B2Holding : Notice to Annual General Meeting 24 May 2022

Til aksjonærene i B2Holding ASA:

To the shareholders in B2Holding ASA:

INNKALLING TIL ORDINÆR GENERALFORSAMLING

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Styret i B2Holding ASA, org nr. 992 249 986, ("Selskapet") innkaller herved til helelektronisk ordinær generalforsamling som avholdes tirsdag 24. mai 2022 kl. 09:00.

The Board of Directors of B2Holding ASA, reg. no. 992 249 986, (the "Company") hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting to be held by digital means on Tuesday 24 May 2022 at 09:00 hours (CET).

VIKTIG BESKJED

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Allmennaksjeloven § 5-8 gir Styret anledning til å gjennomføre generalforsamling i Selskapet som fysisk eller elektronisk møte. Basert på erfaringene fra tidligere års ordinære generalforsamlinger under pandemien og muligheten til å gi alle aksjonærer lik behandling, har Styret besluttet å gjennomføre årets Ordinære Generalforsamling som et helelektronisk møte tilgjengelig online via Lumi AGM.

The Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act Section 5-8 allows the Board of Directors to choose to hold a General Meeting in the Company either as a physical meeting or as an electronic meeting. Based on the experiences from previous years Annual General Meetings during the pandemic and the opportunity to give all shareholders equal treatment, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this year's Annual General Meeting as a digital meeting, accessible online via Lumi AGM.

Alle aksjonærer vil kunne delta på møtet, stemme og stille spørsmål fra smarttelefoner, nettbrett eller stasjonære enheter. For nærmere informasjon vedrørende den elektroniske deltakelses vises det til vedlagte retningslinjer.

All shareholders will be able to participate in the General Meeting, vote and ask questions, from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. Please refer to the enclosed guide for further information regarding the electronic participation.

Det vil også være mulig å utøve aksjonærrettigheter ved å avgi elektronisk forhåndsstemme gjennom VPS Investortjenester i forkant av Generalforsamlingen eller benytte det vedlagte fullmaktsskjemaet til å gi fullmakt til Styrets leder, Harald L. Thorstein (eller den han bemyndiger), eller andre til å stemme for aksjene på Generalforsamlingen. For mer informasjon om forhåndsstemming og bruk av fullmakt, herunder gjeldende frister for dette, vises det til informasjon gitt i slutten av denne innkallingen og i de vedlagte fullmaktsskjemaene.

It will also be possible to exercise shareholder rights either through advance electronic voting through VPS Investor Services or by using the enclosed proxy form to grant a proxy to the Chair of the Board of Directors, Harald L. Thorstein (or the person he appoints), or others to vote for their shares at the General Meeting. For more information about advance electronic voting and proxies, including the applicable deadlines for this, reference is made to the information set out at the end of this notice and in the enclosed registration and proxy forms.

Generalforsamlingen vil bli åpnet av Styrets leder, Harald L. Thorstein.

The General Meeting will be opened by the Chair of the Board of Directors, Harald L. Thorstein.

Til behandling foreligger følgende saker:

The following matters are on the agenda:

1

VALG AV MØTELEDER

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen velger Hans Cappelen Arnesen fra Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS til møteleder.

1

ELECTION OF THE CHAIR OF THE MEETING

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting elects Hans Cappelen Arnesen from Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS to chair the meeting.

2

GODKJENNELSE AV INNKALLING OG DAGSORDEN

Styret foreslår at innkalling og dagsorden godkjennes.

2

APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE AND THE AGENDA

The Board of Directors proposes that the notice and the agenda are approved.

3

VALG AV PERSON TIL Å MEDUNDERTEGNE PROTOKOLLEN

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen velger Rasmus Hansson til å undertegne protokollen sammen med møtelederen.

3

ELECTION OF A PERSON TO CO-SIGN THE MINUTES

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting elects Rasmus Hansson to sign the minutes together with the chair of the meeting.

4

GODKJENNELSE AV ÅRSREGNSKAPET, ÅRSBERETNINGEN OG UTBYTTE FOR REGNSKAPSÅRET 2021

Selskapets regnskap og Selskapets årsrapport, herunder konsernregnskapet og årsberetningen, for regnskapsåret 2021, samt revisors beretning, er gjort tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside www.b2holding.no i henhold til vedtektenes § 6.

