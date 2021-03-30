B2Gold : Annual Information Form ("AIF") 03/30/2021 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

March 30, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page INTRODUCTORY NOTES ........................................................................................................................................ 2 Date of Information ............................................................................................................................................... 2 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information .................................................................................. 2 Notice Regarding Non-IFRS Measures ................................................................................................................. 3 Currency and Exchange Rate Information............................................................................................................. 4 Production Results, Technical Information and Cautionary Note for United States Readers................................ 4 CORPORATE STRUCTURE ..................................................................................................................................... 6 Name, Address and Incorporation ......................................................................................................................... 6 Intercorporate Relationships .................................................................................................................................. 6 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS.................................................................................................. 7 Three Year History ................................................................................................................................................ 7 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS....................................................................................................................... 11 General ................................................................................................................................................................ 11 Principal Product ................................................................................................................................................. 11 Special Skills and Knowledge ............................................................................................................................. 11 Competitive Conditions ....................................................................................................................................... 11 Cycles .................................................................................................................................................................. 11 Employees ........................................................................................................................................................... 11 International Operations ...................................................................................................................................... 12 Environmental Protection .................................................................................................................................... 12 Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety, Social and Regulatory............................................................ 12 SUMMARY OF MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES ......................................... 16 MATERIAL PROPERTIES ...................................................................................................................................... 19 Fekola Mine......................................................................................................................................................... 19 Masbate Gold Project .......................................................................................................................................... 33 Otjikoto Mine ...................................................................................................................................................... 44 OTHER PROPERTIES ............................................................................................................................................. 56 Gramalote Project ................................................................................................................................................ 56 Kiaka Project ....................................................................................................................................................... 56 La Libertad Mine and El Limon Mine................................................................................................................. 59 RISK FACTORS ....................................................................................................................................................... 59 DIVIDENDS ............................................................................................................................................................. 80 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ......................................................................................................... 81 Common Shares................................................................................................................................................... 81 MARKET FOR SECURITIES .................................................................................................................................. 82 Trading Price and Volume................................................................................................................................... 82 DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS......................................................................................................... 83 Shareholdings of Directors and Executive Officers............................................................................................. 84 Cease Trade Orders or Bankruptcies ................................................................................................................... 84 Penalties or Sanctions .......................................................................................................................................... 85 Conflicts of Interest ............................................................................................................................................. 85 Code of Ethics ..................................................................................................................................................... 86 AUDIT COMMITTEE .............................................................................................................................................. 86 Composition of the Audit Committee.................................................................................................................. 86 Audit Committee Oversight................................................................................................................................. 87 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures ................................................................................................................ 87 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS.......................................................................................................................................... 87 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS......................................... 88 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR................................................................................................................ 88 MATERIAL CONTRACTS ...................................................................................................................................... 88 INTEREST OF EXPERTS ........................................................................................................................................ 88 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.............................................................................................................................. 89 SCHEDULE A AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ............................................................................................... A-1 - 2 - B2GOLD CORP. ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM INTRODUCTORY NOTES Date of Information In this Annual Information Form ("Annual Information Form"), B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, as the context requires, is referred to as "we", "our", "us", the "Company" or "B2Gold". All information contained in this Annual Information Form is as at December 31, 2020, unless otherwise stated, being the date of our most recently completed financial year, and the use of the present tense and of the words "is", "are", "current", "currently", "presently", "now" and similar expressions in this Annual Information Form is to be construed as referring to information given as of that date. Readers are also encouraged to review our annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This Annual Information Form includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including, but not limited to: objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations; projections; forecasts; estimates; outlook; guidance; schedules; plans; designs; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, capital costs (sustaining and non- sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs; budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; closure and reclamation costs; and including, but not limited to: the impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 that was designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11, 2020 ("COVID-19") on our operations, including any restrictions or suspensions with respect to our operations and the effect of any such restrictions or suspensions on our financial and operational results; our ability to successfully maintain our operations if they are temporarily suspended, and to restart or ramp-up these operations efficiently and economically; the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business, our planned capital and exploration expenditures; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery and mining rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: projected gold production, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2021, including production being weighted heavily to the second half of 2021 at the Fekola and Otjikoto Mines; the ability of the Fekola mill to run above the annualized throughput rate of 7.5 million tonnes per annum; gold production at the Fekola Mine of between 530,000 and 560,000 ounces in 2021; gold production at the Masbate Gold Project of between 200,000 and 210,000 ounces in 2021; gold production at the Otjikoto Mine of between 190,000 and 200,000 ounces in 2021; the anticipated cost, timing and results for the addition of a solar plant to the Fekola Mine, including the completion of construction by the end of the second quarter of 2021, contingent on receiving replacements for the damaged components; the development of the Wolfshag underground mine at Otjikoto, including the results of such development and the costs and timing thereof; stope ore production at the Wolfshag underground mine at Otjikoto commencing in early 2022; the completion of a feasibility study at the Gramalote Project and the results therein; the Gramalote Project benefiting from anticipated key operational advantages; the completion of an internal economic assessment of the Kiaka Project by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and updated feasibility study by mid-year 2021; the potential payment of future dividends, including the timing and amount of any such dividends, and the expectation that quarterly dividends will be maintained at the same level; the availability of our revolving credit facility for future draw downs; our attributable share at El Limon and La Libertad; and the expected impact of any tax or regulatory changes in the countries in which we operate, including Mali, the Philippines and Namibia. Estimates of mineral resources and reserves are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production, should a production decision be made. All statements in this Annual Information Form that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", - 3 - "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Terms not defined above have the meaning given to such terms in this Annual Information Form. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in this Annual Information Form including under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to our ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments, including geotechnical, mining and metallurgical recovery assumptions and interpretations of mineralization geometry and grade continuity; stockpiling assumptions, including the amount and grade of stockpile material; our ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; laws and regulations applicable to our operations, including our continued ability to retain mineral and surface rights titles; the continued health, availability and cost of labour; the continued availability and use of infrastructure; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; the continued ability to access our sites; the ability to maintain the social license to operate; and other assumptions and factors described herein or that are generally associated with the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of our management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those which are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-lookingstatements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-lookingstatements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-lookingstatements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities we will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-lookingstatements. All the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Information Form are qualified by these cautionary statements. Notice Regarding Non-IFRS Measures This Annual Information Form includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"), including "cash operating costs" and "all-in sustaining costs". Non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in our management's discussion - 4 - and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 for a more detailed discussion of how we calculate such measures and for a reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Currency and Exchange Rate Information Our financial statements are reported in U.S. dollars. All dollar amounts referenced in this Annual Information Form, unless otherwise indicated, are expressed in U.S. dollars. A reference in this Annual Information Form to: "C$ " or " Canadian dollar " is to the lawful currency of Canada;

