital requirements, metallurgical recoveries, permitting and production costs along with geological assumptions and judgements made in estimating the size, and grade of the ore body. Changes in the reserve or resource estimates may impact the carrying value of mining interests, mine restoration provisions, recognition of deferred tax assets, depreciation and amortization charges and royalties receivable.





Impairment of long-lived assets





Long-lived assets are tested for impairment, or reversal of a previous impairment, if there is an indicator of impairment or a subsequent reversal. Calculating the estimated recoverable amount of cash generating units for long-lived assets requires management to make estimates and assumptions that include such factors as reserves and resources, future production levels, metallurgical recovery estimates, operating and capital costs, future metal prices and discount rates. Changes in any of these assumptions or estimates used in determining the recoverable amount could impact the analysis. Such changes could be material.





Value-added tax receivables





The Company incurs indirect taxes, including value-added tax, on purchases of goods and services at its operating mines and development projects. Indirect tax balances are recorded at their estimated recoverable amounts within current or long-term assets, net of provisions, and reflect the Company's best estimate of their recoverability under existing tax rules in the respective jurisdictions in which they arise. Management's assessment of recoverability considers the probable outcomes and expected timing of claimed deductions and/or disputes. The provisions and balance sheet classifications made to date may be subject to change and such change may be material.





Long-term value-added tax receivables includes amounts for the Fekola Mine of $98 million (December 31, 2022 - $77 million), for the Masbate Mine of $52 million (December 31, 2022 - $37 million), and for the Gramalote Project of $8 million (December 31, 2022 - $7 million).





Current and deferred income taxes





The Company is periodically required to estimate the tax basis of assets and liabilities. Where applicable tax laws and regulations are either unclear or subject to varying interpretations, it is possible that changes in these estimates could occur that materially affect the amounts of deferred income tax assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements. Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities generally have a direct impact on earnings in the period that the changes occur.





Each period, the Company evaluates the likelihood of whether some portion or all of each deferred tax asset will not be realized. This evaluation is based on historic and future expected levels of taxable income and the associated repatriation of retained earnings, the pattern and timing of reversals of taxable temporary timing differences that give rise to deferred tax liabilities, and tax planning initiatives. Levels of future taxable income are affected by, among other things, metal prices, production costs, quantities of proven and probable gold reserves, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates. The availability of retained earnings for distribution depends on future levels of taxable income as well as future reclamation expenditures, capital expenditures, dividends and other uses of available cash flow.





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

4 Acquisition of Sabina





On April 19, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina (the "Transaction"), resulting in the acquisition of the 100% owned Back River Gold District, including the Goose Project, located in Nunavut, Canada. The acquisition has been accounted for as a purchase of assets as the Company concluded that it did not acquire processes that could develop the acquired inputs into an operating mine. For accounting purposes, it was determined that B2Gold obtained control of Sabina on April 14, 2023, which is the date when the Transaction was irrevocably approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, giving the Company the ability to direct the use of the net assets acquired.





The cost of the acquisition was approximately $937 million, consisting of the fair value of B2Gold shares issued of $925 million, based on the issuance of 216,451,555 B2Gold shares at Cdn. $5.72 per share and a foreign exchange rate of Cdn. $1.3379 to $1, the fair value of B2Gold replacement stock options of $5 million (3,342,413 equivalent stock options for B2Gold common shares), plus B2Gold transaction costs of $7 million. The replacement stock options have been valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on a risk-free annual interest rates ranging from 3.6% to 3.8%, an expected volatility of between 33% and 50%, an expected average life of up to 3.2 years and a dividend yield of 3.7%.





The purchase price was calculated as follows:

$ Common shares issued (216,451,555 common shares) 925,375 Fair value of B2Gold replacement stock options 5,075 Transaction costs 6,672 937,122

The purchase price was allocated based on the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed as follows:

$ Cash and cash equivalents 38,083 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other 816 Value added and other tax receivables 2,637 Mining interests - Goose Project, including PP&E 1,084,247 Mining interests - Hackett River Royalty 64,540 Mining interests - Other exploration & evaluation properties (including the George Property) 28,533 Other assets 15,738 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (41,344) Current portion of long-term debt (3,770) Gold stream obligation (Note 14) (173,700) Construction financing obligations (65,419) Long-term debt (6,716) Mine restoration provision (3,436) Other long-term liabilities (3,087) 937,122





The purchase price was allocated to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in accordance with their relative fair value. The value of the Goose Project mineral interest was determined using a combination of a discounted cash flow model and a comparable market transactions approach. The discounted cash flow model incorporated estimates and assumptions that included reserves and resources, future production levels, operating capital costs, a long-term gold price per ounce and discount rate. The value of the property, plant and equipment at the Goose Project was based on a trending analysis of recent purchases and the value of the other exploration and evaluation properties was determined to be historical cost.





