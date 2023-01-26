Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
13.12 BRL   +0.08%
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 1/26/23010-2023-PRE-Circular LetterListing of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with Dividend Distributions

01/26/2023 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 26, 2023 010/2023-PRE

CIRCULAR LETTER

Listed B3 Participants

Re.: Listing of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with Dividend Distributions

B3 hereby informs you that Brazilian and foreign equity ETFs that distribute dividends will be available for listing and trading as of January 30, 2023.

Dividends will be distributed at least monthly, in compliance with the periodicity and policy established in the ETF's rules.

The current listing process remains unchanged, as does the fee policy for custody operations, as detailed in Circular Letter 150/2022-PRE, dated November 8, 2022.

The criteria for acceptance in collateral and authorization in securities lending with these ETFs will be granted in accordance with the rules that have already been established for these Brazilian and foreign equity ETFs, respectively.

Further information can be obtained from the Listed Products Department by telephone on +55 11 2565-7249 or by email at derivativosequities@b3.com.br.

Gilson Finkelsztain

José Ribeiro de Andrade

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Product and Client Officer

This document produces effects as of the date of its publication. Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation into English from the original version in Portuguese is available for information purposes only, has not1 been reviewed by B3's legal counsel, and is therefore not legally binding. Any questions arising from this free translation

should be clarified by consulting the original version in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy between this free translation and the original version in Portuguese, the original version in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 22:24:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 110 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
Net income 2022 4 362 M 860 M 860 M
Net cash 2022 5 121 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 76 611 M 15 099 M 15 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
EV / Sales 2023 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,11 BRL
Average target price 15,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology & Cyber Security Officer
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-0.53%15 073
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.25%59 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.80%59 480
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.24%49 823
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.68%32 501
NASDAQ, INC.0.93%28 642