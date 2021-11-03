Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) - Form 6-K

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Gold revenue
$
510,859
$
487,166
$
1,236,151
$
1,309,403
Cost of sales
Production costs
(130,770)
(104,892)
(374,695)
(293,435)
Depreciation and depletion
(111,768)
(77,090)
(256,304)
(223,284)
Royalties and production taxes
(33,154)
(33,545)
(84,351)
(90,510)
Total cost of sales
(275,692)
(215,527)
(715,350)
(607,229)
Gross profit
235,167
271,639
520,801
702,174
General and administrative
(10,410)
(8,770)
(31,026)
(27,020)
Share-based payments (Note 9)
(5,996)
(4,313)
(15,835)
(15,400)
Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets
-
174,309
-
174,309
Write-down of mineral property interests
-
(11,451)
-
(11,451)
Community relations
(855)
(690)
(2,169)
(4,916)
Foreign exchange losses
(2,718)
(3,669)
(3,758)
(8,002)
Share of net income of associate
3,851
10,877
13,198
13,512
Other
(563)
(1,000)
(3,972)
(5,428)
Operating income
218,476
426,932
477,239
817,778
Interest and financing expense
(3,112)
(3,389)
(9,057)
(12,957)
Gains (losses) on derivative instruments
5,484
(721)
23,024
(12,133)
Other
43
1,058
159
1,987
Income from operations before taxes
220,891
423,880
491,365
794,675
Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (Note 13)
(83,024)
(84,552)
(174,620)
(230,251)
Deferred income tax expense (Note 13)
(2,996)
(62,289)
(9,060)
(66,416)
Net income for the period
$
134,871
$
277,039
$
307,685
$
498,008
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
$
123,110
$
262,868
$
283,122
$
459,601
Non-controlling interests (Note 10)
11,761
14,171
24,563
38,407
Net income for the period
$
134,871
$
277,039
$
307,685
$
498,008
Earnings per share
(attributable to shareholders of the Company) (Note 9)
Basic
$
0.12
$
0.25
$
0.27
$
0.44
Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.25
$
0.27
$
0.44
Weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding
(in thousands) (Note 9)
Basic
1,054,747
1,046,973
1,053,127
1,040,911
Diluted
1,060,687
1,063,818
1,061,756
1,055,609
B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Net income for the period
$
134,871
$
277,039
$
307,685
$
498,008
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income:
Unrealized (loss) gain on investments
(2,807)
2,875
(3,446)
3,400
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
(2,807)
2,875
(3,446)
3,400
Total comprehensive income for the period
$
132,064
$
279,914
$
304,239
$
501,408
Other comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
$
(2,807)
$
2,875
$
(3,446)
$
3,400
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
$
(2,807)
$
2,875
$
(3,446)
$
3,400
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
$
120,303
$
265,743
$
279,676
$
463,001
Non-controlling interests
11,761
14,171
24,563
38,407
$
132,064
$
279,914
$
304,239
$
501,408
B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Operating activities
Net income for the period
$
134,871
$
277,039
$
307,685
$
498,008
Mine restoration provisions settled
-
-
-
(208)
Non-cash charges, net (Note 14)
122,258
(29,744)
265,304
149,323
Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 14)
57,871
52,575
(113,107)
112,876
Changes in long-term value added tax receivables
5,283
136
(2,061)
(6,044)
Cash provided by operating activities
320,283
300,006
457,821
753,955
Financing activities
Revolving credit facility drawdowns (Note 8)
-
-
-
250,000
Repayment of revolving credit facility (Note 8)
-
(425,000)
-
(450,000)
Repayment of equipment loan facilities (Note 8)
(7,236)
(5,266)
(21,806)
(20,999)
Interest and commitment fees paid
(3,967)
(2,934)
(5,700)
(10,838)
Cash proceeds from stock option exercises (Note 9)
1,943
15,670
3,777
43,135
Dividends paid (Note 9)
(42,186)
(62,852)
(126,151)
(73,220)
Principal payments on lease arrangements (Note 8)
(1,196)
(1,265)
(2,624)
(2,910)
Distributions to non-controlling interests (Note 10)
(23,177)
-
(32,411)
-
Restricted cash movement
293
(1,047)
792
1,231
Cash used by financing activities
(75,526)
(482,694)
(184,123)
(263,601)
Investing activities
Expenditures on mining interests:
Fekola Mine
(27,961)
(29,186)
(54,078)
(155,659)
Masbate Mine
(7,023)
(10,132)
(20,365)
(19,422)
Otjikoto Mine
(19,371)
(19,044)
(59,337)
(41,696)
Gramalote Project
(9,200)
(2,450)
(16,669)
(15,574)
Other exploration and development (Note 14)
(13,944)
(11,274)
(39,368)
(32,521)
Purchase of common shares of associate (Note 6)
-
-
(5,945)
-
Funding of reclamation accounts
(1,071)
(8,697)
(4,570)
(8,697)
Non-refundable deposit received on Toega Property (Note 6)
-
-
-
9,000
Other
2,071
(884)
(1,452)
561
Cash used by investing activities
(76,499)
(81,667)
(201,784)
(264,008)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
168,258
(264,355)
71,914
226,346
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,892)
2,146
(5,092)
(1,482)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
382,141
627,669
479,685
140,596
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
546,507
$
365,460
$
546,507
$
365,460
Supplementary cash flow information(Note 14)
