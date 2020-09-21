Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  B2Gold Corp.    BTO   CA11777Q2099

B2GOLD CORP.

(BTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B2Gold says Mali political situation 'headed in right direction'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold miner B2Gold on Monday sought to reassure investors that Mali's political situation was improving after a military coup last month hit shares in the company and other Mali-focused miners.

Shares in B2Gold and other miners in the West African country, including Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Hummingbird Resources, slid on the day of the coup but the companies said their operations were unaffected by the political upheaval.

"The political situation is headed in the right direction," B2Gold CEO Clive Johnson told the Gold Forum Americas conference on Monday.

"The new military leadership is ... working closely with the business community and others to make this a seamless transition."

Retired colonel Bah Ndaw was named interim president of Mali on Monday while Colonel Assimi Goita, the leader of the junta that seized power on Aug. 18, was appointed vice president.

It was unclear whether the appointments would satisfy the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has threatened to impose a total embargo on landlocked Mali if its conditions are not met.

B2Gold expects its Fekola mine in Mali to produce between 590,000 and 620,000 ounces of gold this year, according to the company's website, up from 455,810 ounces in 2019.

Earlier on Monday Kinross Gold said it sees a very low risk of political unrest spreading from Mali to its northern neighbour Mauritania, where the Canadian company has a gold mine it plans to expand.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Jeff Lewis Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Goodman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -1.24% 445.72 End-of-day quote.40.83%
B2GOLD CORP. -2.33% 8.71 Delayed Quote.72.17%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION -1.47% 37.45 Delayed Quote.57.63%
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCES PLC -4.83% 37.11655 Delayed Quote.83.53%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION -6.26% 12.24 Delayed Quote.112.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about B2GOLD CORP.
02:19pB2Gold says Mali political situation 'headed in right direction'
RE
01:36pB2GOLD : says Mali political situation 'headed in the right direction'
RE
01:36pB2gold ceo clive johnson says political situation in mali "headed in the righ..
RE
11:25aB2GOLD : Corporate Presentation – September 2020 Snapshot
PU
09/21B2GOLD CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18B2GOLD : Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Near Fekola and Anaco..
AQ
09/17B2GOLD : Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Near Fekola and Anaco..
PU
09/17B2GOLD : Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Near Fekola and Anaco..
AQ
09/16Zonte Metals announces a 25% carried interest in an advanced Colombian gold p..
AQ
09/11B2GOLD : Reports Successful Commissioning of Fekola Mill Expansion ahead of Sche..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 762 M - -
Net income 2020 527 M - -
Net cash 2020 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 7 095 M 7 045 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 168
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart B2GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
B2Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B2GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,70 $
Last Close Price 6,79 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clive Thomas Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Chairman
William Lytle Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael Cinnamond Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Brian M. Scott Vice President-Geology & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B2GOLD CORP.72.17%7 119
NEWMONT CORPORATION48.93%52 019
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION57.63%51 327
POLYUS138.43%30 084
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.74.77%22 988
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.18%19 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group