As a result of the transaction, the Company also acquired a silver production royalty (the "Hackett River Royalty") equal to 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces of payable silver from the then current resource at Hackett River and other properties (the "Properties") and 12.5% of all payable silver from the Properties thereafter at no future cost. The fair value of the interest in the Hackett River Project was determined using a comparable market transactions approach.

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)





The Company assumed certain construction financing and gold stream obligations from Sabina. The fair value of the construction financing obligations at acquisition was based on their extinguishment value. The Company also assumed a $125 million gold stream obligation (Note 14). The fair value of the gold stream obligation on acquisition was also based on its extinguishment value plus the fair value of the gold stream obligation retained. See Note 15 for details of the valuation of the portion of the gold stream arrangement retained.





Following completion of the Transaction, the Company extinguished certain gold stream and construction financing obligations with payments totalling $112 million, as follows:

•a $46 million payment to extinguish one-third of the $125 million gold stream obligation;

•a $63 million payment to extinguish the gold metal off take agreement;

•a $2 million payment to extinguish the senior secured debt facility; and

•a $1 million payment to extinguish the $75 million gold prepay facility





5 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Supplier advances 12,370 12,805 Prepaid expenses 9,468 4,062 Current portion of derivative instruments (Note 13) 1,428 5,009 Other receivables 8,450 6,935 31,716 28,811





6 Inventories

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Gold and silver bullion 57,463 49,467 In-process inventory 20,854 14,653 Ore stock-pile inventory 92,452 96,879 Materials and supplies 168,326 171,032 339,095 332,031





Ore stock-pile inventory includes amounts for the Fekola Mine of $68 million (December 31, 2022 - $75 million), for the Masbate Mine of $10 million (December 31, 2022 - $12 million), and for the Otjikoto Mine of $14 million (December 31, 2022 - $10 million).





Long-term stock-pile inventory includes amounts for the Otjikoto Mine of $42 million (December 31, 2022 - $40 million), for the Fekola Mine of $6 million (December 31, 2022 - $6 million), and for the Masbate Mine of $6 million (December 31, 2022 - $3 million).





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cost

$ AOCI

$ Fair Value

$ Cost

$ AOCI

$ Fair Value

$ Snowline Gold Corp. 31,880 6,978 38,858 - - - West African Resources Ltd. 20,530 (7,744) 12,786 20,530 (2,766) 17,764 Osino Resources Corp. 6,955 2,886 9,841 6,955 347 7,302 St. Augustine Gold & Copper Ltd. 20,193 (16,589) 3,604 20,193 (16,670) 3,523 Matador Mining Ltd. 2,362 (1,226) 1,136 2,362 68 2,430 RTG Mining Inc. 13,400 (12,887) 513 13,400 (12,798) 602 Other 898 (600) 298 652 (408) 244 Balance, end of period 96,218 (29,182) 67,036 64,092 (32,227) 31,865 7 Long-term investments





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company purchased 14 million shares (representing a 9.9% ownership interest) of Snowline Gold Corp. for a total of $32 million.

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine, Mali Cost 1,896,137 1,769,945 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (924,828) (819,882) 971,309 950,063 Masbate Mine, Philippines Cost 1,126,561 1,114,513 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (571,081) (537,474) 555,480 577,039 Otjikoto Mine, Namibia Cost 901,265 864,801 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (603,017) (558,687) 298,248 306,114 Development and pre-development properties (pre-depletable) Goose Project, Canada (Note 4) 1,166,195 - Fekola Regional pre-development, Mali 57,276 30,716 Burkina Faso Royalties, Burkina Faso 21,087 - 1,244,558 30,716 Exploration and evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project, Colombia, net of impairment 137,383 135,625 Hackett River Royalty, Canada (Note 4) 64,540 - Dandoko Property, Mali 63,810 58,292 Bakolobi Property, Mali 56,582 51,956 Menankoto Property, Mali 50,701 41,569 Bantako North Property, Mali 30,474 23,575 Finland Properties, Finland 26,515 22,523 George Property, Canada (Note 4) 20,492 - Kiaka Royalty, Burkina Faso - 18,488 Uzbekistan Properties, Uzbekistan - 12,996 Other 25,154 18,954 475,651 383,978 Corporate (depletable) Office, furniture and equipment, net 21,714 26,820 3,566,960 2,274,730 Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre, Various 123,884 111,774 BeMetals, Various, net of impairment 3,268 8,275 127,152 120,049 3,694,112 2,394,779 8 Mining interests





Menankoto





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company paid $7 million in cash to buy the remaining 5% non-controlling interest ownership of Menankoto SARL giving it 100% ownership of the property. The loss on the purchase of $7 million was recorded in retained earnings on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet at June 30, 2023.