B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at September 30,
2021
As at December 31,
2020
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
546,507
$
479,685
Accounts receivable, prepaids and other (Note 4)
36,356
21,306
Value-added and other tax receivables
25,687
11,797
Inventories (Note 5)
269,795
238,055
Assets classified as held for sale (Note 6)
97,188
11,855
975,533
762,698
Value-added tax receivables
37,214
35,383
Mining interests(Note 6 and Note 17 - Schedules)
Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations
2,206,136
2,387,020
Investments in associates
100,119
76,235
Other assets(Note 7)
79,998
76,496
Deferred income taxes
5,311
24,547
$
3,404,311
$
3,362,379
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
87,623
$
89,062
Current income and other taxes payable
77,585
154,709
Current portion of long-term debt (Note 8)
28,779
34,111
Other current liabilities
1,078
8,211
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale (Note 6)
4,456
-
199,521
286,093
Long-term debt(Note 8)
54,970
75,911
Mine restoration provisions
94,818
104,282
Deferred income taxes
206,851
220,903
Employee benefits obligation
7,223
5,874
Other long-term liabilities
6,950
8,726
570,333
701,789
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 9)
Issued: 1,055,349,741 common shares (Dec 31, 2020 - 1,051,138,175)
2,418,515
2,407,734
Contributed surplus
61,499
48,472
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(141,979)
(138,533)
Retained earnings
412,050
254,343
2,750,085
2,572,016
Non-controlling interests (Note 10)
83,893
88,574
2,833,978
2,660,590
$
3,404,311
$
3,362,379
Commitments (Note 16)
Approved by the Board
"Clive T. Johnson"
Director
"Robert J. Gayton"
Director
B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)
2021
Shares
('000's)
Share
capital
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss
Retained earnings
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
1,051,138
$
2,407,734
$
48,472
$
(138,533)
$
254,343
$
88,574
$
2,660,590
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
283,122
24,563
307,685
Dividends (Note 9)
-
-
800
-
(127,112)
-
(126,312)
Unrealised loss on investments
-
-
-
(3,446)
-
-
(3,446)
Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 9)
2,069
3,777
-
-
-
-
3,777
Shares issued on vesting of RSUs
(Note 9)
2,143
6,068
(6,068)
-
-
-
-
Transactions with non-controlling interest
(Note 10)
-
-
-
-
1,697
(29,244)
(27,547)
Share-based payments (Note 9)
-
-
19,231
-
-
-
19,231
Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options
-
936
(936)
-
-
-
-
Balance at September 30, 2021
1,055,350
$
2,418,515
$
61,499
$
(141,979)
$
412,050
$
83,893
$
2,833,978
2020
Shares
('000's)
Share
capital
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss
Retained earnings (deficit)
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
Balance at December 31, 2019
1,030,400
$
2,339,874
$
56,685
$
(145,071)
$
(261,245)
$
61,409
$
2,051,652
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
459,601
38,407
498,008
Dividends (Note 9)
-
-
453
-
(73,762)
-
(73,309)
Unrealised gain on investments
-
-
-
3,400
-
-
3,400
Shares issued on exercise of stock options (Note 9)
18,095
41,635
-
-
-
-
41,635
Shares issued on vesting of RSUs
(Note 9)
1,473
3,960
(3,960)
-
-
-
-
Interest on loan to non-controlling interest (Note 10)
-
-
-
-
2,746
(2,334)
412
Share-based payments (Note 9)
-
-
11,473
-
-
-
11,473
Transfer to share capital on exercise of stock options
-
18,018
(18,018)
-
-
-
-
Balance at September 30, 2020
1,049,968
$
2,403,487
$
46,633
$
(141,671)
$
127,340
$
97,482
$
2,533,271
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
1 Nature of operations
B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is a Vancouver-based gold producer with three operating mines. The Company operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The Company also has a 50% joint operation interest in the Gramalote Project in Colombia. In addition, the Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Namibia, Uzbekistan and Finland. On October 25, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to dispose of its 81% interest in the Kiaka Project.
B2Gold is a public company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTO", the NYSE American LLC under the symbol "BTG" and the Namibian Stock Exchange under the symbol "B2G". B2Gold's head office is located at Suite 3400, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2X8.
2 Basis of preparation
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 2, 2021.
3 Significant accounting judgements and estimates
The preparation of these financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires judgements and estimates that affect the amounts reported. Those judgements and estimates concerning the future may differ from actual results. The following are the areas of accounting policy judgement and accounting estimates applied by management that most significantly affect the Company's financial statements, including those areas of estimation uncertainty that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.
