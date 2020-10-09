B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 039-2020-VPC-External Communication

October 9, 2020 039/2020-VPC

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Electronic Trading of Securities Lending Agreements

The fees charged on securities lending agreements will be those in effect at the start of the agreement, so that:

Agreements starting on or before October 23, 2020, will pay a fee of 25bps per annum on the value of the loan, or 50 bps in the case of compulsory loans, in accordance with Circular Letter OC 056/2014-DP, dated September 16, 2014, with a floor of BRL 10.00.

056/2014-DP, dated September 16, 2014, with a floor of BRL 10.00. Agreements starting on or after October 26, 2020, will pay fees in accordance with the model described in Circular Letter 125/2020-PRE, dated October 1, 2020.

Fees must be paid on the date of expiration.

Fees charged on renewals agreed after October 26, 2020, will be solely those prescribed by the new model.

The information contained in the item "Fee policy" of External Communication 126/2020-VOP, dated October 6, 2020, is hereby rectified.

