B2Gold Corp. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 113.22 million compared to net income of USD 157.76 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.15 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.15 a year ago.