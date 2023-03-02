3/2/23024-2023-PRE-Circular LetterChanges to B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual – Conditions for granting a waiver: non-compliance of commodity derivatives positions

March 02, 2023 024/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

To: Listed B3 Participants item.

Re: Changes to B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual - Conditions for granting a waiver: non-compliance of commodity derivatives

A new version of the B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual will take effect on March 06, 2023, with changes relating to the conditions for the granting of a waiver in the event of a breach of position concentration limits.

The changes are in Chapter 5 - Position Limits, 5.4 - Conditions for granting a waiver request in case of position limit violations, relating to:

the details of the process and the requirements for formalization of waiver requests; inclusion of a clause on non-compliance by positions in commodity derivatives proven to be necessary for hedging purposes; and rules on management of such positions by investors and other participants responsible for them.

