B2Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 - Form 6-K

B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Gold revenue $ 473,556 $ 365,583 Cost of sales Production costs (127,604) (122,960) Depreciation and depletion (97,158) (77,263) Royalties and production taxes (35,161) (25,690) Total cost of sales (259,923) (225,913) Gross profit 213,633 139,670 General and administrative (14,185) (10,828) Share-based payments (Note 9) (6,854) (8,404) Write-down of mineral property interests (Note 6) (16,457) - Community relations (1,003) (619) Foreign exchange losses (596) (2,456) Share of net income of associates 4,979 2,772 Other expense (3,598) (2,032) Operating income 175,919 118,103 Interest and financing expense (2,926) (2,583) Interest income 5,819 2,122 (Losses) gains on derivative instruments (Note 11) (357) 19,299 Other (expense) income (1,600) 5,634 Income from operations before taxes 176,855 142,575 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (Note 13) (76,740) (47,654) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (Note 13) 1,789 (4,118) Net income for the period $ 101,904 $ 90,803 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 85,973 $ 80,723 Non-controlling interests (Note 10) 15,931 10,080 Net income for the period $ 101,904 $ 90,803 Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) (Note 9) Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands) (Note 9) Basic 1,075,402 1,056,824 Diluted 1,081,084 1,062,492 See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

2023 2022 Net income for the period $ 101,904 $ 90,803 Other comprehensive loss Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income: Unrealized loss on investments (3,576) (3,799) Other comprehensive loss for the period (3,576) (3,799) Total comprehensive income for the period $ 98,328 $ 87,004 Other comprehensive loss attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (3,576) $ (3,799) Non-controlling interests - - $ (3,576) $ (3,799) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 82,397 $ 76,924 Non-controlling interests 15,931 10,080 $ 98,328 $ 87,004

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income for the period $ 101,904 $ 90,803 Non-cash charges, net (Note 14) 121,532 72,960 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 14) 6,226 (44,735) Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (25,839) (11,718) Cash provided by operating activities 203,823 107,310 Financing activities Revolving credit facility transaction costs - (2,401) Repayment of equipment loan facilities (Note 8) (3,578) (6,790) Interest and commitment fees paid (1,002) (1,228) Cash proceeds from stock option exercises (Note 9) 2,444 4,031 Dividends paid (Note 9) (42,976) (42,234) Principal payments on lease arrangements (Note 8) (1,443) (1,219) Distributions to non-controlling interests (Note 10) (2,082) (1,022) Participating funding from non-controlling interest 356 - Loan repayments from non-controlling interest 428 - Changes in restricted cash accounts 33 (162) Cash used by financing activities (47,820) (51,025) Investing activities Expenditures on mining interests: Fekola Mine (53,795) (28,228) Masbate Mine (8,953) (5,693) Otjikoto Mine (17,346) (16,131) Gramalote Project (510) (4,407) Fekola Regional, pre-development (14,775) (212) Other exploration and development (Note 14) (15,991) (13,254) Investment in Snowline Gold Corp. (15,116) - Cash paid for purchase of non-controlling interest (Note 6) (6,704) - Deferred consideration received (Note 6) 3,850 - Funding of reclamation accounts (1,289) (2,181) Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option - (7,737) Other (459) - Cash used by investing activities (131,088) (77,843) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,915 (21,558) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,121) (2,681) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 651,946 672,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 673,740 $ 648,760 Supplementary cash flow information(Note 14)

