B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 104-2020-VOP-External Communication

08/27/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

August 27, 2020 104/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA segment

Re: Inclusion of Customer Name on the List of Defaulters.

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Manuel Jeremias Leite Caldas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 535.866.207-30) has failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 21:52:03 UTC
