Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão    B3SA3   BRB3SAACNOR6

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

(B3SA3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 2/2/21015-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters

02/02/2021 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 2, 2021 015/2021-VOP

E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N

B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment

Re: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters

We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Aldo Jorge da Silva Junior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 456.441.538-78),Alessandra Almeida da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 377.126.378-65),Alexander da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.675.468- 23), Aline de Azevedo Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 427.898.368-92),Alisson Davi Ribeiro da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 370.292.198-21),Alysson Felipe de Souza Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 408.182.898-99),Amanda Borges da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 353.656.808-47),Amanda da Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 439.875.748-10),Ana Carolina da Cunha Moreira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 068.129.669-08),Ana Caroline Santos do Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 454.365.018-26),Ananery Muller Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 004.564.909-06),Andre Ferreira da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 115.884.666-55),Andre Luiz Fernandes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 074.703.409-55),Angelo Rodrigues dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 342.963.328-13),Antonio Carlos Alves Francisco (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 186.241.168-99),Beatris Barbosa Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 518.021.828-45),Beatriz da Silva Barreto de Jesus (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 486.954.398-28),Beatriz de Souza Miranda (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 466.897.588-50),Bianca Rutielly Moreira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 543.581.058-23),Brenno Alves de Oliveira Pereira Barreto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 451.538.978- 50), Brenno Vieira de Andrade (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 480.498.998-61),Bruna Baigorra Goulart (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 135.806.289-76),Bruna Paiva Martins (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.555.968-17),Bruna Sthefanie Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 441.381.178-06),Bruno Francalino de Souza Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 378.444.548-90),Bruno Martinz

This External Communication produces effects as of the date of its publication.

1

Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation is not legally binding. Any questions arising from the text should be clarified by consulting

the original in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

015/2021-VOP

(Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 437.215.138-19),Bruno Pastor da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 409.599.168-22),Bruno Saulo da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.827.398-36),Bruno Silva de Araujo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 417.831.598-63),Bruno Victor da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 448.464.998-55),Carla Cristina Nascimento Maciel (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.807.098-54),Carlos de Jesus Ribeiro dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 226.087.188-76),Carolina Ariadne Alves Feitosa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 382.797.638-30),Carolina Marques de Aguiar Yoshida (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 217.094.278-50),Cassio Moreira dos Santos da Fonseca (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 352.184.218-55),Cleiton Wilson Pereira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 034.551.020-85),Cristiane Pereira Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 330.923.078-36),Daniel Antonio Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 471.855.838-70),Daniel Claudino Davi (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 282.198.128-77),Danubia Cristina Estecio da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 376.033.488-11),David Almeida Araujo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 438.694.298-01),Dayana Mayara da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 126.353.964-50),Dayane Fernandes de Oliveira Alcantara (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 237.276.358-00),Dayna Aparecida de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 424.889.138-71),Dimas Jose da Silva Heleno (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 496.421.168-12),Djuliany Souza dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 487.305.178-93),Douglas Sulpino dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 480.289.258-63),Edmar Wilson Martinz (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 372.134.888-56),Eduardo Pinho Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 303.700.078-32),Elenir Cunha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 015.273.279-90),Elizete de Souza Aguirre (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 272.990.188-45),Emily Cristine Goncalves da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.894.578-79),Ewerton Bonfim Junqueira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 226.271.788-57),Fabio Rogerio dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 232.791.708-50),Fabiola dos Santos Rezende (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 435.422.698-75),Felipe Silva Costa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 426.896.168-23),Fernando Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 381.745.578-06),Francisco Fabio Rosa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 233.254.118-78),Gabriel Cardoso Galvao (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 482.629.878-10),Geovana Silva de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 461.924.428-78),Giovanni Gagliardi (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 397.414.558- 36), Gleiton Guedes Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 457.285.228-66),Henrique Augusto Felipe (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 516.915.438-02),Izaque Edeval de Castro Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF

This External Communication produces effects as of the date of its publication.

2

Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation is not legally binding. Any questions arising from the text should be clarified by consulting