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) As at March 31,

2023 As at December 31,

2022 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 673,740 $ 651,946 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other (Note 4) 33,088 28,811 Deferred consideration receivable - 3,850 Value-added and other tax receivables 15,322 18,533 Inventories (Note 5) 350,196 332,031 1,072,346 1,035,171 Long-term investments 43,405 31,865 Value-added tax receivables 149,718 121,323 Mining interests(Note 6 and Note 18 - Schedules) Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations 2,275,858 2,274,730 Investments in associates 125,028 120,049 Deferred income taxes 810 - Other assets(Note 7) 100,379 98,095 $ 3,767,544 $ 3,681,233 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 108,930 $ 114,791 Current income and other taxes payable 136,736 95,623 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 8) 14,756 15,519 Current portion of mine restoration provisions 5,545 5,545 Other current liabilities 2,319 2,138 268,286 233,616 Long-term debt(Note 8) 34,551 41,709 Mine restoration provisions 99,957 95,568 Deferred income taxes 181,536 182,515 Employee benefits obligation 9,246 8,121 Other long-term liabilities 9,572 7,915 603,148 569,444 Equity Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 9) 2,498,373 2,487,624 Contributed surplus 72,457 78,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (149,445) (145,869) Retained earnings 624,752 588,139 3,046,137 3,008,126 Non-controlling interests (Note 10) 118,259 103,663 3,164,396 3,111,789 $ 3,767,544 $ 3,681,233 Commitments (Note 16) Approved by the Board "Clive T. Johnson" Director "Robert J. Gayton" Director

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) 2023 Shares

('000's) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Non- controlling interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2022 1,074,695 $ 2,487,624 $ 78,232 $ (145,869) $ 588,139 $ 103,663 $ 3,111,789 Net income for the period - - - - 85,973 15,931 101,904 Dividends (Note 9) - - 298 - (43,351) - (43,053) Unrealised loss on investments - - - (3,576) - - (3,576) Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 9) 948 2,444 - - - - 2,444 Shares issued on vesting of RSUs (Note 9) 520 1,706 (1,706) - - - - Shares issued on vesting of PSUs (Note 9) 741 5,658 (8,603) - - - (2,945) Transactions with non-controlling interests (Note 10) - - - - (6,009) (1,335) (7,344) Share-based payments (Note 9) - - 5,177 - - - 5,177 Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options - 941 (941) - - - - Balance at March 31, 2023 1,076,904 $ 2,498,373 $ 72,457 $ (149,445) $ 624,752 $ 118,259 $ 3,164,396

2022 Shares

('000's) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Non- controlling interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2021 1,056,334 $ 2,422,184 $ 67,028 $ (136,299) $ 507,381 $ 100,713 $ 2,961,007 Net income for the period - - - - 80,723 10,080 90,803 Dividends (Note 9) - - 276 - (42,574) - (42,298) Unrealised loss on investments - - - (3,799) - - (3,799) Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 9) 1,401 4,031 - - - - 4,031 Shares issued on vesting of RSUs (Note 9) 633 2,022 (2,022) - - - - Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - 988 (1,968) (980) Share-based payments (Note 9) - - 6,879 - - - 6,879 Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options - 1,512 (1,512) - - - - Balance at March 31, 2022 1,058,368 $ 2,429,749 $ 70,649 $ (140,098) $ 546,518 $ 108,825 $ 3,015,643

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements. B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

1 Nature of operations

B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is a Vancouver-based gold producer with three operating mines. The Company operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The Company has a 50% joint operation interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia (the "Gramalote Project"). The Company also has an approximately 25% interest in Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") and an approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals"). In addition, the Company has a portfolio of evaluation and exploration assets in other countries including Mali, Uzbekistan and Finland.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, on April 19, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina"), see note 17.

B2Gold is a public company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTO", the NYSE American LLC under the symbol "BTG" and the Namibian Stock Exchange under the symbol "B2G". B2Gold's head office is located at Suite 3400, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2X8.

2 Basis of preparation

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2023.

3 Significant accounting judgements and estimates

The preparation of these financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires judgements and estimates that affect the amounts reported. Those judgements and estimates concerning the future may differ from actual results. The following are the areas of accounting policy judgement and accounting estimates applied by management that most significantly affect the Company's financial statements, including those areas of estimation uncertainty that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.

Areas of judgement

Uncertain tax positions

The Company's operations involve the application of complex tax regulations in multiple international jurisdictions. Determining the tax treatment of a transaction requires the Company to apply judgement in its interpretation of the applicable tax law. These positions are not final until accepted by the relevant tax authority. The tax treatment may change based on the result of assessments or audits by the tax authorities often years after the initial filing.

The Company recognizes and records potential liabilities for uncertain tax positions based on its assessment of the amount, or range of amounts of tax that will be due. The Company adjusts these accruals as new information becomes available. Due to the complexity and uncertainty associated with certain tax treatments, the ultimate resolution could result in a payment that is materially different from the Company's current estimate of the tax liabilities.

