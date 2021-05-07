Log in
    BTOW3   BRBTOWACNOR8

B2W - COMPANHIA DIGITAL

(BTOW3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/05
65.4 BRL   -0.68%
11:06aB2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL  : 1Q21 Presentation
PU
05/06B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL  : announces 1Q21 Results
PU
05/05Latam e-commerce giant MercadoLibre's loss widens on higher taxes
RE
B2W Companhia Digital : 1Q21 Presentation

05/07/2021 | 11:06am EDT
1Q21 Results

May 7, 2021

Message from

Management

Marcio Cruz

2

Everything. Anytime. Anywhere.

"To be even

more relevant in

the day-to-day

CLIENTS

lives of clients"

As a result, we will accelerate growth and continue to generate cash.

3

Optimization of

the Growth

Algorithm

4

Our M&A engine lead by IF accelerates the growth algorithm

B2W

jan/20

Acquisition

Largest Online Grocery Marketplace in Brazil

B2W

apr/21

Acquisition

Ultra Fast

Delivery

AME

AME

dec/20

dec/20

Acquisition

Acquisition

Core

BaaS e

Banking

Regtech

Americanas

AME

apr/21

may/21

Acquisition

Acquisition

Leader in FunDesign and

Loan Society Between People

Specialized in Franchising

and CaaS

...

Americanas

feb/21

Joint Venture

Franchise of

Convenience Stores

B2W

mai/21

Commercial Agreement

Innovative Live Commerce

Platform

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B2W - Companhia Digital SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 15:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 415 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
Net income 2021 -155 M -29,3 M -29,3 M
Net cash 2021 3 747 M 710 M 710 M
P/E ratio 2021 -411x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 285 M 6 705 M 6 686 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 10 781
Free-Float 37,5%
Technical analysis trends B2W - COMPANHIA DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,31 BRL
Last Close Price 63,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Márcio Cruz Meirelles President & Chief Executive Officer
Fabio da Silva Abrate Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlos Henrique de Lucca Fortes Gatto Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jean Pierre Lessa e Santos Ferreira Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B2W - COMPANHIA DIGITAL-13.50%6 705
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.42%1 667 481
JD.COM, INC.-13.09%117 942
WAYFAIR INC.26.71%29 689
ETSY, INC.-11.37%20 041
ALLEGRO.EU SA-39.06%13 922