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

Otjikoto





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company communicated to employees about the phased closure plan for the Otjikoto Mine expected to begin later in 2023. The announcement of the planned closure of the mine resulted in an obligation for severance pay under Namibian law. The undiscounted severance obligation before inflation adjustments is estimated at $9 million. The present value of these payments of $7 million has been recorded on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2023 and as a charge to Other (expense) income in Operating income in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations for the period.





Investment in BeMetals





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company determined that its associate BeMetals had become impaired due to the significant and prolonged decline in the fair value of the BeMetals shares held. The Company recorded an impairment loss of $5 million to reflect the fair value of the investment in BeMetals.





Bakolobi permit





On April 21, 2022 the Company completed the acquisition of the Bakolobi permit in Mali from a local Malian company for $24 million in cash. The Company also paid $24 million in cash pursuant to a continuing obligation to the previous ownership group of the Bakolobi permit (which includes an international mining company) under the terms of a previous purchase and sale agreement related to the purchase of the Bakolobi permit.





Other





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company wrote-off $16 million (2022 - $3 million) relating to non-core properties that it no longer plans to proceed with.





9 Other assets

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Reclamation deposits 46,775 32,203 Deferred financing costs 5,588 6,711 Restricted cash 5,493 1,347 Loan to associate 3,127 5,095 Other 3,943 3,857 64,926 49,213





The Company also recorded an expected credit loss of $2 million on its loan to associate at June 30, 2023.





10 Long-term debt

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Equipment loans and lease obligations: Fekola equipment loan facilities (net of unamortized transaction costs) 18,148 23,102 Goose Project equipment loan facilities (net of unamortized transaction costs) 9,266 - Masbate equipment loan facility (net of unamortized transaction costs) - 872 Lease liabilities 28,183 33,254 55,597 57,228 Less: current portion (16,972) (15,519) 38,625 41,709





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

The changes in debt balances during the six months ended June 30, 2023 are as follows:

Equipment loans Lease liabilities Total $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2022 23,974 33,254 57,228 Debt acquired as part of acquisition of Sabina (Note 4) 9,431 1,055 10,486 Lease liabilities recognized - 2,124 2,124 Lease liabilities de-recognized - (5,536) (5,536) Repayments (6,465) (3,489) (9,954) Foreign exchange losses 341 196 537 Non-cash interest and financing expense 133 579 712 Balance at June 30, 2023 27,414 28,183 55,597 Less current portion (12,275) (4,697) (16,972) 15,139 23,486 38,625





Revolving credit facility





The Company has a revolving credit facility ("RCF") with a syndicate of international banks for an aggregate amount of $600 million. The RCF also allows for an accordion feature whereby upon receipt of additional binding commitments, the facility may be increased to $800 million any time prior to the maturity date of December 16, 2025. As at June 30, 2023, the Company had available undrawn capacity of $600 million. The Company has provided security on the RCF in the form of a general security interest over the Company's assets and pledges creating a charge over the shares of certain of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries. In connection with the RCF, the Company must also maintain certain ratios for leverage and interest coverage. As at June 30, 2023, the Company was in compliance with these debt covenants.





In July 2023, the available and undrawn capacity of the RCF was increased to $700 million under the accordion feature with the addition of the National Bank of Canada.





Goose Project equipment loan facilities





As part of the acquisition of Sabina (Note 4), the Company acquired a series of equipment loans with two suppliers for open pit and underground mining equipment. The loans for the open pit mining equipment are denominated in US dollars, bear interest at a floating rate of 3-month SOFR plus 4.25% and have four year terms. The loans for the underground mining equipment are denominated in Canadian dollars, bear interest at fixed rates between 3.0% and 5.7% and have four year terms.





11 Share capital





The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares and an unlimited number of preferred shares. As at June 30, 2023, the Company had 1,295,425,674 common shares outstanding (December 31, 2022 - 1,074,694,856 shares), including 1,705,000 common shares being held in trust under the Company's Incentive Plan. No preferred shares were outstanding.





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company paid two quarterly dividends of $0.04 per share totalling $95 million (2022 - $85 million).





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, approximately 2 million stock options were granted to employees with exercise prices ranging from Cdn. $4.56 to Cdn. $5.40 per share. These stock options have a term of up to five years and vest over a period of up to three years. The estimated fair value when granted of these options, totalling $2 million, is being recognized as a share-based payment expense over the vesting period. The fair value was calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on a risk-free annual interest rate of up to 3.8%, an expected life of three years, an expected volatility of up to 50% and a dividend yield rate of up to 4.9%.





