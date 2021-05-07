B2Gold : Health, Safety, Environment, Social and Security Committee Charter – March 13, 2018 (as amended February 23, 2021)

The Committee will make recommendations, as the Committee considers appropriate, to the management of the Company and/or to the Board.

2.3 The Committee's responsibilities with respect to social responsibility matters shall include:

receiving reports from management on the Company's social responsibility policies, programs and goals, including significant sustainable development, community relations and security policies and procedures; satisfying itself that management of the Company monitors trends and reviews current and emerging issues in the corporate social responsibility field and evaluates their potential impact on the Company; monitoring the Company's risk management processes related to social responsibility and sustainability, including reviewing: the effectiveness of the Company's policies with respect to risk identification, assessment and management; the Company's major risk exposures; and the steps management has taken to monitor and control such exposures; and receiving reports from management on the Company's social responsibility performance to assess the appropriateness of the social responsibility programs.

2.4 The Committee's responsibilities with respect to security matters shall include: