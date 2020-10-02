Log in
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/01
54.53 BRL   -0.87%
04:35p
PU
10/01B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 123-2020-PRE-Circular Letter
PU
10/01B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 123-2020-VOP-External Communication
PU
B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 127-2020-PRE-Circular Letter

10/02/2020

October 2, 2020 127/2020-PRE

C I R C U L A R L E T T E R

To: B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice - Start of Trading on B3

Shares in the index exchange-traded fund (ETF) BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice will be admitted for trading on the BM&FBOVESPA Segment on October 5, 2020, with the characteristics shown below.

ETF

BTG Pactual ESG Fundo de Índice

Benchmark index

S&P/B3 Brazil ESG

Ticker

ESGB11

Trading name

ETF ESG BTG

Fiduciary administrator

BTG Pactual DTVM

Fund manager

BTG Pactual Asset Management

ISIN code

BRESGBCTF007

Quotation

Unit

Market

Exchange

Further information can be obtained from the Chief Product and Client Officer's team by calling +55 11 2565-7738/4042.

Gilson Finkelsztain

José Ribeiro de Andrade

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Product and Client Officer

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

B3 SA - – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 20:34:02 UTC