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of stock options was $1 million and $3 million, respectively (2022 - $3 million and $7 million, respectively). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company issued 1 million and 2 million shares, respectively, for proceeds of $4 million and $6

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

million, respectively, upon the exercise of stock options. The weighted average market price of the shares at the time of exercise was Cdn. $5.37. As at June 30, 2023, 34 million stock options were outstanding.





The following is a summary of changes to stock options outstanding:

Number of outstanding options Weighted-average exercise price ('000s) (in Cdn. $) Outstanding at December 31, 2022 30,927 4.98 Granted 2,190 4.99 B2Gold replacement options on acquisition of Sabina (Note 4) 3,342 3.87 Exercised (2,248) 3.55 Forfeited or expired (659) 5.49 Outstanding at June 30, 2023 33,552 4.97





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of restricted share units ("RSUs") was $2 million and $3 million, respectively (2022 - $1 million and $3 million, respectively). During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company granted 1.9 million RSUs to employees and issued 1.3 million shares on the vesting of RSUs. As at June 30, 2023, 3.4 million RSUs were outstanding.





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of performance share units ("PSUs") was $2 million and $4 million, respectively (2022 - $2 million and $3 million, respectively).





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company granted 2 million PSUs to employees comprised of two equal 50% tranches. Vesting of tranche one of the PSUs granted will depend on the timing of completion of construction and commissioning of the Goose Project and the number of shares that may vest will be between 0% to 200% of the number of tranche one PSUs. The estimated fair value when granted of this portion of $3 million was calculated based on the fair value of the Company's stock on the date of the grant and the expected completion timing of the Goose Project. Vesting of tranche two of the PSUs granted will depend on total shareholder return of the Company compared to a group of peer companies over the period January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025. The number of shares that may vest will be between 0% and 200% of the number of tranche two PSUs. The estimated fair value when granted of the tranche two PSUs of $4 million was calculated using a risk-neutral Monte Carlo simulation based on a correlated Geometric Brownian Motion. The fair value of both tranches is being recognized over the vesting period. The model used historical share price volatility ranging from 28% to 71% for the group, a Canadian risk-free annual interest rate of 3.87%, and a United States risk-free annual interest rate of 4.16%.





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company issued 1 million shares on the vesting of PSUs. As at June 30, 2023, 5 million PSUs were outstanding.





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, share-based payments relating to the change in fair value of deferred share units ("DSUs") was a recovery of $1 million and an expense of $1 million, respectively (2022 - recovery of $2 million and $0 million, respectively). During the six months ended June 30, 2023, 0.3 million DSUs valued at $1 million were released and paid. As at June 30, 2023, 2 million DSUs were outstanding.





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

Earnings per share





The following is the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 Net income and diluted net income (attributable to shareholders of the Company) $ 80,418 37,804 $ 166,391 118,527 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,251,832 1,061,270 1,164,104 1,059,060 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 2,033 2,706 1,854 2,549 Restricted share units 725 717 681 699 Performance share units 3,214 3,583 3,214 3,583 Diluted weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands) 1,257,804 1,068,276 1,169,853 1,065,891 Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11





12 Non-controlling interests





The following is a continuity schedule of the Company's non-controlling interests:

Fekola Masbate Otjikoto Other Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2022 54,187 22,220 25,079 2,177 103,663 Share of net income (loss) 19,916 4,114 3,455 (122) 27,363 Distributions to non-controlling interest (11,074) - (3,172) - (14,246) Interest on loan to non-controlling interest (2,037) - - - (2,037) Participating funding from non-controlling interest - - - 1,388 1,388 Other - - 430 469 899 Balance at June 30, 2023 60,992 26,334 25,792 3,912 117,030





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

13 Derivative financial instruments





During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company entered into additional forward contracts for the purchase of 15,931,000 litres of fuel oil and 20,412,000 litres of gas oil with settlements scheduled between August 2023 and July 2024. These derivative instruments were not designated as hedges by the Company and are being recorded at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL").The following is a summary, by maturity dates, of the Company's fuel derivatives contracts outstanding as at June 30, 2023:

2023 2024 Total Forward - fuel oil: Litres (thousands) 16,779 9,187 25,966 Average strike price $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 Forward - gas oil: Litres (thousands) 22,132 2,501 24,633 Average strike price $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.53





The unrealized fair value of these contracts at June 30, 2023 was $1 million (December 31, 2022 - $5 million).





