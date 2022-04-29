B2Gold Corporation ("B2Gold")

B2Gold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details

Vancouver, BC, April 28, 2022 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter of 2022 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 / +1 (416) 764-8659 (Vancouver/Toronto) or toll free at +1 (888) 664-6392 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clickinghere.A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or toll free at +1 (888) 390-0541 (passcode 666652 #).

