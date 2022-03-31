Log in
    BTO   CA11777Q2099

B2GOLD CORP.

(BTO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/30 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.79 CAD   +0.87%
06:17aB2GOLD : News Release B2Gold Files Form 40-F - Form 6-K
PU
03/30B2Gold Files Form 40-F
AQ
03/30B2GOLD : Annual Information Form ("AIF")
PU
B2Gold : News Release B2Gold Files Form 40-F - Form 6-K

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

B2Gold Files Form 40-F

Vancouver, BC, March 30, 2022 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") has today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"

President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean Katie Bromley
Vice President, Investor Relations Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations
+1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371
imaclean@b2gold.com kbromley@b2gold.com

Disclaimer

B2Gold Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 791 M - -
Net income 2022 393 M - -
Net cash 2022 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 4 903 M 4 903 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 212
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Clive Thomas Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Cinnamond Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Chairman
Brian M. Scott Vice President-Geology & Technical Services
William Lytle VP-Environmental, Health, Safety & Permitting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B2GOLD CORP.16.27%4 903
NEWMONT CORPORATION28.93%63 372
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION28.94%44 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.18%28 101
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.07%21 796
PJSC POLYUS-7.74%19 345