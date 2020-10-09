Log in
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 039-2020-VPC-External Communication

10/09/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

October 9, 2020 039/2020-VPC

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Electronic Trading of Securities Lending Agreements

The fees charged on securities lending agreements will be those in effect at the start of the agreement, so that:

  • Agreements starting on or before October 23, 2020, will pay a fee of 25bps per annum on the value of the loan, or 50 bps in the case of compulsory loans, in accordance with Circular Letter OC 056/2014-DP, dated September 16, 2014, with a floor of BRL 10.00.
  • Agreements starting on or after October 26, 2020, will pay fees in accordance with the model described in Circular Letter 125/2020-PRE, dated October 1, 2020.

Fees must be paid on the date of expiration.

Fees charged on renewals agreed after October 26, 2020, will be solely those prescribed by the new model.

The information contained in the item "Fee policy" of External Communication 126/2020-VOP, dated October 6, 2020, is hereby rectified.

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

039/2020-VPC

A command to adjust this process will be available in Sinacor and should be used together with the patch V 20.2.2, in production.

Additional clarification can be obtained from Cash Equities by calling +55 11 2565- 7654 or emailing produtoscashequities@b3.com.br.

José Ribeiro de Andrade

Chief Product and Client Officer

2

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 20:24:00 UTC