14 Gold stream obligation





As part of the acquisition of Sabina (Note 4), the Company acquired a $125 million Gold Stream Arrangement with Wheaton Precious Metals ("WPM"). The $125 million upfront payment (the "Deposit") was funded in 4 installments, of which all were received prior to the acquisition. In return, B2Gold is obligated to deliver 4.15% of the gold production from the Goose Project, reducing to 2.15% and 1.5% after the delivery of 130,000 and 200,000 ounces, respectively. WPM is obligated to pay B2Gold a purchase price for each ounce of refined gold metal equal to:

•During a deposit period, i.e. any period during which the Deposit is greater than nil, 18% of the p.m. LBMA Gold Price. The difference between the LBMA gold price and such purchase price being payable is deducted against the Deposit until it has been reduced to nil.

•During a non-deposit period, 22% of the p.m. LBMA Gold Price.





Upon the completion of a change of control event, B2Gold exercised their one-time option to buy back one third of the Gold Stream (the "Buy-back Option") for consideration of $46 million. On April 20, 2023, the Buy-back option was exercised at a purchase price of $46 million. As a result of the exercise of the Buy-back Option, the quantity of gold deliverable to WPM under the Gold Stream is reduced by 33%. After execution of the Buy-back Option, the Deposit amount is reduced by 33% to $83.75 million. Further, the delivery obligation is also reduced by the same proportion as follows:

•2.7805% of gold production up to delivery of 87,100 oz

•1.4405% of gold production up to an aggregate of 134,000 oz

•1.005% of gold production thereafter.





The gold stream obligation was determined to be a derivative liability under IFRS 9 Financial instruments, and has been classified as FVTPL. As a result, it has been recorded at its fair value on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet with changes in the fair value being recorded in Other income (expense) in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations. The fair value of the gold stream was determined to be level 3 in the fair value hierarchy (Note 15). The Company has guaranteed the remaining portion of the gold stream obligation.





The following is a summary of the changes in the gold stream obligation:

$ Outstanding at December 31, 2022 - Fair value at acquisition (Note 4) 173,700 Exercise of buy-back option (46,400) Change in fair value 1,100 Outstanding at June 30, 2023 128,400





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

15 Financial instruments





The Company's financial assets and liabilities are classified based on the lowest level of input significant to the fair value measurement based on the fair value hierarchy:





Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;





Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and





Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.





As at June 30, 2023, the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value are categorized as follows:

As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 $ $ $ $ $ $ Long-term investments 67,036 - - 31,865 - - Fuel derivative contracts (Note 13) - 1,436 - - 5,009 - Gold stream (Note 14) - - (128,400) - - -





The Company's long-term investments consist of shares of publicly traded mining companies. The fair values of these were determined using market quotes from an active market for each investment.





The fair value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts were determined using prevailing market rates for instruments with similar characteristics.





The fair value of the gold stream was calculated based on an income approach and a discounted cash flow model. The calculated fair value includes inputs that are based on observable market data, including forward gold price curves and credit adjusted risk-free rates. The fair value also includes inputs that are not based on observable market data, including the timing of future gold deliveries. The valuation has been prepared by an independent valuations specialist with direct oversight from the Company. Gold production is assumed to begin in the first quarter of 2025. Forward gold price estimates ranged from $1,912 to $2,266 per ounce. A $100 per ounce change in the gold forward price would have approximately a $6 million impact on the fair value of the gold stream obligation.





The fair value of the Company's long-term debt also approximates its carrying value as it has a floating interest rate and the Company's credit spread has remained approximately consistent. The fair value of the Company's other financial instruments approximate their carrying value due to their short-term nature.





Credit risk





The Company maintains its excess cash balances in short-term investments accounts. The Company generally holds approximately one third of its cash balance with a single financial institution in Mali to support the operations of the Fekola Mine and repatriation of the Company's share of dividends from the Fekola Mine operations. The Company does not maintain insurance for its cash balances.

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

16 Income and other taxes





Income tax expense differs from the amount that would result from applying the Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates to earnings from operations before taxes. These differences result from the following items:

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Income from operations before taxes 159,422 105,805 336,277 248,380 Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates 27.00 % 27.00 % 27.00 % 27.00 % Income tax expense at statutory rates 43,044 28,567 90,795 67,063 Increase (decrease) attributable to: Effects of different foreign statutory tax rates 8,559 3,745 20,525 10,266 Future withholding tax (800) (18,090) 5,600 (10,050) Non-deductible expenditures 3,862 7,008 11,098 12,549 Use of losses and temporary differences not previously recognised - (771) - (6,581) Benefit of optional tax incentives (4,564) (4,040) (6,229) (7,329) Withholding and other taxes 10,488 22,355 12,264 23,632 Change due to foreign exchange (4,358) 25,416 (8,149) 26,830 Change in non-taxable portion of losses (gains) 582 (589) (90) (965) Losses and tax bases for which no tax benefit has been recorded 11,149 (372) 15,506 (342) Change in accruals for tax audits 1,506 587 1,506 587 Amounts (over) under provided in prior years (1,896) 1,303 (303) 1,231 Income tax expense 67,572 65,119 142,523 116,891 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes 71,205 60,141 147,945 107,795 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,633) 4,978 (5,422) 9,096 Income tax expense 67,572 65,119 142,523 116,891





