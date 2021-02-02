B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 2/2/21015-2021-VOP-External CommunicationUpdate to the List of Defaulters

February 2, 2021 015/2021-VOP E X T E R N A L C O M M U N I C A T I O N B3's Market Participants - BM&FBOVESPA Segment Re: Inclusion and Exclusion of Customer Names on the List of Defaulters We hereby inform you that, according to information received from market participants, Aldo Jorge da Silva Junior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 456.441.538-78),Alessandra Almeida da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 377.126.378-65),Alexander da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.675.468- 23), Aline de Azevedo Santana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 427.898.368-92),Alisson Davi Ribeiro da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 370.292.198-21),Alysson Felipe de Souza Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 408.182.898-99),Amanda Borges da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 353.656.808-47),Amanda da Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 439.875.748-10),Ana Carolina da Cunha Moreira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 068.129.669-08),Ana Caroline Santos do Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 454.365.018-26),Ananery Muller Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 004.564.909-06),Andre Ferreira da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 115.884.666-55),Andre Luiz Fernandes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 074.703.409-55),Angelo Rodrigues dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 342.963.328-13),Antonio Carlos Alves Francisco (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 186.241.168-99),Beatris Barbosa Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 518.021.828-45),Beatriz da Silva Barreto de Jesus (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 486.954.398-28),Beatriz de Souza Miranda (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 466.897.588-50),Bianca Rutielly Moreira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 543.581.058-23),Brenno Alves de Oliveira Pereira Barreto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 451.538.978- 50), Brenno Vieira de Andrade (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 480.498.998-61),Bruna Baigorra Goulart (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 135.806.289-76),Bruna Paiva Martins (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.555.968-17),Bruna Sthefanie Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 441.381.178-06),Bruno Francalino de Souza Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 378.444.548-90),Bruno Martinz This External Communication produces effects as of the date of its publication. 1 Any specified time limits for validity shall apply. This free translation is not legally binding. Any questions arising from the text should be clarified by consulting the original in Portuguese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original in Portuguese shall prevail. INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

015/2021-VOP (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 437.215.138-19),Bruno Pastor da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 409.599.168-22),Bruno Saulo da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.827.398-36),Bruno Silva de Araujo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 417.831.598-63),Bruno Victor da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 448.464.998-55),Carla Cristina Nascimento Maciel (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 374.807.098-54),Carlos de Jesus Ribeiro dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 226.087.188-76),Carolina Ariadne Alves Feitosa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 382.797.638-30),Carolina Marques de Aguiar Yoshida (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 217.094.278-50),Cassio Moreira dos Santos da Fonseca (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 352.184.218-55),Cleiton Wilson Pereira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 034.551.020-85),Cristiane Pereira Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 330.923.078-36),Daniel Antonio Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 471.855.838-70),Daniel Claudino Davi (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 282.198.128-77),Danubia Cristina Estecio da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 376.033.488-11),David Almeida Araujo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 438.694.298-01),Dayana Mayara da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 126.353.964-50),Dayane Fernandes de Oliveira Alcantara (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 237.276.358-00),Dayna Aparecida de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 424.889.138-71),Dimas Jose da Silva Heleno (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 496.421.168-12),Djuliany Souza dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 487.305.178-93),Douglas Sulpino dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 480.289.258-63),Edmar Wilson Martinz (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 372.134.888-56),Eduardo Pinho Rodrigues (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 303.700.078-32),Elenir Cunha (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 015.273.279-90),Elizete de Souza Aguirre (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 272.990.188-45),Emily Cristine Goncalves da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.894.578-79),Ewerton Bonfim Junqueira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 226.271.788-57),Fabio Rogerio dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 232.791.708-50),Fabiola dos Santos Rezende (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 435.422.698-75),Felipe Silva Costa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 426.896.168-23),Fernando Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 381.745.578-06),Francisco Fabio Rosa (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 233.254.118-78),Gabriel Cardoso Galvao (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 482.629.878-10),Geovana Silva de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 461.924.428-78),Giovanni Gagliardi (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 397.414.558- 36), Gleiton Guedes Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 457.285.228-66),Henrique Augusto Felipe (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 516.915.438-02),Izaque Edeval de Castro Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF

015/2021-VOP 213.729.888-07),Jefferson Goncalves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 221.924.358-35),Jefferson Ribeiro (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 286.310.718- 62), Jessica Eduarda da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 414.260.048-69),Jessica Teles da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 411.173.968-78),Joice Fermino Marian (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 060.971.429-51),Jonatan Rodrigues dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 106.052.629-85),Jose Cristiano Tavares Bezerra (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 330.964.698-06),Jose Eduardo Leonildo da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 115.693.754-02),Jose Jackson da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 342.620.558-09),Jose Moacir Moraes Neto (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 464.644.378-36),Josiane da Cruz de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 100.760.996-60),Juliana damiao Burlan Sant'Ana (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 491.333.108-66),Juliana Santos de Souza (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 333.870.298-10),Kamila Domingos da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 433.845.708-20),Katlin Ramone Belini (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 071.402.609-31),Kethlyn Regiane Silva de Jesus (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 431.125.038-05),Keven Amorim Leal (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 078.313.219-00),Keylla Batista de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 456.671.568-06),Leandro Luiz Marcelino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 391.513.568-21),Leandro Oliveira Freitas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 340.950.538-52),Leonardo da Silva Flora (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 422.192.918-98),Leonardo Ferreira Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 452.301.898-78),Leticia Sa Bacelar (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 377.913.268- 09), Lucas Felix da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 497.201.468-77),Lucas Gabriel Quirino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 571.615.258-96),Lucas Nascimento Ferreira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 084.601.899-37),Luiz Felipe Araujo Josue Severino (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 377.324.908-00),Luzia de Holanda Alves (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 437.034.938-95),Marcio Jose da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 459.651.738-06),Marcio Menezes Duque (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 225.592.608-32),Maria Eduarda Ribeiro da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 502.179.448-50),Maria Lucia Alves da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 191.806.398-28),Maria Monica dos Santos Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 327.843.698-97),Mateus Jeronimo da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 488.507.688-93),Matheus Farias Freitas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 109.583.009-09),Matheus Gomes da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 504.298.398-80),Mauricio Nascimento Dantas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 413.673.898-60),Mayk Henrique Souza Aguirre (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 484.208.888-50),Mickaely Freitas Passos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 411.233.828-75),Mike Rodrigues Santos

015/2021-VOP (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 421.463.378-42),Monica Ribeiro de Oliveira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 521.648.168-03),Mucio Ferreira Borborema Junior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 408.095.428-03),Pablo Roberto de Lima (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 097.474.629-07),Paloma da Silva Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 427.315.868-00),Paloma Nascimento Gomes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 481.821.808-13),Pamela Cristina Felipe (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 433.983.748-24),Paulo Cesar da Silva (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 738.700.211-87),Paulo Cezar de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 182.773.788-31),Paulo Eduardo de Carvalho Menezes do Espirito Santo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 061.081.959-32),Rafael Teixeira Moreira de Jesus (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 365.260.058-45),Rafaela da Silva Nascimento (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 471.670.518-88),Rafaela Rahaman de Castro (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 463.854.788-58),Rafaela Silva Pereira (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 416.069.978-23),Raquel Belini Vargas (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 041.859.589-51),Rayssa Leal de Moura (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 428.928.128-10),Rebeca Cristine de Carvalho (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 485.772.538-05),Reginaldo Arcanjo Pereira Junior (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 340.791.918-20),Renata Martins dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 343.198.588-24),Richard Fernando Fernandes (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 094.735.159-01),Rodrigo Moreira dos Santos (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 441.509.188-13),Rosana Candida de Melo (Individual Taxpayer No. CPF/MF 135.109.768-78),Rosilene Cristiane

