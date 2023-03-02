Advanced search
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:02:24 2023-03-02 pm EST
10.79 BRL   +2.76%
PU
3/2/23024-2023-PRE-Circular LetterChanges to B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual – Conditions for granting a waiver: non-compliance of commodity derivatives positions

03/02/2023 | 02:22pm EST
March 02, 2023 024/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

To: Listed B3 Participants item.

Re: Changes to B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual - Conditions for granting a waiver: non-compliance of commodity derivatives

A new version of the B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual will take effect on March 06, 2023, with changes relating to the conditions for the granting of a waiver in the event of a breach of position concentration limits.

The changes are in Chapter 5 - Position Limits, 5.4 - Conditions for granting a waiver request in case of position limit violations, relating to:

  1. the details of the process and the requirements for formalization of waiver requests;
  2. inclusion of a clause on non-compliance by positions in commodity derivatives proven to be necessary for hedging purposes; and
  3. rules on management of such positions by investors and other participants responsible for them.

The new version of the B3 Clearinghouse Risk Management Manual will be available from March 06, 2023, at https://www.b3.com.br/en_usRegulation, Regulatory

framework, Post-trade.

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not been reviewed by B3's

legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation should be clarified by consulting the original

version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in

Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

024/2023-PRE

Further clarification can be obtained from Risk Management by calling +55 11 2565-5031 or emailing gmr@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain

Mario Palhares

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer - Electronic

Trading and CCP

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