Styret foreslår at det deles ut et utbytte for 2021 på NOK 0,42 per aksje. Utbytte for 2021 tilfaller Selskapets aksjeeiere per 24. mai 2022, dvs. de som er registrert i Selskapets aksjeeierregister i verdipapirsentralen (VPS) per utløpet av 24. mai 2022 (slik disse fremkommer i aksjeeierregisteret per 27. mai). Aksjene vil bli handlet eksklusivt utbytte fra og med 25. mai 2022.

4

APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS, ANNUAL REPORT AND DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

The Company's annual accounts and the Company's Annual Report, including the Group's annual accounts and the Board of Directors' report, for the financial year 2021, are, together with the auditor's report, available at the Company's website www.b2holding.no in accordance with

section 6 ofthearticlesof association.

The Board of Directors proposes a 2021 dividend of NOK 0.42 per share. The 2021 dividend accrues to the shareholders of the Company as of 24 May 2022 as registered in the Company's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 24 May 2021 (as shown in the shareholder register per 27 May). The shares will be traded ex-dividend from and including 25 May 2022.

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Selskapets regnskap og Selskapets årsrapport, herunder konsernregnskap og årsberetning, for regnskapsåret 2021 samt forslag om utdeling av utbytte på NOK 0,42 per aksje godkjennes".

"The Company's annual accounts and the Company's Annual Report, including the Group's annual accounts and the Board of Directors' report, for the financial year 2021 as well as the proposed distribution of a dividend of NOK 0.42 per share are approved".

5

FULLMAKT TIL Å BESLUTTE UTDELING AV UTBYTTE

Som offentliggjort den 26. april 2022 har styret vedtatt en ny og revidert utbyttepolitikk for Selskapet i henhold til den norske anbefalingen om eierstyring og selskapsledelse (NUES). Selskapets reviderte utbyttepolitikk er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside www.b2holding.no.For å legge til rette for at Styret kan beslutte utdeling av utbytte i tillegg til utbyttet foreslått vedtatt under sak 4 ovenfor i en eller flere omganger innenfor rammene av og på grunnlag av Selskapets reviderte utbyttepolitikk, foreslår Styret at Generalforsamlingen tildeler Styret en fullmakt til å beslutte utdeling av utbytte basert på det godkjente årsregnskapet for regnskapsåret 2021. Styret foreslår at fullmakten tildeles for perioden frem til Selskapets

5

AUTHORISATION TO RESOLVE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS

As announced on 26 April 2022, the Board of Directors has adopted a new and revised dividend policy in accordance with the Norwegian code of practice for corporate governance. The Company's revised dividend policy is available at the Company's website www.b2holding.no.In order to facilitate for the Board of Directors to resolve distribution of dividend in addition to dividend proposed adopted under item 4 above, on one or several occasions within the scope of and on the basis of the dividend policy, the Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting grants the Board of Directors an authorisation to resolve distribution of dividend based on the approved annual accounts for the financial year 2021. The Board of Directors

ordinære Generalforsamling i 2023, men ikke senere enn 30. juni 2023.

proposes that the authorisation is granted for the period until the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2023, but no longer than until 30 June 2023.

På denne bakgrunn foreslår Styret at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

On this basis, the Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 8-2 annet ledd gis Styret fullmakt til å beslutte utdeling av utbytte på grunnlag av årsregnskapet for regnskapsåret 2021. Fullmakten gjelder frem til Selskapets ordinære generalforsamling i 2023, men ikke senere enn 30. juni 2023."

"In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act Section 8-2 fourth paragraph, the Board of Directors is granted an authorisation to resolve the distribution of dividends on the basis of the annual accounts for the financial year 2021. The authorisation is valid until the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2023, but no longer than until 30 June 2023."

6

GODTGJØRELSE TIL SELSKAPETS REVISOR FOR 2021

Styret foreslår at godtgjørelse til Selskapets revisor, Ernst & Young AS, for revisjon av Selskapet for regnskapsåret 2021 dekkes etter regning, som i 2021 er kostnadsført med NOK 2,01 mill.

6

REMUNERATION TO THE COMPANY'S AUDITOR FOR 2021

The Board of Directors proposes that the auditor's fee to the Company's auditor, Ernst & Young AS, for auditing services for the Company for the financial year 2021 shall be covered in accordance with invoice from the auditor, which for 2021 has been charged as an expense in the amount of NOK 2.01 mill.

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Godtgjørelse etter regning til Selskapets revisor for revisjon og revisjonsrelaterte tjenester i regnskapsåret 2021 godkjennes."

"Remuneration based on invoices to the Company's auditor for audit and audit related services during the financial year 2021 is approved."

7 GODTGJØRELSE AV STYRETS MEDLEMMER 7 REMUNERATION FOR BOARD MEMBERS 7.1 Styrets medlemmer 7.1 Board members Selskapets valgkomité har foreslått følgende godtgjørelse til Styrets medlemmer for sin innsats i perioden fra Generalforsamlingen og frem til Ordinær Generalforsamling i 2023:

The Company's nomination committee has proposed the following remuneration to the Company's Board of Directors for the period from the General Meeting until the Annual General Meeting in 2023:

Styrets leder: NOK 800.000 pr år Chair: NOK 800,000 per year Styremedlemmer: NOK 350.000 pr år Board members: NOK 350,000 per year Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Valgkomiteens forslag medlemmer godkjennes."tilgodtgjørelsetilStyrets "The Nomination Committee's proposal for remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is approved."

7.2 Revisjonsutvalgets medlemmer

Selskapets valgkomité har foreslått følgende godtgjørelse til medlemmer av Revisjonsutvalget for regnskapsåret 2021:

7.2 Members of the Audit Committee

The Company's nomination committee has proposed the following remuneration for members of the Audit Committee for the financial year 2021:

Adele Bugge Norman Pran (leder)Trond Kristian AndreassenNOK 47.500

Adele Bugge Norman Pran (chair)

NOK 47.500

Trond Kristian AndreassenNOK 47,500

NOK 47,500

Thale Kuvås Solberg

NOK 47.500

Thale Kuvås Solberg

NOK 47,500

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Valgkomiteens forslag til godtgjørelse Revisjonsutvalgets medlemmer godkjennes."

til "The Nomination Committee's proposal for remuneration to the members of the Audit Committee is approved."

7.3 Kompensasjonsutvalgets medlemmer

Selskapets valgkomité har foreslått følgende godtgjørelse for medlemmene av Kompensasjonsutvalget for regnskapsåret 2021:

7.3 Members of the Remuneration Committee

The Company's nomination committee has proposed the following remuneration for the members of the Remuneration Committee for the financial year 2021:

Harald L. Thorstein (leder) NOK 17.500 Harald L. Thorstein (chair) NOK 17,500 Trygve Lauvdal NOK 17.500 Trygve Lauvdal NOK 17,500

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Valgkomiteens forslag til godtgjørelse Kompensasjonsutvalgets medlemmer godkjennes."

til "The Nomination Committee's proposal for remuneration to the members of the Remuneration Committee is approved."

8

GODTGJØRELSE TIL VALGKOMITEENS MEDLEMMER

Selskapets valgkomité har foreslått følgende godtgjørelse til Valgkomiteens medlemmer for sin innsats i perioden fra Generalforsamlingen og frem til Ordinær Generalforsamling i 2023:

8

REMUNERATION FOR MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Company's nomination committee has proposed the following remuneration for the members of the Company's Nomination Committee for the period from the General Meeting until the Annual General Meeting in 2021:

Leder: NOK 30.000 Chair: NOK 30,000 Medlemmer: NOK 15.000 Members: NOK 15,000

Styret foreslår at Generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Valgkomiteens forslag til godtgjørelse til Valgkomiteens medlemmer godkjennes."

"The Nomination Committee's proposal for remuneration to members of the Nomination Committee is approved."

9 VALG 9 ELECTIONS 9.1 Valg av styre 9.1 Election of the Board of Directors Selskapets styre består av Harald L. Thorstein (Styreleder), Niklas Wiberg, Adele Bugge Norman Pran, Trond Kristian Andreassen, Grethe Wittenberg Meier, Trygve Lauvdal og Thale Kuvås Solberg. Thale Kuvås Solberg og Adele Bugge Norman Pran er valgt for perioden frem til Ordinær Generalforsamling i 2023. De øvrige medlemmene er valgt for perioden frem til ordinær generalforsamling i 2022, og er derfor på valg. Niklas Wiberg har meddelt Valgkomiteen at han ikke stiller til gjenvalg etter å ha vært styremedlem/varamedlem i 9 år siden juni 2013 gjennom oppbyggingen av selskapet og børsnoteringen på Oslo Børs i 2016.