1 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Sources of estimation uncertainty

Mineral reserve and resource estimates

Mineral reserves are estimates of the amount of ore that can be economically and legally extracted from the Company's mining properties. The Company estimates its mineral reserves and mineral resources based on information compiled by appropriately qualified persons relating to the geological data on the size, depth and shape of the ore body, and requires complex geological judgements to interpret the data. The estimation of recoverable reserves is based upon factors such as estimates of foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, future capital requirements, metallurgical recoveries, permitting and production costs along with geological assumptions and judgements made in estimating the size, and grade of the ore body. Changes in the reserve or resource estimates may impact the carrying value of mining interests, mine restoration provisions, recognition of deferred tax assets, depreciation and amortization charges and royalties receivable.

Impairment of long-lived assets

Long-lived assets are tested for impairment, or reversal of a previous impairment, if there is an indicator of impairment or a subsequent reversal. Calculating the estimated recoverable amount of cash generating units for long-lived assets requires management to make estimates and assumptions that include such factors as reserves and resources, future production levels, metallurgical recovery estimates, operating and capital costs, future metal prices and discount rates. Changes in any of these assumptions or estimates used in determining the recoverable amount could impact the analysis. Such changes could be material.

Value-added tax receivables

The Company incurs indirect taxes, including value-added tax, on purchases of goods and services at its operating mines and development projects. Indirect tax balances are recorded at their estimated recoverable amounts within current or long-term assets, net of provisions, and reflect the Company's best estimate of their recoverability under existing tax rules in the respective jurisdictions in which they arise. Management's assessment of recoverability considers the probable outcomes and expected timing of claimed deductions and/or disputes. The provisions and balance sheet classifications made to date may be subject to change and such change may be material.

Long-term value-added tax receivables includes amounts for the Fekola Mine of $97 million (December 31, 2022 - $77 million), for the Masbate Mine of $46 million (December 31, 2022 - $37 million), and for the Gramalote Project of $7 million (December 31, 2022 - $7 million).

Current and deferred income taxes

The Company is periodically required to estimate the tax basis of assets and liabilities. Where applicable tax laws and regulations are either unclear or subject to varying interpretations, it is possible that changes in these estimates could occur that materially affect the amounts of deferred income tax assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements. Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities generally have a direct impact on earnings in the period that the changes occur.

Each period, the Company evaluates the likelihood of whether some portion or all of each deferred tax asset will not be realized. This evaluation is based on historic and future expected levels of taxable income and the associated repatriation of retained earnings, the pattern and timing of reversals of taxable temporary timing differences that give rise to deferred tax liabilities, and tax planning initiatives. Levels of future taxable income are affected by, among other things, metal prices, production costs, quantities of proven and probable gold reserves, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates. The availability of retained earnings for distribution depends on future levels of taxable income as well as future reclamation expenditures, capital expenditures, dividends and other uses of available cash flow.

4 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Supplier advances 13,213 12,805 Prepaid expenses 8,489 4,062 Current portion of derivative instruments (Note 11) 2,194 5,009 Other receivables 9,192 6,935 33,088 28,811

2 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 5 Inventories March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Gold and silver bullion 66,175 49,467 In-process inventory 15,760 14,653 Ore stock-pile inventory 96,657 96,879 Materials and supplies 171,604 171,032 350,196 332,031

