B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 104-2020-VOP-External Communication

August 27, 2020 104/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA segment

Re: Inclusion of Customer Name on the List of Defaulters.

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from a market participant, Manuel Jeremias Leite Caldas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 535.866.207-30) has failed to settle transactions carried out at B3.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

