B2Holding : Annual report 2021

Contents
03 ___________ This is B2Holding
06 ___________ Message from the CEO
08 ___________ The share
12 ____________ Risk management
26 ___________ Sustainability report
59 ___________ Corporate governance
71 ____________ Directors' report
82 ___________ Board of Directors
84 ___________ Financial statements
159_________ Alternative performance measures
Photo, front page: Stanislaw Pytel, Getty Images Design:Uniform
Key Figures
13,420
13,033
10,921
19,918 NOKm
Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC)*
Sum of all future periods gross expected cash flow from purchased loan portfolios
2019
2020
2021
8.4
Book value of portfolios (NOKm)
Million claims*
5,425
5,659
5,435
2019
2020
2021
165,381 NOKm
Gross collections* (NOKm)
Face value of acquired portfolios* Unpaid balances plus accrued interest and fees
3,905
3,664
3,779
2019
2020
2021
1,979
FTEs
Number of employees converted to full-time posts
*Including the Group's share of portfolios purchased and held in SPVs and joint ventures **Cash EBITDA 2020 is restated to exclude non-recurring items
|
Cash EBITDA** (NOKm)
|
Key Financial Figures
|
(NOK million)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Total operating revenues
|
3,155
|
3,174
|
Operating profit (EBIT)
|
1,308
|
1,224
|
Profit/(loss) after tax
|
573
|
309
|
Net interest-bearing debt
|
9,067
|
11,068
|
Total assets
|
15,315
|
17,169
|
Equity ratio
|
33 %
|
28 %
|
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|
1.40
|
0.75
|
B2Holding ASAAnnual report 2021
This is B2Holding
A PROFESSIONAL AND RELIABLE DEBT SPECIALIST
B2Holding is a leading pan-European debt investor and servicer. Our vision is to become the leading trusted partner that actively re-shapes the credit management industry.
Through our business solutions we contribute to handling society's debt problems, bridging the gap that defaulted debt represents in the credit chain. Our business is about people and creating shared value for business and society. Being a socially responsible creditor and a trusted solution provider for our partners are fundamental in our way of doing business.
Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC)
Revenue split
Gender distribution (FTEs)
Unsecured 78 %SecuredNPL portfolio income, total
22 %
Profit from shares and participation loan/notes in associated companies and joint ventures
Other operating revenues
75 % 3 %
MaleFemale
35 % 65 %
22 %
This is B2Holding
BUSINESS LINES
The Group's main business lines are Unsecured and Secured Asset Management. The markets are allocated according to their dominant ERC asset class and expected market potential.
Unsecured markets:
Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary
Secured markets:
Italy, France, Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
OFFICES
-
• Norway, Head office in Oslo
-
• Luxembourg, Investment office and portfolio owner
Secured market
Unsecured market
Oslo and Luxembourg office