Ore stock-pile inventory includes amounts for the Fekola Mine of $70 million (December 31, 2022 - $75 million), for the Masbate Mine of $14 million (December 31, 2022 - $12 million), and for the Otjikoto Mine of $13 million (December 31, 2022 - $10 million). 3 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine, Mali Cost 1,826,556 1,769,945 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (872,084) (819,882) 954,472 950,063 Masbate Mine, Philippines Cost 1,119,956 1,114,513 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (550,597) (537,474) 569,359 577,039 Otjikoto Mine, Namibia Cost 885,234 864,801 Accumulated depreciation and depletion (582,349) (558,687) 302,885 306,114 Pre-development properties (pre-depletable) Fekola Regional pre-development, Mali 43,601 30,716 Exploration and evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project, Colombia, net of impairment 136,159 135,625 Dandoko Property, Mali 61,518 58,292 Bakolobi Property, Mali 53,781 51,956 Menankoto Property, Mali 47,107 41,569 Bantako North Property, Mali 25,645 23,575 Finland Properties, Finland 24,794 22,523 Kiaka Royalty, Burkina Faso 18,488 18,488 Mocoa Royalty, Colombia 10,230 10,230 Uzbekistan Properties, Uzbekistan - 12,996 Other 6,705 8,724 384,427 383,978 Corporate (depletable) Office, furniture and equipment, net 21,114 26,820 2,275,858 2,274,730 Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre, Various 116,753 111,774 BeMetals, Various 8,275 8,275 125,028 120,049 2,400,886 2,394,779 6 Mining interests

Menankoto

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company paid $7 million in cash to buy the remaining 5% non-controlling interest ownership of Menankoto SARL giving it 100% ownership of the property. The loss on the purchase of $7 million was recorded in retained earnings on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet at March 31, 2023.

Otjikoto

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, the Company communicated to employees about the phased closure plan for the open pit operations at the Otjikoto Mine expected to begin later in 2023. The planned closure of this part of the mine triggers an obligation for severance pay under Namibian law. The severance obligation is estimated at $ 6 million and will be recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

4 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Other

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company wrote-off $16 million relating to non-core properties that it no longer plans to proceed with.

7 Other assets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Low-grade stockpile 49,598 48,882 Reclamation deposits 33,738 32,203 Deferred financing costs 6,153 6,711 Loan to associate 5,154 5,095 Debt service reserve accounts 2,838 2,801 Other 2,898 2,403 100,379 98,095

8 Long-term debt March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Equipment loans and lease obligations: Fekola equipment loan facilities (net of unamortized transaction costs) 20,244 23,102 Masbate equipment loan facility (net of unamortized transaction costs) 430 872 Lease liabilities 28,633 33,254 49,307 57,228 Less: current portion (14,756) (15,519) 34,551 41,709

The changes in debt balances during the three months ended March 31, 2023 are as follows: Equipment loans Lease liabilities Total $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2022 23,974 33,254 57,228 Lease liabilities recognized - 2,124 2,124 Lease liabilities de-recognized - (5,536) (5,536) Repayments (3,578) (1,443) (5,021) Foreign exchange losses (gains) 244 (65) 179 Non-cash interest and financing expense 34 299 333 Balance at March 31, 2023 20,674 28,633 49,307 Less current portion (9,221) (5,535) (14,756) 11,453 23,098 34,551

Revolving credit facility

The Company has a revolving credit facility ("RCF") with a syndicate of international banks for an aggregate amount of $600 million. The RCF also allows for an accordion feature whereby upon receipt of additional binding commitments, the facility may be increased to $800 million any time prior to the maturity date of December 16, 2025. As at March 31, 2023, the Company had available undrawn capacity of $600 million. The Company has provided security on the RCF in the form of a general security interest over the Company's assets and pledges creating a charge over the shares of certain of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries. In connection with the RCF, the Company must also maintain certain ratios for leverage and interest coverage. As at March 31, 2023, the Company was in compliance with these debt covenants.

5 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 9 Share capital

The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares and an unlimited number of preferred shares. As at March 31, 2023, the Company had 1,076,903,917 common shares outstanding (December 31, 2022 - 1,074,694,856 shares), including 1,705,000 common shares being held in trust under the Company's Incentive Plan. No preferred shares were outstanding.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share totalling $43 million (2022 - $42 million).

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately 2 million stock options were granted to employees with exercise prices ranging from Cdn. $4.56 to Cdn. $5.03 per share. These stock options have a term of up to five years and vest over a period of up to three years. The estimated fair value when granted of these options, totalling $2 million, is being recognized as a share-based payment expense over the vesting period. The fair value was calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on a risk-free annual interest rate of up to 3.8%, an expected life of three years, an expected volatility of 50% and a dividend yield rate of up to 4.9%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of stock options was $2 million (2022 - $4 million). For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company issued 1 million shares for proceeds of $2 million upon the exercise of stock options. The weighted average market price of the shares at the time of exercise was Cdn. $5.36. As at March 31, 2023, 31 million stock options were outstanding.

