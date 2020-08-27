B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 104-2020-VOP-External Communication

August 27, 2020 104/2020-VOP
EXTERNAL COMMUNICATION
To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA segment
Re: Inclusion of Customer Name on the List of Defaulters.
We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Manuel Jeremias Leite Caldas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 535.866.207-30) has failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto
Chief Operating Officer
