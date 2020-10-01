B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 123-2020-PRE-Circular Letter

inclusion of a waiver of economic and financial registration requirements for gold refiners that are controlled by the Federal Government;

allowing the gold refiner to add collateral as a way of complementing the minimum net equity that is necessary as an economic and financial registration requirement;

permission enabling gold refiners to provide collateral other than a bank letter of credit, for compliance with economic and financial requirements;

updating the service channels whereby gold refiners send B3 financial information and documents, substituting the B3 institutional website's references to B3 and BSM email addresses;

We hereby inform you that on 10/05/2020, a new version of the B3 Access Manual will come into effect. The changes to the regulation are described in detail in the Annex hereto and regard provisions on:

change to the minimum output requirement in the operating and functional requirements; exclusion of the provision that mentions registration of staff professionals in B3's systems; update to the conditions for gold refiner accreditation cancellation so that, when there is bullion from an applicant refiner on the date that cancelation of accreditation is requested, the gold refiner proves the fineness of the surplus bars by testing a statistically representative sample, according to the assessment criteria previously agreed upon and accepted by B3, and signs a responsibility declaration about the fineness of the surplus bars.

The new version of the Access Manual will be available as of 10/05/2020, at www.b3.com.br, Regulation, Regulatory framework, Regulations and manuals, Access, BM&FBOVESPA Segment, Access the documents.

Further information can be obtained from the Data Department by telephone on +55 11 2565-5071 or by email at cadastro@b3.com.br.