COVID-19 estimation uncertainty
A global pandemic related to COVID-19 was declared by the World Health Organization in March 2020. The current and expected impacts on global commerce have been and are anticipated to continue to be far-reaching. To date, globally, there has been significant volatility in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, restrictions on the conduct of business in many jurisdictions, including travel restrictions, and supply chain disruptions. There is significant ongoing global uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the extent and duration of the impact that it may have.
The areas of judgement and estimation uncertainty for the Company which may be impacted include estimates used to determine recoverable reserves and resources, estimates used to determine the recoverable amounts of long-lived assets, estimates used to determine the recoverable amounts of value-added tax receivables and estimates regarding deferred income taxes and valuation allowances. The impact of COVID-19 on the global economic environment, and the local jurisdictions in which the Company operates, could result in further changes to the way the Company runs its mines. These changes could result in revenues or costs being different from the Company's expectations. This impact could be material.
Mineral reserve and resource estimates
Mineral reserves are estimates of the amount of ore that can be economically and legally extracted from the Company's mining properties. The Company estimates its mineral reserves and mineral resources based on information compiled by appropriately qualified persons relating to the geological data on the size, depth and shape of the ore body, and requires complex geological judgements to interpret the data. The estimation of recoverable reserves is based upon factors such as estimates of foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, future capital requirements, metallurgical recoveries, permitting and production costs along with geological assumptions and judgements made in estimating the size, and grade of the ore body. Changes in the reserve or resource estimates may impact the carrying value of mining interests, mine restoration provisions, recognition of deferred tax assets, depreciation and amortization charges and royalties receivable.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
Impairment of long-lived assets
Long-lived assets are tested for impairment, or reversal of a previous impairment, if there is an indicator of impairment or a subsequent reversal. Calculating the estimated recoverable amount of cash generating units for long-lived assets requires management to make estimates and assumptions that include such factors as reserves and resources, future production levels, metallurgical recovery estimates, operating and capital costs, future metal prices and discount rates. Changes in any of these assumptions or estimates used in determining the recoverable amount could impact the analysis. Such changes could be material.
Value-added tax receivables
The Company incurs indirect taxes, including value-added tax, on purchases of goods and services at its operating mines and development projects. Indirect tax balances are recorded at their estimated recoverable amounts within current or long-term assets, net of provisions, and reflect the Company's best estimate of their recoverability under existing tax rules in the respective jurisdictions in which they arise. Management's assessment of recoverability considers the probable outcomes of claimed deductions and/or disputes. The provisions and balance sheet classifications made to date may be subject to change and such change may be material.
Uncertain tax positions
The Company's operations involve the application of complex tax regulations in multiple international jurisdictions. Determining the tax treatment of a transaction requires the Company to apply judgement in its interpretation of the applicable tax law. These positions are not final until accepted by the relevant tax authority. The tax treatment may change based on the result of assessments or audits by the tax authorities often years after the initial filing.
The Company recognizes and records potential liabilities for uncertain tax positions based on its assessment of the amount, or range of amounts of tax that will be due. The Company adjusts these accruals as new information becomes available. Due to the complexity and uncertainty associated with certain tax treatments, the ultimate resolution could result in a payment that is materially different from the Company's current estimate of the tax liabilities.
Current and deferred income taxes
The Company is periodically required to estimate the tax basis of assets and liabilities. Where applicable tax laws and regulations are either unclear or subject to varying interpretations, it is possible that changes in these estimates could occur that materially affect the amounts of deferred income tax assets and liabilities recorded in the financial statements. Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities generally have a direct impact on earnings in the period that the changes occur.
Each period, the Company evaluates the likelihood of whether some portion or all of each deferred tax asset will not be realized. This evaluation is based on historic and future expected levels of taxable income and the associated repatriation of retained earnings, the pattern and timing of reversals of taxable temporary timing differences that give rise to deferred tax liabilities, and tax planning initiatives. Levels of future taxable income are affected by, among other things, metal prices, production costs, quantities of proven and probable gold reserves, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates. The availability of retained earnings for distribution depends on future levels of taxable income as well as future reclamation expenditures, capital expenditures, dividends and other uses of available cash flow.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
4 Accounts receivable, prepaids and other
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
Supplier advances
6,262
5,208
Current portion of derivative instruments
15,537
3,252
Prepaid expenses
7,786
4,903
Other receivables
6,771
7,943
36,356
21,306
5 Inventories
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
Gold and silver bullion
43,324
39,157
In-process inventory
11,639
7,984
Ore stock-pile inventory
79,822
71,115
Materials and supplies
135,010
119,799
269,795
238,055
Ore stock-pile inventory includes amounts for the Fekola Mine of $59 million (December 31, 2020 - $44 million), for the Otjikoto Mine of $16 million (December 31, 2020 - $25 million), and for the Masbate Mine of $5 million (December 31, 2020 - $2 million).
