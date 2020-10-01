Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 123-2020-VOP-External Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

October 1, 2020 123/2020-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Third Auction of the Third Public Offering of Additional Construction

Potential Certificates (CEPAC) Issued by the Municipal Government of Curitiba - Operação Urbana Consorciada Linha Verde

B3 hereby informs you that it will operate, through its electronic trading system in the organized OTC market, the auction of the Additional Construction Potential Certificates (Cepac) issued by the Municipal Government of Curitiba within the Operação Urbana Consorciada Linha Verde, to be held on October 28, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

As disclosed by External Communication 044/2016-DO, of May 19, 2016, the distribution of these certificates is coordinated by BB - Banco de Investimento S.A.

The procedures for participation in the auction and in the settlement of trades are available in the Notice at www.b3.com.br, Produtos e Serviços, Negociação, Leilões, Balcão Organizado.

Further information can be obtained from the Electronic Trading Department by telephone on +55 11 2565-5022 or by email negociacao@b3.com.br.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

1

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
03:55pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 123-2020-PRE-Circular Letter
PU
03:50pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 123-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
09/29B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Conclusion of the acquistion..
PU
09/29B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Internal Regulation of the Corporate Governance and..
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financi..
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Corporate Risk Policy
PU
09/25B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Política corporativa de prevenção e combate ao fina..
PU
09/24B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to shareholders - 3Q20 IoC / Dividends payou..
PU
09/21B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 09/21/2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 711 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net income 2020 3 900 M 691 M 691 M
Net cash 2020 4 904 M 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 112 B 19 918 M 19 927 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,93 BRL
Last Close Price 55,01 BRL
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO28.02%20 010
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED43.00%59 035
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.8.10%56 153
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.53%40 280
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.89%32 266
NASDAQ14.58%20 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group