" or " " is to the lawful currency of Canada; " N$ " or " Namibian dollar " is to the lawful currency of Namibia;

" or " " is to the lawful currency of Namibia; " Philippine peso " is to the lawful currency of the Philippines;

" is to the lawful currency of the Philippines; " West African CFA franc " is to the lawful currency of Mali and Burkina Faso;

" is to the lawful currency of Mali and Burkina Faso; " Colombian peso " is to the lawful currency of Colombia;

" is to the lawful currency of Colombia; " Euro " or " € " is to the lawful currency of the European Union; and

" or " " is to the lawful currency of the European Union; and " $ ", " US$ " or " U.S. dollar " is to the lawful currency of the United States. The high, low, average and closing exchange rates for Canadian dollars in terms of U.S. dollars, as quoted by the Bank of Canada, for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020, were as follows: Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2020 Highest rate during period US$0.8138 US$0.7710 US$0.7863 Lowest rate during period US$0.7330 US$0.7393 US$0.6898 Average rate during period US$0.7721 US$0.7543 US$0.7461 Rate at the end of period US$0.7330 US$0.7699 US$0.7854 On March 29, 2021, the daily average rate of exchange for one Canadian dollar in U.S. dollars, as quoted by the Bank of Canada, was C$1.00 = US$0.7940. Production Results, Technical Information and Cautionary Note for United States Readers Actual and projected production results presented in this Annual Information Form reflect total production at the mines we operate on a 100% project basis. As further discussed in this Annual Information Form, a wholly-owned B2Gold subsidiary has a direct ownership interest of 80% in the Fekola Mine, 90% in the Otjikoto Mine and the right to purchase all ore from the Masbate Gold Project (each mine and project are as defined herein). In respect of La Libertad and El Limon, as a result of their sale to Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") on October 15, 2019, production is presented on an approximately 33% basis, reflecting our approximate equity interest in Calibre as at the date of this Annual Information Form (subject to reduction if our interest in Calibre dilutes). The disclosure included in this Annual Information Form uses Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates are made in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Council - Definitions adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the "CIM Standards"), which were adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the CSA that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