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
6 Mining interests
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
Property, plant and equipment (depletable)
Fekola Mine, Mali
Cost
1,577,805
1,516,134
Accumulated depreciation and depletion
(557,610)
(416,559)
1,020,195
1,099,575
Masbate Mine, Philippines
Cost
1,067,308
1,046,577
Accumulated depreciation and depletion
(432,177)
(361,438)
635,131
685,139
Otjikoto Mine, Namibia
Cost
753,538
696,956
Accumulated depreciation and depletion
(429,478)
(371,138)
324,060
325,818
Exploration and evaluation properties (pre-depletable)
Gramalote, Colombia, net of impairment
112,442
95,435
Kiaka, Burkina Faso
-
80,927
Menankoto, Mali
32,816
28,991
Bantako Nord, Mali
12,934
6,191
Ondundu, Namibia
10,846
10,701
Mocoa Royalty, Colombia
10,230
10,230
Finland Properties, Finland
10,730
9,034
Uzbekistan Properties, Uzbekistan
6,922
4,131
Other
5,876
6,688
202,796
252,328
Corporate & other
Office, furniture and equipment, net
23,954
24,160
2,206,136
2,387,020
Investments in associates (accounted for using the equity method)
Calibre, Nicaragua
89,433
76,235
BeMetals, Various
10,686
-
100,119
76,235
2,306,255
2,463,255
Menankoto
The Company, through its Malian subsidiary Menankoto SARL ("Menankoto"), is currently involved in a dispute with the Malian Government related to renewal of the Menankoto exploration permit (the "Menankoto Permit") which it had applied for a renewal of in early February 2021. The Company strongly believes that Menankoto is entitled to a one-year renewal of the Menankoto Permit under applicable law. After ongoing discussions with the Malian Government were not ultimately successful in resolving the situation, on June 24, 2021 the Company announced that it had formally commenced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Mali. The arbitration has been commenced pursuant to the arbitration clause set out in the Menankoto mining convention (the "Convention") governed by the 2012 Malian Mining Code ("2012 Mining Code"), on the basis that the Republic of Mali breached its obligations under the Convention and under the 2012 Mining Code. Based on the terms of the Convention, the arbitration will be conducted by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Paris, France. In addition to pursuing arbitration under the Convention, the Company may pursue, as required, all other available legal remedies.
The Company considered the non-renewal of the Menankoto Permit to be an indicator of impairment for its Menankoto Property, which had a carrying value of $33 million. The Company conducted an impairment analysis whereby the carrying value of the Menankoto Permit was compared to an estimate of its recoverable amount which was determined to be its fair
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD"). FVLCD was determined based on the weighted-average probabilities of successful return of the Menankoto Permit through available legal remedies applied to a value of the property based on recent market transactions. The Company's analysis concluded that the carrying value of the Menankoto exploration property was not impaired.
Kiaka
Subsequent to September 30, 2021, on October 25, 2021, the Company entered into a binding agreement with West African Resources Limited ("WAF") (the "Kiaka Agreement"), pursuant to which B2Gold agreed to sell to WAF 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Volta Resources (Cayman) Inc., the holder of an 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso (the "Kiaka Project"). Under the terms of the Kiaka Agreement, B2Gold will receive the following consideration (the "Kiaka Transaction"):
•cash payment of $0.45 million paid on execution of the Kiaka Agreement;
•$45 million payable on closing of the Kiaka Transaction, comprised of 50% cash and 50% in WAF ordinary shares;
•$45 million payable on the earlier of (i) commencement of construction at the Kiaka Project (provided such date will be a minimum of 6 months from the date of the Kiaka Agreement), (ii) completion of a positive feasibility study at the Kiaka Project, and (iii) October 25, 2022, in cash or WAF ordinary shares, at B2Gold's option but subject to any required WAF shareholder approval to issue WAF ordinary shares; and
•2.7% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty interest on the first 2,500,000 ounces of gold produced at the Kiaka Project, and a 0.45% NSR royalty interest on the next 1,500,000 ounces of gold produced at the Kiaka Project.
The closing of the Kiaka Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including completion of a transaction between WAF and GAMS-Mining F&I Ltd. ("GAMS") pursuant to which WAF will acquire GAMS' 9% interest in the Kiaka Project, and completion of the transaction under the Amended Toega Agreement (as defined below).
In accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, the Kiaka property meets the definition of an asset held-for-sale and has been accounted for as a disposal group held for sale at September 30, 2021. As a result, Kiaka property balances are presented as current assets held for sale (made up of $85 million of mineral property costs) and current liabilities held for sale (made up of $4 million of deferred income tax liabilities) on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Toega
On April 28, 2020, the Company and its 10% partner GAMS entered into a definitive agreement with WAF for the sale of the Toega property located in Burkina Faso. As a result of the transaction, the Company's $9 million share of the non-refundable cash payment was credited to the carrying value of the mineral property and the remaining value of the Toega property of $12 million has been classified as an asset held for sale on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheet at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Subsequent to September 30, 2021, on October 25, 2021, the Company entered into an amended and restated purchase agreement with WAF and GAMS (the "Amended Toega Agreement"), pursuant to which B2Gold agreed to sell to WAF 100% of the shares of Kiaka Gold SARL, the holder of the Toega gold project located in Burkina Faso (the "Toega Project")(the original transaction was structured as a sale of assets comprising the Toega Project) and GAMS will sell its 10% beneficial interest in the Toega Project. B2Gold holds a 90% beneficial interest in the Toega Project with GAMS holding the remaining 10%. Under the terms of the Amended Toega Agreement, B2Gold will receive cash payments of $18 million ($9 million of which has been received as outlined above), and on the first 1.5 million ounces of gold produced at the Toega Project, a 2.7% NSR royalty until such time as the royalty payments total $22.5 million and thereafter a 0.45% NSR royalty interest (the "Toega Transaction"). The closing of the Toega Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions. The parties expect the Toega Transaction to be completed by the end of November 2021.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
Other - Kronk and BeMetals
On April 26, 2021, the Company closed the sale of the outstanding common shares of the Company's subsidiary Kronk Resources Inc. ("Kronk") to BeMetals Corp. ("BeMetals"). In exchange for its interest in Kronk, the Company received 16 million shares of BeMetals valued at $5 million. The gain on the sale of $1 million has been recorded in Other Operating Income in the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations for the period. In connection with the transaction, the Company also purchased 17 million shares of BeMetals valued at Cdn. $0.44 per share for a total of $6 million by way of a non-brokered private placement.
Upon closing of the transactions, the Company held approximately 19% of the outstanding shares of BeMetals. As a result, the Company determined that, effective April 26, 2021, it has significant influence over the decision-making process of BeMetals as a result of its share ownership and having executives of the Company sit on BeMetals' Board of Directors. Therefore, the Company is using the equity basis of accounting to account for this investment and has included its investment in BeMetals in Mining Interests. The Company adjusts BeMetals financial results, where appropriate, to give effect to uniform accounting policies.
7 Other assets
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
Low-grade stockpile
32,705
28,322
Reclamation deposits
22,986
19,099
Debt service reserve accounts (Note 8)
8,855
9,805
Long-term investments
5,908
9,354
Deferred financing costs
3,761
5,449
Derivative instruments at fair value
4,079
1,348
Other
1,704
3,119
79,998
76,496
8 Long-term debt
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
Equipment loans and lease obligations:
Fekola equipment loan facilities (net of unamortized transaction costs)
49,233
71,261
Masbate equipment loan facility (net of unamortized transaction costs)
4,712
7,254
Lease liabilities
29,804
31,507
83,749
110,022
Less: current portion
(28,779)
(34,111)
54,970
75,911
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
The changes in debt balances during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 are as follows:
Equipment loans
Lease liabilities
Total
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
78,515
31,507
110,022
Lease liabilities incurred
-
258
258
Repayments
(21,806)
(2,624)
(24,430)
Foreign exchange gains
(3,289)
(198)
(3,487)
Non-cash interest and financing expense
525
861
1,386
Balance at September 30, 2021
53,945
29,804
83,749
Less current portion
(24,362)
(4,417)
(28,779)
29,583
25,387
54,970
Revolving credit facility
The Company has a revolving credit facility ("RCF") with a syndicate of international banks for an aggregate amount of $600 million. The RCF also allows for an accordion feature whereby upon receipt of additional binding commitments, the facility may be increased to $800 million any time prior to the maturity date of May 9, 2023. As at September 30, 2021, the Company had available undrawn capacity of $600 million. The Company has provided security on the RCF in the form of a general security interest over the Company's assets and pledges creating a charge over the shares of certain of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries. In connection with the RCF, the Company must also maintain certain ratios for leverage and interest coverage. As at September 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with these debt covenants.
Fekola equipment loan facilities
For the first Fekola equipment facility, the Company is required to maintain a deposit in a debt service reserve account ("DSRA") equal at all times to the total of the principal, interest and other payments that become payable over the next six month period. At September 30, 2021, the balance in the DSRA was Euro 8 million ($9 million equivalent). There is no requirement to maintain a DSRA for the second Fekola equipment facility.
9 Share capital
The Company's authorized share capital consists of an unlimited number of common shares and an unlimited number of preferred shares. As at September 30, 2021, the Company had 1,055,349,741 common shares outstanding, including 1,705,000 common shares being held in trust under the Company's Incentive Plan. No preferred shares were outstanding.
On March 16, 2021, the Company paid a dividend of $0.04 per share totaling $42 million. On June 30, 2021, the Company paid a second dividend of $0.04 per share totaling $42 million. On September 29, 2021, the Company paid a dividend of $0.04 per share totaling $42 million. On March 23, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.01 per share totaling $10 million. On July 7, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.02 per share totaling $21 million. On September 30, 2020, the Company paid a dividend of $0.04 per share totaling $43 million.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, approximately 19 million stock options were granted to employees with exercise prices ranging from Cdn. $4.34 to Cdn. $6.30 per share. These stock options have a term of up to five years and vest over a period of up to five years. The estimated fair value when granted of these options, totalling $23 million, is being recognized as a share-based payment expense over the vesting period. The fair value was calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model based on a risk-free annual interest rate of up to 0.6%, an expected life of approximately 3 years, an expected volatility of approximately 50% and a dividend yield rate of approximately 4%.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of stock options, was $3 million and $10 million, respectively, (2020 - $1 million and $5 million, respectively). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company issued 1 million and 2 million shares, respectively, for proceeds of $2 million and $4 million, respectively, upon the exercise of stock options. The weighted average market price of the shares at the time of exercise was Cdn. $5.83. As at September 30, 2021, 34 million stock options were outstanding.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
The following is a summary of changes to stock options outstanding:
Number of outstanding options
Weighted-average exercise price
('000's)
(in Cdn. $)
Outstanding at December 31, 2020
16,853
3.56
Granted
19,461
5.45
Exercised
(2,068)
2.29
Forfeited or expired
(300)
3.36
Outstanding at September 30, 2021
33,946
4.72
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of restricted share units ("RSUs") was $1 million and $4 million, respectively (2020 - $2 million and $5 million, respectively). During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company issued 2 million shares on the vesting of RSUs.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company granted 1 million RSUs to employees of the Company. One-third of the RSUs vest one year from the grant date, another third vest two years from the grant date with the remainder vesting three years from the grant date. The total estimated fair value of the RSUs granted was approximately $7 million based on the market value of the Company's shares at the grant date. The fair value of each RSU is recorded as a share-based payments expense (and either charged to operations or capitalized to mining interests) over the vesting period.
As at September 30, 2021, 4 million RSUs were outstanding.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, share-based payments expense relating to the vesting of performance share units ("PSUs") was $1 million and $3 million, respectively (2020 - $0 million and $1 million, respectively).
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company granted 1 million PSUs to employees of the Company. The number of shares to be issued will be 0% to 200% of the number of PSUs depending on total shareholder return compared to a group of peer companies over the period January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023. The estimated fair value when granted of $7 million is being recognized over the vesting period. The fair value was calculated using a risk-neutral Monte Carlo simulation based on a correlated Geometric Brownian Motion. The model used historical share price volatility ranging from 32% to 99% for the group, a Canadian risk-free annual interest rate of 0.81%, and a United States risk-free annual interest rate of 0.35%.
As at September 30, 2021, 3 million PSUs were outstanding.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
Earnings per share
The following is the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share:
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
Net income and diluted net income (attributable to shareholders of the Company)
123,110
262,868
$
283,122
459,601
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands)
1,054,747
1,046,973
1,053,127
1,040,911
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options
3,429
10,717
5,976
8,945
Restricted share units
1,320
2,740
1,462
2,365
Performance share units
1,191
3,388
1,191
3,388
Diluted weighted average number of common sharesoutstanding (in thousands)
1,060,687
1,063,818
1,061,756
1,055,609
Earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company)
Basic
$
0.12
$
0.25
$
0.27
$
0.44
Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.25
$
0.27
$
0.44
10 Non-controlling interests
The following is a continuity schedule of the Company's non-controlling interests:
Fekola
Masbate
Otjikoto
Other
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2020
51,992
16,302
20,727
(447)
88,574
Share of net income
20,652
(78)
3,706
283
24,563
Distributions to non-controlling interest
(22,011)
-
(5,366)
-
(27,377)
Purchase of non-controlling interest
-
-
-
1,099
1,099
Non-controlling interest associated with mineral properties sold (Note 6)
-
-
-
(736)
(736)
Interest on loan to non-controlling interest
(2,381)
-
-
-
(2,381)
Other
-
-
151
-
151
Balance at September 30, 2021
48,252
16,224
19,218
199
83,893
Included in distributions to non-controlling interest on the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows is $5 million that was accrued at December 31, 2020 (Note 14).
11 Derivative financial instruments
Fuel derivatives
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company entered into additional forward contracts for the purchase of 26,895,000 litres of fuel oil and 25,122,000 litres of gas oil with settlements scheduled between February 2022 and July 2023. These derivative instruments were not designated as hedges by the Company and are being recorded at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL").
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
The following is a summary, by maturity dates, of the Company's fuel derivatives contracts outstanding as at September 30, 2021:
2021
2022
2023
Total
Forward - fuel oil:
Litres (thousands)
12,671
43,882
15,265
71,818
Average strike price
$
0.27
$
0.30
$
0.34
$
0.30
Forward - gas oil:
Litres (thousands)
12,258
40,171
14,938
67,367
Average strike price
$
0.33
$
0.37
$
0.43
$
0.38
Collars - fuel oil:
Litres (thousand)
1,010
-
-
1,010
Average ceiling price
$
0.26
$
-
$
-
$
0.26
Average floor price
$
0.39
$
-
$
-
$
0.39
Collars - gas oil:
Litres (thousand)
715
-
-
715
Average ceiling price
$
0.40
$
-
$
-
$
0.40
Average floor price
$
0.57
$
-
$
-
$
0.57
The unrealized fair value of these contracts at September 30, 2021 was $20 million.
Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company entered into contracts for a further 6,027,000 litres of fuel oil for delivery between July and September 2023 at a price of $0.42 per litre.
Interest rate swaps
On January 24, 2019, the Company entered into a series of interest swaps with a notional amount of $125 million with settlements scheduled between April 2019 and July 2021. The final contracts were settled in July 2021 and no swaps remain outstanding.