The Board of Directors comprise Harald L. Thorstein (Chair), Niklas Wiberg, Adele Bugge Norman Pran, Trond Kristian Andreassen, Grethe Wittenberg Meier, Trygve Lauvdal and Thale Kuvås Solberg. Thale Kuvås Solberg and Adele Bugge Norman Pran were elected for the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2023. The other board members were elected for the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2022 and are therefore up for election. Niklas Wiberg has informed the Nomination Committee that he is not available for re-election after having served as board member/deputy member for 9 years since June 2013 through the build-up phase of the Company and the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2016.

Valgkomiteen foreslår i sin innstilling til Generalforsamlingen at Harald L. Thorstein (Styreleder),

The Nomination Committee is in its recommendation to the General Meeting proposing that Harald L. Thorstein

Grethe Wittenberg Meier, Trygve Lauvdal og Trond Kristian Andreassen gjenvelges frem til Ordinær Generalforsamling i 2024 og at Kjetil Garstad velges som nytt styremedlem for denne perioden. Kjetil Garstad er tidligere valgt av Generalforsamlingen til ulike verv i selskapets ledende organer.

(Chairman of the Board), Grethe Wittenberg Meier, Trygve Lauvdal and Trond Kristian Andreassen is re-elected until the Annual General Meeting in 2024 and that Kjetil Andreas Garstad is elected as a new member of the Board for that period. Kjetil Garstad has previously been elected by the Annual General Meeting to various positions in the Company's leading bodies.

Valgkomiteen foreslår således at følgende personer velges som Styrets leder og styremedlemmer for perioden frem til ordinær generalforsamling i 2024:

The Nomination Committee proposes accordingly that the following persons are elected as Chair and board members for the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2024:

• Harald L. Thorstein (Styreleder) • Harald L. Thorstein (Chair) • Grethe Wittenberg Meier • Grethe Wittenberg Meier • Trygve Lauvdal • Trygve Lauvdal • Trond Kristian Andreassen • Trond Kristian Andreassen • Kjetil Garstad • Kjetil Garstad

Det foreslås at det stemmes separat over hvert enkelt medlem.

It is proposed that there are separate votes for each of the members.

Etter valget vil Selskapets styre bestå av følgende personer:

After the election, the following persons will constitute the Company's Board of Directors:

• Harald L. Thorstein (styreleder) • Harald L. Thorstein (The Chair) • Thale Kuvås Solberg (styremedlem) • Thale Kuvås Solberg (board member) • Adele Bugge Norman Pran (styremedlem) • Adele Bugge Norman Pran (board member) • Grethe Wittenberg Meier (styremedlem) • Grethe Wittenberg Meier (styremedlem) • Trygve Lauvdal (styremedlem) • Trygve Lauvdal (styremedlem) • Trond Kristian Andreassen (styremedlem) • Trond Kristian Andreassen (styremedlem) • Kjetil Garstad (styremedlem) • Kjetil Garstad (styremedlem)

For mer informasjon vises det til Valgkomiteens innstilling, som er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmesidewww.b2holding.noi henhold til vedtektenes § 6.

For more information, reference is made to the Nomination Committee's recommendation, which is available at the Company's websitewww.b2holding.noin accordance with section 6 of the Articles of association.

9.2 Valgkomiteen

Som følge av at Valgkomiteens øvrige medlemmer har foreslått for Generalforsamlingen at Kjetil Garstad (leder) velges som Styremedlem, foreslår Valgkomiteen at Niklas Wiberg velges som nytt medlem av Valgkomiteen og at Hans Thrane Nielsen velges som leder. Hans Thrane Nielsen og Albert Collett ble av den Ordinære Generalforsamling i 2021 valgt for perioden frem til ordinær generalforsamling i 2023.

9.2 The Nomination committee

As a result of the Nomination Committee's other members proposing to the Annual General Meeting that Kjetil Garstad (Chair) is elected as a Board member, the Nomination Committee proposes that Niklas Wiberg is elected as a new member of the Nomination Committee and that Hans Thrane Nielsen is elected as the Chair. Hans Thrane Nielsen and Albert Collett were elected by the Annual General Meeting in 2021 for the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2023.

Valgkomiteen foreslår således at Hans Thrane Nielsen velges som Valgkomiteens leder. Videre foreslår Valgkomiteen å samkjøre funksjonstiden, slik at Hans

The Nomination Committee proposes that Hans Thrane Nielsen is elected as Chair. Furthermore, in order to align the term of office, the Nomination Committee proposes