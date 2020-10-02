B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 127-2020-PRE-Circular Letter

October 2, 2020 127/2020-PRE

C I R C U L A R L E T T E R

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice - Start of Trading on B3

Shares in the index exchange-traded fund (ETF) BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice will be admitted for trading on the BM&FBOVESPA Segment on October 5, 2020, with the characteristics shown below.

ETF BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice Benchmark index S&P/B3 Brazil ESG Ticker ESGB11 Trading name ETF ESG BTG Fiduciary administrator BTG Pactual DTVM Fund manager BTG Pactual Asset Management ISIN code BRESGBCTF007 Quotation Unit Market Exchange

Further information can be obtained from the Chief Product and Client Officer's team by calling +55 11 2565-7738/4042.

Gilson Finkelsztain José Ribeiro de Andrade Chief Executive Officer Chief Product and Client Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION