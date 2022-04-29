Log in
    B2H   NO0010633951

B2HOLDING ASA

(B2H)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 04:15:20 am EDT
8.940 NOK   +0.45%
04:12aB2HOLDING : Notice to Annual General Meeting 24 May 2022
PU
04:12aB2HOLDING : Case 5) Dividend Policy - Authorisation to resolve distribution of dividends
PU
04:12aB2HOLDING : Case 10) Approval of revised instruction for the Nomination Committee
PU
B2Holding : Annual report 2021

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
1

21

Contents

03 ___________ This is B2Holding

06 ___________ Message from the CEO

08 ___________ The share

12 ____________ Risk management

26 ___________ Sustainability report

59 ___________ Corporate governance

71 ____________ Directors' report

82 ___________ Board of Directors

84 ___________ Financial statements

  • 153_________ Responsibility statement

  • 154_________ Auditor's report

159_________ Alternative performance measures

Photo, front page: Stanislaw Pytel, Getty Images Design:Uniform

Key Figures

13,420

13,033

10,921

19,918 NOKm

Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC)*

Sum of all future periods gross expected cash flow from purchased loan portfolios

2019

2020

2021

8.4

Book value of portfolios (NOKm)

Million claims*

5,425

5,659

5,435

2019

2020

2021

165,381 NOKm

Gross collections* (NOKm)

Face value of acquired portfolios* Unpaid balances plus accrued interest and fees

3,905

3,664

3,779

2019

2020

2021

1,979

FTEs

Number of employees converted to full-time posts

*Including the Group's share of portfolios purchased and held in SPVs and joint ventures **Cash EBITDA 2020 is restated to exclude non-recurring items

Cash EBITDA** (NOKm)

Key Financial Figures

(NOK million)

2021

2020

Total operating revenues

3,155

3,174

Operating profit (EBIT)

1,308

1,224

Profit/(loss) after tax

573

309

Net interest-bearing debt

9,067

11,068

Total assets

15,315

17,169

Equity ratio

33 %

28 %

Basic earnings per share (EPS)

1.40

0.75

B2Holding ASAAnnual report 2021

This is B2Holding

A PROFESSIONAL AND RELIABLE DEBT SPECIALIST

B2Holding is a leading pan-European debt investor and servicer. Our vision is to become the leading trusted partner that actively re-shapes the credit management industry.

Through our business solutions we contribute to handling society's debt problems, bridging the gap that defaulted debt represents in the credit chain. Our business is about people and creating shared value for business and society. Being a socially responsible creditor and a trusted solution provider for our partners are fundamental in our way of doing business.

Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC)

Revenue split

Gender distribution (FTEs)

Unsecured 78 %SecuredNPL portfolio income, total

22 %

Profit from shares and participation loan/notes in associated companies and joint ventures

Other operating revenues

75 % 3 %

MaleFemale

35 % 65 %

22 %

This is B2Holding

BUSINESS LINES

The Group's main business lines are Unsecured and Secured Asset Management. The markets are allocated according to their dominant ERC asset class and expected market potential.

Unsecured markets:

Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary

Secured markets:

Italy, France, Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

OFFICES

  • • Norway, Head office in Oslo

  • • Luxembourg, Investment office and portfolio owner

Secured market

Unsecured market

Oslo and Luxembourg office

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B2holding ASA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
