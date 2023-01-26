B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 1/26/23010-2023-PRE-Circular LetterListing of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with Dividend Distributions

January 26, 2023 010/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Listing of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with Dividend Distributions

B3 hereby informs you that Brazilian and foreign equity ETFs that distribute dividends will be available for listing and trading as of January 30, 2023.

Dividends will be distributed at least monthly, in compliance with the periodicity and policy established in the ETF's rules.

The current listing process remains unchanged, as does the fee policy for custody operations, as detailed in Circular Letter 150/2022-PRE, dated November 8, 2022.

The criteria for acceptance in collateral and authorization in securities lending with these ETFs will be granted in accordance with the rules that have already been established for these Brazilian and foreign equity ETFs, respectively.

Further information can be obtained from the Listed Products Department by telephone on +55 11 2565-7249 or by email at derivativosequities@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain José Ribeiro de Andrade Chief Executive Officer Chief Product and Client Officer

