B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 127-2020-PRE-Circular Letter

October 2, 2020 127/2020-PRE
C I R C U L A R L E T T E R
To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment
Re: BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice - Start of Trading on B3
Shares in the index exchange-traded fund (ETF) BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice will be admitted for trading on the BM&FBOVESPA Segment on October 5, 2020, with the characteristics shown below.
|
ETF
|
BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice
|
|
|
Benchmark index
|
S&P/B3 Brazil ESG
|
Ticker
|
ESGB11
|
|
|
Trading name
|
ETF ESG BTG
|
|
|
Fiduciary administrator
|
BTG Pactual DTVM
|
|
|
Fund manager
|
BTG Pactual Asset Management
|
|
|
ISIN code
|
BRESGBCTF007
|
|
|
Quotation
|
Unit
|
|
|
Market
|
Exchange
|
|
Further information can be obtained from the Chief Product and Client Officer's team by calling +55 11 2565-7738/4042.
|
Gilson Finkelsztain
|
José Ribeiro de Andrade
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Product and Client Officer