The following is a summary of changes to stock options outstanding: Number of outstanding options Weighted-average exercise price ('000's) (in Cdn. $) Outstanding at December 31, 2022 30,927 4.98 Granted 1,650 4.93 Exercised (948) 3.48 Forfeited or expired (454) 5.35 Outstanding at March 31, 2023 31,175 5.02

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of restricted share units ("RSUs") was $1 million, (2022 - $2 million). During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company granted 2 million RSUs to employees and issued 1 million shares on the vesting of RSUs. As at March 31, 2023, 4 million RSUs were outstanding.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of performance share units ("PSUs") was $2 million (2022 - $1 million). During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company granted 2 million PSUs to employees and issued 1 million shares on the vesting of PSUs. As at March 31, 2023, 5 million PSUs were outstanding.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, share-based payments expense relating to the change in fair value of deferred share units ("DSUs") $2 million (2022 - $2 million). As at March 31, 2023, 2 million DSUs were outstanding.

6 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) Earnings per share

The following is the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share: For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 Net income and diluted net income (attributable to shareholders of the Company) $ 85,973 80,723 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,075,402 1,056,824 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 2,040 3,177 Restricted share units 442 1,346 Performance share units 3,200 1,145 Diluted weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands) 1,081,084 1,062,492 Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company) Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08

10 Non-controlling interests

The following is a continuity schedule of the Company's non-controlling interests: Fekola Masbate Otjikoto Other Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2022 54,187 22,220 25,079 2,177 103,663 Share of net income (loss) 10,672 2,850 2,482 (73) 15,931 Distributions to non-controlling interest - - (2,082) - (2,082) Interest on loan to non-controlling interest (997) - - - (997) Participating funding from non-controlling interest - - - 843 843 Other - - 430 471 901 Balance at March 31, 2023 63,862 25,070 25,909 3,418 118,259

11 Derivative financial instruments

The following is a summary, by maturity dates, of the Company's fuel derivatives contracts outstanding as at March 31, 2023: 2023 2024 Total Forward - fuel oil: Litres (thousands) 15,749 656 16,405 Average strike price $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 Forward - gas oil: Litres (thousands) 10,579 - 10,579 Average strike price $ 0.45 $ - $ 0.45

The unrealized fair value of these contracts at March 31, 2023 was $2 million (December 31, 2022 - $5 million). 7 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

12 Financial instruments

The Company's financial assets and liabilities are classified based on the lowest level of input significant to the fair value measurement based on the fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.

As at March 31, 2023, the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value are categorized as follows: As at March 31, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 1 Level 2 $ $ $ $ Long-term investments 43,405 - 31,865 - Fuel derivative contracts (Note 11) - 2,194 - 5,009

The Company's long-term investments consist of shares of publicly traded mining companies. The fair values of these were determined using market quotes from an active market for each investment.

The fair value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts were determined using prevailing market rates for instruments with similar characteristics.

The fair value of the Company's long-term debt also approximates its carrying value as it has a floating interest rate and the Company's credit spread has remained approximately consistent. The fair value of the Company's other financial instruments approximate their carrying value due to their short-term nature.

Credit risk

The Company maintains its excess cash balances in short-term investments accounts. The Company holds approximately one third of its cash in Canada with a single institution and approximately one third is maintained with a single financial institution in Mali to support the operations of the Fekola Mine. The Company does not maintain insurance for its cash balances. 8 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 13 Income and other taxes

Income tax expense differs from the amount that would result from applying the Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates to earnings from operations before taxes. These differences result from the following items: For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 $ $ Income from operations before taxes 176,855 142,575 Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates 27.00 % 27.00 % Income tax expense at statutory rates 47,751 38,495 Increase (decrease) attributable to: Effects of different foreign statutory tax rates 11,966 6,521 Future withholding tax 6,400 8,040 Non-deductible expenditures 7,236 5,541 Use of losses and temporary differences not previously recognised - (5,810) Benefit of optional tax incentives (1,665) (3,289) Withholding and other taxes 1,776 1,277 Change due to foreign exchange (3,791) 1,414 Non-taxable portion of gains (672) (375) Losses and tax bases for which no tax benefit has been recorded 4,357 30 Amounts under (over) provided in prior years 1,593 (72) Income tax expense 74,951 51,772 Current income tax, withholding and other taxes 76,740 47,654 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (1,789) 4,118 Income tax expense 74,951 51,772

Included in current income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $9 million (2022 - $6 million), related to the State of Mali's 10% priority dividend on its free carried interest in the Fekola Mine. This priority dividend is accounted for as an income tax in accordance with IAS 12, Income Taxes.

Fekola Tax Audits

The Company's subsidiary, Fekola SA, received a Notice for Reassessment dated September 6, 2022, from the Malian Directorate General of Taxes ("DGT") asserting proposed adjustments and other tax liabilities amounting to $26 million excluding penalties, $45 million including penalties, (based on the March 31, 2023 exchange rate of CFA 603 to $1) arising from tax audits conducted for fiscal years 2016-2018. The Company has reviewed the reassessment and concluded that there is no merit to the tax audit adjustments. Fekola SA filed a contentious claim, dated November 3, 2022, outlining its objections to the reassessment in accordance with the Mali Income Tax Act, and remains in discussions with the DGT with respect to this matter. 9 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 14 Supplementary cash flow information

Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information is provided in the tables below:

Non-cash charges (credits): For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 $ $ Depreciation and depletion 97,158 77,263 Share-based payments(Note 9) 6,854 8,404 Write-down of mineral property interests (Note 6) 16,457 - Share of net income of associate (4,979) (2,772) Non-cash interest and financing expense 2,926 2,583 Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 2,788 (13,397) Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (Note 13) (1,789) 4,118 Other 2,117 (3,239) 121,532 72,960

For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 $ $ Accounts receivable and prepaids (6,605) (3,825) Value-added and other tax receivables (645) (11,637) Inventories (22,667) (6,830) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,970) (10,951) Current income and other taxes payable 41,113 (11,492) 6,226 (44,735) Changes in non-cash working capital:

10 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 $ $ Fekola Mine, exploration (1,706) (6,394) Masbate Mine, exploration (959) (1,037) Otjikoto Mine, exploration (494) (506) Menankoto Property, exploration (3,036) (324) Finland Properties, exploration (2,271) (1,468) Bantako North Property, exploration (1,441) (1,620) Dandoko Property, exploration (3,473) - Bakolobi Property, exploration (1,180) - Uzbekistan Properties, exploration (1,077) (924) Other (354) (981) (15,991) (13,254) Other exploration and development:

For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023 For the three

months ended

March 31, 2022 $ $ Interest on loan to non-controlling interest 1,173 988 Share-based payments, capitalized to mineral property interests 118 380 Change in current liabilities relating to mineral property expenditures (1,232) 2,413 Foreign exchange (loss) gain on Fekola equipment loan facilities (244) 1,105 Non-cash investing and financing activities:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company paid $30 million of current income tax, withholding and other taxes in cash (2022 - $59 million).

15 Segmented information

The Company's reportable operating segments for 2023 include its mining operations, namely the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines. The Fekola Regional segment includes the Bantako North, Menankoto, Dandoko and Bakolobi properties. The "Other Mineral Properties" segment consists of the Company's interests in mineral properties which are at various stages of exploration and development, including the Company's interests in the Gramalote Project and Calibre. The "Corporate and Other" segment includes corporate operations.

The Company's segments are summarized in the following tables:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Fekola

Mine Fekola Regional Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 314,225 - 56,992 102,339 - - 473,556 Production costs 77,661 - 24,993 24,950 - - 127,604 Depreciation & depletion 55,232 - 12,359 29,597 - 461 97,649 Net income (loss) 95,253 (131) 8,800 24,419 (9,192) (17,245) 101,904 Capital expenditures 55,501 23,905 9,912 17,840 4,212 95 111,465 Total assets 1,526,569 234,370 773,005 442,190 334,069 457,341 3,767,544

11 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Fekola

Mine Fekola Regional Masbate

Mine Otjikoto

Mine Other

Mineral

Properties Corporate

& Other Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ External gold revenue 197,862 - 83,093 84,628 - - 365,583 Production costs 61,410 - 34,764 26,786 - - 122,960 Depreciation & depletion 38,274 - 17,625 21,364 - 719 77,982 Net income 34,699 135 18,999 21,789 4,560 10,621 90,803 Capital expenditures 34,622 2,156 6,730 16,637 15,517 - 75,662 Total assets 1,376,816 53,841 758,571 456,870 319,067 619,844 3,585,009 The Company's mining interests are located in the following geographical locations: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Mining interests Mali 1,187,695 1,159,931 Philippines 569,359 577,039 Namibia 303,428 306,718 Colombia 146,389 145,855 Investments in associates - various 125,028 120,049 Finland 24,794 22,523 Canada 21,114 26,820 Burkina Faso 21,087 21,087 Other 1,992 14,757 2,400,886 2,394,779

16 Commitments

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had the following commitments (in addition to those disclosed elsewhere in these financial statements): •For payments at the Fekola Mine of $68 million related to underground development, $29 million related to mobile purchases, $7 million for mobile equipment rebuilds, $5 million related to power plant and powerhouse rebuilds and $3 million for other capital projects. Of the total commitments of $112 million, $75 million is expected to be incurred in 2023 and $37 million is expected to be incurred in 2024. •For payments of $11 million for mobile equipment and $2 million for other costs for the Fekola Regional pre-development work, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2023. •For payments at the Masbate Mine of $4 million related to mobile equipment purchases, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2023.

12 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) 17 Acquisition of Sabina

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, on April 19, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina (the "Transaction"), resulting in the Company acquiring the 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Company issued 0.3867 of a common share for each Sabina common share totalling 216,451,555 common shares issued. For accounting purposes, it was determined that the Company obtained control of Sabina on April 14, 2023, this being the date at which the transaction was irrevocably approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

At the date of issue of these Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Company is not able to gather sufficient information to complete an allocation of the purchase cost to the assets and liabilities acquired. The Company will consolidate the results of Sabina in its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for June 30, 2023 including the impact of the acquisition accounting.

Following completion of the Transaction, the Company extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations with payments totalling $111 million, broken down as follows: •a $62 million payment to extinguish Sabina's gold metal offtake agreement; •a $46 million payment to extinguish one-third of Sabina's $125 million gold stream arrangement; •a $2 million payment to extinguish Sabina's senior secured debt facility; and •a $1 million payment to extinguish Sabina's $75 million gold prepay facility. 13 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited)