Included in current income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $10 million and $19 million, respectively (2022 - $6 million and $12 million, respectively), related to the State of Mali's 10% priority dividend on its free carried interest in the Fekola Mine. This priority dividend is accounted for as an income tax in accordance with IAS 12, Income Taxes.





Fekola Tax Audits





The Company's subsidiary, Fekola SA, received a Notice for Reassessment dated September 6, 2022, from the Malian Directorate General of Taxes ("DGT") asserting proposed adjustments and other tax liabilities amounting to $26 million excluding penalties, $45 million including penalties, (based on the June 30, 2023 exchange rate of CFA 601 to $1) arising from tax audits conducted for fiscal years 2016-2018. The Company has reviewed the reassessment and concluded that there is no merit to the tax audit adjustments. Fekola SA filed a contentious claim, dated November 3, 2022, outlining its objections to the reassessment in accordance with the Mali Income Tax Act, and remains in discussions with the DGT with respect to this matter.

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

17 Supplementary cash flow information





Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information is provided in the tables below:





Non-cash charges (credits):

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Depreciation and depletion 94,662 81,874 191,820 159,137 Write-down of mineral property interests (Note 8) - 3,158 16,457 3,158 Share of net income of associate (7,009) (4,139) (11,988) (6,911) Share-based payments(Note 11) 3,398 3,875 10,252 12,279 Severance provision (Note 8) 7,080 - 7,080 - Non-cash interest and financing expense 2,916 2,691 5,842 5,274 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (Note 16) (3,633) 4,978 (5,422) 9,096 Impairment (reversal of impairment) of long-lived assets (Note 8) 4,885 (909) 4,885 (909) Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 757 3,934 3,545 (9,463) Other 4,353 2,923 6,470 (316) 107,409 98,385 228,941 171,345





For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Accounts receivable and prepaids 734 (9,183) (5,871) (13,008) Value-added and other tax receivables 1,981 20,247 1,336 8,610 Inventories 10,336 (19,506) (12,331) (26,336) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,440) (3,661) (8,410) (14,612) Current income and other taxes payable 5,441 3,367 46,554 (8,125) 15,052 (8,736) 21,278 (53,471) Changes in non-cash working capital:





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Fekola Mine, exploration - (4,062) (1,706) (10,456) Masbate Mine, exploration (1,008) (1,378) (1,967) (2,415) Otjikoto Mine, exploration (996) (873) (1,490) (1,379) Menankoto Property, exploration (7,593) (1,183) (10,629) (1,507) Finland Properties, exploration (1,721) (2,639) (3,992) (4,107) Bantako North Property, exploration (3,782) (2,736) (5,223) (4,356) Dandoko Property, exploration (3,154) - (6,627) - Bakolobi Property, exploration (2,088) - (3,268) - Goose Project, exploration (2,048) - (2,048) - Uzbekistan Properties, exploration - (649) (1,077) (1,573) Other (2,162) (2,462) (2,516) (3,443) (24,552) (15,982) (40,543) (29,236) Other exploration and development:





For the three

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the three

months ended

June 30, 2022 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2023 For the six

months ended

June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Common shares issued on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. 925,375 - 925,375 - Fair value of B2Gold replacement options on acquisition of Sabina (Note 4) 5,075 - 5,075 - Change in accrued distributions to non-controlling interests 9,967 24,183 9,967 24,183 Change in current liabilities relating to mineral property expenditures 6,824 (9,522) 5,592 (7,109) Interest on loan to non-controlling interest 1,224 999 2,397 1,987 Foreign exchange (loss) gain on Fekola equipment loan facilities (131) 1,987 (375) 3,092 Share-based payments, capitalized to mineral property interests 160 364 278 744 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company paid $60 million and $90 million, respectively, of current income tax, withholding and other taxes in cash (2022 - $39 million and $98 million, respectively).





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

18 Segmented information





The Company's reportable operating segments for 2023 include its mining operations and development projects, namely the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines and the Goose and Fekola Regional Projects. The Fekola Regional segment includes the Bantako North, Menankoto, Dandoko and Bakolobi properties. The "Other Mineral Properties" segment consists of the Company's interests in mineral properties which are at various stages of exploration and development, including the Company's interests in the Gramalote Project and Calibre. The "Corporate and Other" segment includes corporate operations.