12 Financial instruments
The Company's financial assets and liabilities are classified based on the lowest level of input significant to the fair value measurement based on the fair value hierarchy:
Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data.
As at September 30, 2021, the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured and recognized at fair value on a recurring basis are categorized as follows:
As at September 30, 2021
As at December 31, 2020
Level 1
Level 2
Level 1
Level 2
$
$
$
$
Long-term investments (Note 7)
5,908
-
9,354
-
Fuel derivative contracts (Note 11)
-
19,616
-
4,600
Interest rate swaps (Note 11)
-
-
-
(2,059)
The Company's long-term investments consist of shares of publicly traded mining companies. The fair values of these were determined using market quotes from an active market for each investment.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
The fair value of the Company's fuel derivative contracts and interest rate swaps were determined using prevailing market rates for instruments with similar characteristics.
The fair value of the Company's long-term debt also approximates its carrying value as it has a floating interest rate and the Company's credit spread has remained approximately consistent. The fair value of the Company's other financial instruments approximate their carrying value due to their short-term nature.
13 Income and other taxes
Income tax expense differs from the amount that would result from applying the Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates to earnings from operations before taxes. These differences result from the following items:
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Income from operations before taxes
220,891
423,880
491,365
794,675
Canadian federal and provincial income tax rates
27.00
%
27.00
%
27.00
%
27.00
%
Income tax expense at statutory rates
59,641
114,448
132,669
214,562
Increase (decrease) attributable to:
Effects of different foreign statutory tax rates
10,838
19,819
20,785
39,431
Change in income tax rates
-
-
(20,144)
-
Future withholding tax
1,900
24,000
9,300
24,000
Non-deductible expenditures
8,840
3,700
21,525
19,985
Use of losses and temporary differences not previously recognised
(794)
-
(5,216)
-
Losses for which no tax benefit has been recorded
(151)
3,201
-
11,323
Benefit of optional tax deductions
(6,182)
(4,899)
(15,283)
(11,182)
Current withholding tax
2,012
656
20,889
3,497
Change due to foreign exchange
11,113
(14,139)
20,275
(5,290)
Non-taxable portion of gains
(520)
(1,543)
(1,782)
(1,899)
Change in accruals for tax audits
-
1,600
-
2,600
Amounts (over) under provided in prior years
(677)
(2)
662
(360)
Income tax expense
86,020
146,841
183,680
296,667
Current income tax, withholding and other taxes
83,024
84,552
174,620
230,251
Deferred income tax expense
2,996
62,289
9,060
66,416
Income tax expense
86,020
146,841
183,680
296,667
Included in current income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is $12 million and $25 million, respectively (2020 - $15 million and $38 million, respectively), related to the State of Mali's 10% priority dividend on its free carried interest in the Fekola Mine. This priority dividend is accounted for as an income tax in accordance with IAS 12, Income Taxes.
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
14 Supplementary cash flow information
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information is provided in the tables below:
Non-cash charges (credits):
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Depreciation and depletion
111,768
77,090
256,304
223,284
Share-based payments(Note 9)
5,996
4,313
15,835
15,400
Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets
-
(174,309)
-
(174,309)
Write-down of mineral property interests
-
11,451
-
11,451
Share of net income of associate
(3,851)
(10,877)
(13,198)
(13,512)
Non-cash interest and financing expense
4,610
2,705
7,616
10,733
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivative instruments
(2,532)
(1,185)
(17,076)
2,823
Deferred income tax expense (Note 13)
2,996
62,289
9,060
66,416
Other
3,271
(1,221)
6,763
7,037
122,258
(29,744)
265,304
149,323
Changes in non-cash working capital:
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Accounts receivable and prepaids
7,269
3,875
(2,765)
5,207
Value-added and other tax receivables
6,208
7,105
(31,776)
6,423
Inventories
4,075
(6,598)
(15,939)
(22,925)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7,783
(129)
(3,537)
(6,664)
Current income and other taxes payable
32,536
48,322
(59,090)
130,835
57,871
52,575
(113,107)
112,876
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
Other exploration and development:
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Fekola Mine, exploration
(2,096)
(4,113)
(9,323)
(9,154)
Masbate Mine, exploration
(1,446)
(2,217)
(3,871)
(5,845)
Otjikoto Mine, exploration
(1,257)
(698)
(2,846)
(1,721)
Kiaka Project, exploration
(588)
(1,243)
(3,639)
(2,598)
Menankoto, exploration
(1,123)
(275)
(4,087)
(3,438)
Bantako Nord, exploration
(2,934)
(460)
(6,568)
(2,624)
Ondundu Project, exploration
(44)
(430)
(144)
(773)
Finland Properties, exploration
(938)
(643)
(1,696)
(1,441)
Uzbekistan Properties, exploration
(1,156)
(15)
(2,624)
(1,050)
Other
(2,362)
(1,180)
(4,570)
(3,877)
(13,944)
(11,274)
(39,368)
(32,521)
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2021
For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2020
$
$
$
$
Interest on loan to non-controlling interest
944
875
2,801
2,746
Share-based payments, capitalized to mineral property interests
536
64
1,712
383
Change in current liabilities relating to mineral property expenditures
4,906
3,173
2,528
2,456
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on Fekola equipment loan facilities
1,174
(1,634)
3,289
(1,562)
Change in accrued distributions to non-controlling interests
(19,811)
-
(5,034)
-
Share consideration received on sale of Kronk
-
-
4,741
-
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company paid $37 million and $234 million, respectively, of current income tax, withholding and other taxes in cash (2020 - $44 million and $101 million, respectively).
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
15 Segmented information
The Company's reportable operating segments for 2021 include its mining operations, namely the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines. The "Other Mineral Properties" segment consists of the Company's interests in mineral properties which are at various stages of exploration and development, including the Company's interests in the Gramalote Project, Calibre and BeMetals. The "Corporate and Other" segment includes corporate operations.
The Company's segments are summarized in the following tables:
For the three months ended September 30, 2021
Fekola
Mine
Masbate
Mine
Otjikoto
Mine
Other
Mineral
Properties
Corporate
& Other
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
External gold revenue
288,306
117,795
104,758
-
-
510,859
Production costs
68,525
36,177
26,068
-
-
130,770
Depreciation & depletion
53,858
27,026
30,884
10
671
112,449
Net income (loss)
70,045
46,353
21,133
3,900
(6,560)
134,871
Capital expenditures
30,057
8,469
20,628
18,346
(1,640)
75,860
Total assets
1,319,807
778,518
458,595
417,324
430,067
3,404,311
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
Fekola
Mine
Masbate
Mine
Otjikoto
Mine
Other
Mineral
Properties
Corporate
& Other
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
External gold revenue
309,147
89,154
88,865
-
-
487,166
Production costs
54,531
30,698
19,663
-
-
104,892
Depreciation & depletion
42,917
14,389
19,784
-
243
77,333
Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets
-
174,309
-
-
-
174,309
Net income (loss)
111,255
151,999
21,219
1,560
(8,994)
277,039
Capital expenditures
33,299
12,349
19,742
6,696
-
72,086
Total assets
1,407,351
806,570
469,141
329,627
169,745
3,182,434
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Fekola
Mine
Masbate
Mine
Otjikoto
Mine
Other
Mineral
Properties
Corporate
& Other
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
External gold revenue
712,302
325,627
198,222
-
-
1,236,151
Production costs
195,873
108,510
70,312
-
-
374,695
Depreciation & depletion
131,761
71,620
52,923
42
1,776
258,122
Net income (loss)
158,771
114,316
33,535
12,151
(11,088)
307,685
Capital expenditures
63,401
24,236
62,183
39,998
1,570
191,388
Total assets
1,319,807
778,518
458,595
417,324
430,067
3,404,311
B2GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
Fekola
Mine
Masbate
Mine
Otjikoto
Mine
Other
Mineral
Properties
Corporate
& Other
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
External gold revenue
834,553
239,148
235,702
-
-
1,309,403
Production costs
142,852
93,909
56,674
-
-
293,435
Depreciation & depletion
123,606
39,566
60,112
-
704
223,988
Reversal of impairment of long-lived assets
-
174,309
-
-
-
174,309
Net income (loss)
311,808
190,673
41,653
3,777
(49,903)
498,008
Capital expenditures
164,813
25,267
43,417
31,899
61
265,457
Total assets
1,407,351
806,570
469,141
329,627
169,745
3,182,434
The Company's mining interests are located in the following geographical locations:
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
Mining interests
Mali
1,066,185
1,134,868
Philippines
635,438
685,139
Namibia
335,258
336,897
Colombia
122,672
105,665
Burkina Faso
-
81,382
Nicaragua
89,433
76,235
Canada
23,954
24,160
Finland
10,730
9,034
Other
22,585
9,875
2,306,255
2,463,255
16 Commitments
As at September 30, 2021, the Company had the following commitments (in addition to those disclosed elsewhere in these financial statements):
•For payments at the Fekola Mine of $7 million related mobile equipment, $5 million for major overhauls, $2 million related to the tailings facility expansion and $1 million for other capital projects, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2021.
•For payments at the Masbate Mine of $1 million related to tailings facility upgrades, $1 million for access to new areas in the mine plan and $1 million for other processing projects, all of which is expected to be incurred in 2021.
•For payments of $44 million for the Wolfshag underground project at the Otjikoto Mine, of which $7 million is expected to be incurred in 2021, $33 million in 2022 and $4 million in 2023. In addition, payments of $9 million for the Nampower grid connection of which $4 million is expected to be incurred in 2021 and $5 million in 2022.
•For payments at the Gramalote Project of $4 million for the Company's share of development costs, $3 million of which is expected to be incurred in 2021 and $1 million which is expected to be incurred in 2022.
B2GOLD CORP.
MINING INTERESTS SCHEDULE (NOTE 17)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(All tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars)
B2Gold Corp. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:53 UTC.