18 Mining interests schedules Cost Accumulated depreciation Net carrying value Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Additions / Equity pick-up Disposals /write-offs Reclass / Mine restoration movements Balance at Mar. 31, 2023 Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Depreciation Disposals Balance at Mar. 31, 2023 Balance at Mar. 31, 2023 Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine 1,769,945 55,577 (116) 1,150 1,826,556 (819,882) (52,297) 95 (872,084) 954,472 950,063 Masbate Mine 1,114,513 9,924 (5,861) 1,380 1,119,956 (537,474) (18,984) 5,861 (550,597) 569,359 577,039 Otjikoto Mine 864,801 19,555 (14) 892 885,234 (558,687) (23,662) - (582,349) 302,885 306,114 3,749,259 85,056 (5,991) 3,422 3,831,746 (1,916,043) (94,943) 5,956 (2,005,030) 1,826,716 1,833,216 Pre-development properties (pre-depletable) Fekola Regional pre-development 30,716 12,885 - - 43,601 - - - - 43,601 30,716 Exploration & evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project 135,625 534 - - 136,159 - - - - 136,159 135,625 Dandoko Property 58,292 3,226 - - 61,518 - - - - 61,518 58,292 Bakolobi Property 51,956 1,825 - - 53,781 - - - - 53,781 51,956 Menankoto Property 41,569 5,538 - - 47,107 - - - - 47,107 41,569 Bantako North Property 23,575 2,070 - - 25,645 - - - - 25,645 23,575 Finland Properties 22,523 2,271 - - 24,794 - - - - 24,794 22,523 Kiaka Royalty 18,488 - - - 18,488 - - - - 18,488 18,488 Mocoa Royalty 10,230 - - - 10,230 - - - - 10,230 10,230 Uzbekistan Properties 12,996 1,089 (14,085) - - - - - - - 12,996 Other 8,724 353 (2,372) - 6,705 - - - - 6,705 8,724 383,978 16,906 (16,457) - 384,427 - - - - 384,427 383,978 Corporate (depletable) Office, furniture & equipment 32,419 95 (5,838) - 26,676 (5,599) (461) 498 (5,562) 21,114 26,820 4,196,372 114,942 (28,286) 3,422 4,286,450 (1,921,642) (95,404) 6,454 (2,010,592) 2,275,858 2,274,730 Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre 111,774 4,979 - - 116,753 - - - - 116,753 111,774 BeMetals 8,275 - - - 8,275 - - - - 8,275 8,275 120,049 4,979 - - 125,028 - - - - 125,028 120,049 4,316,421 119,921 (28,286) 3,422 4,411,478 (1,921,642) (95,404) 6,454 (2,010,592) 2,400,886 2,394,779 14 B2GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars) (Unaudited) Cost Accumulated depreciation Net carrying value Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Additions / Equity pick-up Disposals /write-offs Reclass / Mine restoration movements Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 Depreciation Disposals/write-offs Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2022 Balance at Dec. 31, 2021 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Property, plant and equipment (depletable) Fekola Mine 1,645,337 140,710 (12,898) (3,204) 1,769,945 (609,899) (221,119) 11,136 (819,882) 950,063 1,035,438 Masbate Mine 1,085,687 44,103 (1,032) (14,245) 1,114,513 (449,675) (88,610) 811 (537,474) 577,039 636,012 Otjikoto Mine 782,208 84,873 (1,558) (722) 864,801 (475,303) (84,703) 1,319 (558,687) 306,114 306,905 3,513,232 269,686 (15,488) (18,171) 3,749,259 (1,534,877) (394,432) 13,266 (1,916,043) 1,833,216 1,978,355 Pre-development properties (pre-depletable) Fekola Regional pre-development - 29,560 - 1,156 30,716 - - - - 30,716 - Exploration & evaluation properties (pre-depletable) Gramalote Project 119,866 15,759 - 135,625 - - - - 135,625 119,866 Dandoko Property - 58,292 - - 58,292 - - - - 58,292 - Bakolobi Property - 51,956 - - 51,956 - - - - 51,956 - Menankoto Property 33,739 8,986 - (1,156) 41,569 - - - - 41,569 33,739 Bantako North Property 15,351 8,224 - - 23,575 - - - - 23,575 15,351 Kiaka Royalty 18,488 - - - 18,488 - - - - 18,488 18,488 Finland Properties 12,561 9,962 - - 22,523 - - - - 22,523 12,561 Uzbekistan Properties 8,802 4,194 - - 12,996 - - - - 12,996 8,802 Mocoa Royalty 10,230 - - - 10,230 - - - - 10,230 10,230 Other 11,019 11,114 (13,409) - 8,724 - - - - 8,724 11,019 230,056 168,487 (13,409) (1,156) 383,978 - - - - 383,978 230,056 Corporate (depletable) Office, furniture & equipment 28,540 6,013 (2,134) - 32,419 (5,120) (2,613) 2,134 (5,599) 26,820 23,420 3,771,828 473,746 (31,031) (18,171) 4,196,372 (1,539,997) (397,045) 15,400 (1,921,642) 2,274,730 2,231,831 Investments in joint ventures and associates (accounted for using the equity method) Calibre 93,728 18,046 - - 111,774 - - - - 111,774 93,728 BeMetals 10,508 (2,233) - - 8,275 - - - - 8,275 10,508 104,236 15,813 - - 120,049 - - - - 120,049 104,236 3,876,064 489,559 (31,031) (18,171) 4,316,421 (1,539,997) (397,045) 15,400 (1,921,642) 2,394,779 2,336,067