The Company's segments are summarized in the following tables:





For the three months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Fekola Regional Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose Project Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 281,672 - 111,291 77,891 - - - 470,854 Production costs 79,245 - 48,170 25,347 - - - 152,762 Depreciation & depletion 50,367 - 23,336 20,929 - - 518 95,150 Net income (loss) 76,495 (384) 16,161 9,125 (2,919) 7,135 (13,763) 91,850 Capital expenditures 74,151 31,653 7,106 16,626 70,660 5,086 63 205,345 Total assets 1,573,172 263,843 746,005 432,469 1,190,683 436,450 288,263 4,930,885





For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Fekola Regional Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose Project Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 224,476 - 99,675 57,834 - - - 381,985 Production costs 86,258 - 40,690 31,355 - - - 158,303 Depreciation & depletion 47,573 - 21,674 12,627 - - 669 82,543 Net income (loss) 15,617 234 25,950 1,098 - 985 (3,198) 40,686 Capital expenditures 24,260 10,636 15,435 24,025 - 9,860 33 84,249 Total assets 1,401,223 114,881 784,432 441,288 - 339,697 483,492 3,565,013





For the six months ended June 30, 2023 Fekola

Mine Fekola Regional Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose Project Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 595,897 - 168,283 180,230 - - - 944,410 Production costs 156,906 - 73,163 50,297 - - - 280,366 Depreciation & depletion 105,599 - 35,695 50,526 - - 979 192,799 Net income (loss) 171,748 (515) 24,961 33,544 (2,919) (2,057) (31,008) 193,754 Capital expenditures 129,652 55,558 17,018 34,466 70,660 9,298 158 316,810 Total assets 1,573,172 263,843 746,005 432,469 1,190,683 436,450 288,263 4,930,885

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Fekola

Mine Fekola Regional Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Goose Project Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 422,338 - 182,768 142,462 - - - 747,568 Production costs 147,668 - 75,454 58,141 - - - 281,263 Depreciation & depletion 85,847 - 39,299 33,991 - - 1,388 160,525 Net income 50,316 369 44,949 22,887 - 5,545 7,423 131,489 Capital expenditures 58,882 12,792 22,165 40,662 - 25,377 33 159,911 Total assets 1,401,223 114,881 784,432 441,288 - 339,697 483,492 3,565,013

The Company's mining interests are located in the following geographical locations:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Mining interests Canada 1,282,878 26,820 Mali 1,231,925 1,159,931 Philippines 555,480 577,039 Namibia 298,792 306,718 Colombia 147,613 145,855 Investments in associates - various 127,152 120,049 Finland 26,515 22,523 Burkina Faso 21,087 21,087 Other 2,670 14,757 3,694,112 2,394,779





19 Commitments





As at June 30, 2023, the Company had the following commitments (in addition to those disclosed elsewhere in these financial statements):

•For payments at the Fekola Mine of $58 million related to underground development, $21 million related to mobile purchases and rebuilds, $11 million related to the solar plant expansion and $11 million for other capital projects. Of the total commitments of $101 million, $60 million is expected to be incurred in 2023 and $41 million is expected to be incurred in 2024.

•For payments at the Goose Project of $70 million related to construction activities of which $62 million is expected to be incurred in 2023 and $8 million in 2024.

•For payments of $6 million for mobile equipment and $2 million for other costs for the Fekola Regional pre-development work, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2023.

•For payments at the Masbate Mine of $2 million related to mobile equipment purchases, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2023.





B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)