the original in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

015/2021-VOP

213.729.888-07),Jefferson Goncalves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 221.924.358-35),Jefferson Ribeiro (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 286.310.718- 62), Jessica Eduarda da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.260.048-69),Jessica Teles da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 411.173.968-78),Joice Fermino Marian (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 060.971.429-51),Jonatan Rodrigues dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 106.052.629-85),Jose Cristiano Tavares Bezerra (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 330.964.698-06),Jose Eduardo Leonildo da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 115.693.754-02),Jose Jackson da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 342.620.558-09),Jose Moacir Moraes Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 464.644.378-36),Josiane da Cruz de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 100.760.996-60),Juliana damiao Burlan Sant'Ana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 491.333.108-66),Juliana Santos de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 333.870.298-10),Kamila Domingos da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 433.845.708-20),Katlin Ramone Belini (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 071.402.609-31),Kethlyn Regiane Silva de Jesus (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 431.125.038-05),Keven Amorim Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 078.313.219-00),Keylla Batista de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 456.671.568-06),Leandro Luiz Marcelino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 391.513.568-21),Leandro Oliveira Freitas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 340.950.538-52),Leonardo da Silva Flora (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 422.192.918-98),Leonardo Ferreira Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 452.301.898-78),Leticia Sa Bacelar (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 377.913.268- 09), Lucas Felix da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 497.201.468-77),Lucas Gabriel Quirino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 571.615.258-96),Lucas Nascimento Ferreira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 084.601.899-37),Luiz Felipe Araujo Josue Severino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 377.324.908-00),Luzia de Holanda Alves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 437.034.938-95),Marcio Jose da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 459.651.738-06),Marcio Menezes Duque (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 225.592.608-32),Maria Eduarda Ribeiro da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 502.179.448-50),Maria Lucia Alves da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 191.806.398-28),Maria Monica dos Santos Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 327.843.698-97),Mateus Jeronimo da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 488.507.688-93),Matheus Farias Freitas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 109.583.009-09),Matheus Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 504.298.398-80),Mauricio Nascimento Dantas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 413.673.898-60),Mayk Henrique Souza Aguirre (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 484.208.888-50),Mickaely Freitas Passos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 411.233.828-75),Mike Rodrigues Santos

This External Communication produces effects as of the date of its publication.

3

Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation is not legally binding. Any questions arising from the text should be clarified by consulting

the original in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

015/2021-VOP

(Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 421.463.378-42),Monica Ribeiro de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 521.648.168-03),Mucio Ferreira Borborema Junior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 408.095.428-03),Pablo Roberto de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 097.474.629-07),Paloma da Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 427.315.868-00),Paloma Nascimento Gomes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 481.821.808-13),Pamela Cristina Felipe (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 433.983.748-24),Paulo Cesar da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 738.700.211-87),Paulo Cezar de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 182.773.788-31),Paulo Eduardo de Carvalho Menezes do Espirito Santo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 061.081.959-32),Rafael Teixeira Moreira de Jesus (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 365.260.058-45),Rafaela da Silva Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 471.670.518-88),Rafaela Rahaman de Castro (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 463.854.788-58),Rafaela Silva Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 416.069.978-23),Raquel Belini Vargas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 041.859.589-51),Rayssa Leal de Moura (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 428.928.128-10),Rebeca Cristine de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 485.772.538-05),Reginaldo Arcanjo Pereira Junior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 340.791.918-20),Renata Martins dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 343.198.588-24),Richard Fernando Fernandes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 094.735.159-01),Rodrigo Moreira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 441.509.188-13),Rosana Candida de Melo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 135.109.768-78),Rosilene Cristiane de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.949.238-70),Ryel Oliveira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 488.183.898-90),Sathila Sany Santana Dutra (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 480.065.158-16),Stefani Rodrigues de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 435.877.408-36),Stephanie de Almeida Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 459.244.898-76),Suellen Cristina Deodato Lopes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 437.472.518-03),Thamiris Vicente de Siqueira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 483.235.168-04),Thiago Caires Pinto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 365.777.558-76),Thiffany Rodrigues dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 446.487.218-29),Thompson dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 084.341.939-30),Tiago Felipe Marcolino Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 432.678.308-77),Valquiria Alves Abreu (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 385.821.058-78),Vanderlei Pereira Vieira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 176.156.388-28),Victor da Silva Lopes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 503.294.528-51),Vinicius Tadeu Gomes Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 368.898.458-70),Vitor Henrique Ifran (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 107.370.519-65),Wallace Siqueira Matias (Individual Taxpayer No.

This External Communication produces effects as of the date of its publication.

4

Any specified time limits for validity shall apply.

This free translation is not legally binding. Any questions arising from the text should be clarified by consulting

the original in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Portuguese shall prevail.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 19:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
02:12pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 2/2/21015-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate to ..
PU
02/01B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Lives of the Week of 02/01/2..
PU
01/29B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1/29/21008-2021-PRE-Circular LetterTrend ETF MSCI A..
PU
01/28B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1/28/21014-2021-VOP-External CommunicationProject A..
PU
01/28B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1/28/21013/2021-VOP-External CommunicationInclusion..
PU
01/26B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1/26/21012-2021-VOP-External CommunicationStart of ..
PU
01/22B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1/19/21002-2021-PRE-Circular LetterChanges to B3 Cl..
PU
01/21B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights Decem..
PU
01/06B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 12/29/20188-2020-PRE-Circular LetterFee Schedule fo..
PU
01/05B3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : 1/5/21001-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 149 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
Net income 2020 4 050 M 756 M 756 M
Net cash 2020 6 480 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 125 B 23 338 M 23 351 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 442
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Duration : Period :
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 66,14 BRL
Last Close Price 61,25 BRL
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilson Finkelsztain Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Quintella Chairman
Cícero Augusto Vieira Neto Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Sonder Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Rodrigo Antonio Nardoni Gonçales Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-1.18%22 906
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.59%82 207
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-1.63%63 655
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.02%43 687
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.69%30 339
NASDAQ4.42%22 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