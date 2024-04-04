B3 Consulting Group AB (publ), formerly B3IT Management AB, is a Sweden-based company, which is primarily focused on the Information Technology (IT) industry. The Company operates as a provider of IT services and consulting. It specializes in wide range of fields, such as banking, finance, insurance, business intelligence (BI), databases and cloud services, digital channels, financial consulting, healthcare, information management, infrastructure and cloud computing, IT management and control, system development, telecommunications management, networks and sourcing, among others. In addition, the Company provides various services, such as intranet establishment, data and systems migration, reference projects, outsourcing solutions, among others. It operates numerous subsidiaries, Sentensia Q AB, among others.