B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 123-2020-VOP-External Communication

October 1, 2020 123/2020-VOP

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Third Auction of the Third Public Offering of Additional Construction

Potential Certificates (CEPAC) Issued by the Municipal Government of Curitiba - Operação Urbana Consorciada Linha Verde

B3 hereby informs you that it will operate, through its electronic trading system in the organized OTC market, the auction of the Additional Construction Potential Certificates (Cepac) issued by the Municipal Government of Curitiba within the Operação Urbana Consorciada Linha Verde, to be held on October 28, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

As disclosed by External Communication 044/2016-DO, of May 19, 2016, the distribution of these certificates is coordinated by BB - Banco de Investimento S.A.

The procedures for participation in the auction and in the settlement of trades are available in the Notice at www.b3.com.br, Produtos e Serviços, Negociação, Leilões, Balcão Organizado.

Further information can be obtained from the Electronic Trading Department by telephone on +55 11 2565-5022 or by email negociacao@b3.com.br.

Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto

Chief Operating Officer

