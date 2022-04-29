Log in
    BTO   CA11777Q2099

B2GOLD CORP.

(BTO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.500 CAD   +3.38%
B2GOLD : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details
PU
04/28B2Gold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details
AQ
04/22Workers March Against Mandatory Pension Preservation
AQ
B2Gold : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results – Conference Call and Webcast Details

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
B2Gold Corporation ("B2Gold")

Registration No. BC0776025

Registered as an external company in Namibia ISIN Code: CA11777Q2099

NSX Share Code: B2G

B2Gold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details

Vancouver, BC, April 28, 2022 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter of 2022 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 / +1 (416) 764-8659 (Vancouver/Toronto) or toll free at +1 (888) 664-6392 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clickinghere.A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or toll free at +1 (888) 390-0541 (passcode 666652 #).

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP. Clive T. Johnson

President & Chief Executive Officer

29 April 2022

Registered Office 20 Nachtigal Street Ausspannplatz Windhoek Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX 4th floor 1@Steps,c/o Grove and Chasie Street Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek

P O Box 186, Windhoek, Namibia Registration No. 95/505

Disclaimer

B2Gold Corp. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
