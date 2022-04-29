B2Holding : Annual report 2021

1

Contents

03 ___________ This is B2Holding

06 ___________ Message from the CEO

08 ___________ The share

12 ____________ Risk management

26 ___________ Sustainability report

59 ___________ Corporate governance

71 ____________ Directors' report

82 ___________ Board of Directors

84 ___________ Financial statements

153_________ Responsibility statement

154_________ Auditor's report

159_________ Alternative performance measures

Key Figures 13,420 13,033 10,921 19,918 NOKm Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC)* Sum of all future periods gross expected cash flow from purchased loan portfolios 2019 2020 2021 8.4 Book value of portfolios (NOKm) Million claims* 5,425 5,659 5,435 2019 2020 2021 165,381 NOKm Gross collections* (NOKm) Face value of acquired portfolios* Unpaid balances plus accrued interest and fees 3,905 3,664 3,779 2019 2020 2021 1,979 FTEs Number of employees converted to full-time posts *Including the Group's share of portfolios purchased and held in SPVs and joint ventures **Cash EBITDA 2020 is restated to exclude non-recurring items

Cash EBITDA** (NOKm) Key Financial Figures (NOK million) 2021 2020 Total operating revenues 3,155 3,174 Operating profit (EBIT) 1,308 1,224 Profit/(loss) after tax 573 309 Net interest-bearing debt 9,067 11,068 Total assets 15,315 17,169 Equity ratio 33 % 28 % Basic earnings per share (EPS) 1.40 0.75 B2Holding ASAAnnual report 2021

This is B2Holding

A PROFESSIONAL AND RELIABLE DEBT SPECIALIST

B2Holding is a leading pan-European debt investor and servicer. Our vision is to become the leading trusted partner that actively re-shapes the credit management industry.

Through our business solutions we contribute to handling society's debt problems, bridging the gap that defaulted debt represents in the credit chain. Our business is about people and creating shared value for business and society. Being a socially responsible creditor and a trusted solution provider for our partners are fundamental in our way of doing business.

Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC)

Revenue split

Gender distribution (FTEs)

Unsecured 78 %SecuredNPL portfolio income, total

22 %

Profit from shares and participation loan/notes in associated companies and joint ventures

Other operating revenues

75 % 3 %

MaleFemale

35 % 65 %

22 %

This is B2Holding

BUSINESS LINES

The Group's main business lines are Unsecured and Secured Asset Management. The markets are allocated according to their dominant ERC asset class and expected market potential.

Unsecured markets:

Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary

Secured markets:

Italy, France, Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

OFFICES

• Norway, Head office in Oslo

• Luxembourg, Investment office and portfolio owner

Secured market

Unsecured market

Oslo and Luxembourg office