20 Mining interests schedules

Cost Accumulated depreciation Net carrying value Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Additions / Equity pick-up Disposals /write-offs Reclass / Mine restoration movements Balance at Jun. 30, 2023 Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Depreciation Disposals Balance at Jun. 30, 2023 Balance at Jun. 30, 2023 Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine 1,769,945 126,495 (116) (187) 1,896,137 (819,882) (105,041) 95 (924,828) 971,309 950,063 Masbate Mine 1,114,513 17,932 (5,861) (23) 1,126,561 (537,474) (39,468) 5,861 (571,081) 555,480 577,039 Otjikoto Mine 864,801 36,825 (14) (347) 901,265 (558,687) (44,330) - (603,017) 298,248 306,114 3,749,259 181,252 (5,991) (557) 3,923,963 (1,916,043) (188,839) 5,956 (2,098,926) 1,825,037 1,833,216 Development and pre-development properties (pre-depletable) Goose Project - 1,166,352 - (157) 1,166,195 - - - - 1,166,195 - Fekola Regional pre-development 30,716 26,560 - - 57,276 - - - - 57,276 30,716 Burkina Faso Royalties - - - 21,087 21,087 - - - - 21,087 - 30,716 1,192,912 - 20,930 1,244,558 - - - - 1,244,558 30,716 Exploration & evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project 135,625 1,758 - - 137,383 - - - - 137,383 135,625 Dandoko Property 58,292 5,518 - - 63,810 - - - - 63,810 58,292 Hackett River Royalty - 64,540 - - 64,540 - - - - 64,540 - Bakolobi Property 51,956 4,626 - - 56,582 - - - - 56,582 51,956 Menankoto Property 41,569 9,132 - - 50,701 - - - - 50,701 41,569 Bantako North Property 23,575 6,899 - - 30,474 - - - - 30,474 23,575 Finland Properties 22,523 3,992 - - 26,515 - - - - 26,515 22,523 George Property - 20,492 - - 20,492 - - - - 20,492 - Kiaka Royalty 18,488 - - (18,488) - - - - - - 18,488 Uzbekistan Properties 12,996 1,089 (14,085) - - - - - - - 12,996 Other 18,954 11,171 (2,372) (2,599) 25,154 - - - - 25,154 18,954 383,978 129,217 (16,457) (21,087) 475,651 - - - - 475,651 383,978 Corporate (depletable) Office, furniture & equipment 32,419 1,213 (5,838) - 27,794 (5,599) (979) 498 (6,080) 21,714 26,820 4,196,372 1,504,594 (28,286) (714) 5,671,966 (1,921,642) (189,818) 6,454 (2,105,006) 3,566,960 2,274,730 Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre 111,774 12,110 - - 123,884 - - - - 123,884 111,774 BeMetals 8,275 (122) (4,885) - 3,268 - - - - 3,268 8,275 120,049 11,988 (4,885) - 127,152 - - - - 127,152 120,049 4,316,421 1,516,582 (33,171) (714) 5,799,118 (1,921,642) (189,818) 6,454 (2,105,006) 3,694,112 2,394,779

B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

Cost Accumulated depreciation Net carrying value Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Additions / Equity pick-up Disposals /write-offs Reclass / Mine restoration movements Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Depreciation Disposals/write-offs Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine 1,645,337 140,710 (12,898) (3,204) 1,769,945 (609,899) (221,119) 11,136 (819,882) 950,063 1,035,438 Masbate Mine 1,085,687 44,103 (1,032) (14,245) 1,114,513 (449,675) (88,610) 811 (537,474) 577,039 636,012 Otjikoto Mine 782,208 84,873 (1,558) (722) 864,801 (475,303) (84,703) 1,319 (558,687) 306,114 306,905 3,513,232 269,686 (15,488) (18,171) 3,749,259 (1,534,877) (394,432) 13,266 (1,916,043) 1,833,216 1,978,355 Pre-development properties (pre-depletable) Fekola Regional pre-development - 29,560 - 1,156 30,716 - - - - 30,716 - Exploration & evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project 119,866 15,759 - 135,625 - - - - 135,625 119,866 Dandoko Property - 58,292 - - 58,292 - - - - 58,292 - Bakolobi Property - 51,956 - - 51,956 - - - - 51,956 - Menankoto Property 33,739 8,986 - (1,156) 41,569 - - - - 41,569 33,739 Bantako North Property 15,351 8,224 - - 23,575 - - - - 23,575 15,351 Kiaka Royalty 18,488 - - - 18,488 - - - - 18,488 18,488 Finland Properties 12,561 9,962 - - 22,523 - - - - 22,523 12,561 Uzbekistan Properties 8,802 4,194 - - 12,996 - - - - 12,996 8,802 Other 21,249 11,114 (13,409) - 18,954 - - - - 18,954 21,249 230,056 168,487 (13,409) (1,156) 383,978 - - - - 383,978 230,056 Corporate (depletable) Office, furniture & equipment 28,540 6,013 (2,134) - 32,419 (5,120) (2,613) 2,134 (5,599) 26,820 23,420 3,771,828 473,746 (31,031) (18,171) 4,196,372 (1,539,997) (397,045) 15,400 (1,921,642) 2,274,730 2,231,831 Investments in joint ventures and associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre 93,728 18,046 - - 111,774 - - - - 111,774 93,728 BeMetals 10,508 (2,233) - - 8,275 - - - - 8,275 10,508 104,236 15,813 - - 120,049 - - - - 120,049 104,236 3,876,064 489,559 (31,031) (18,171) 4,316,421 (1,539,997) (397,045) 15,400 (1,921,642) 2,394,779 2,336,067



