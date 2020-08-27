B3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : 2Q20 Earnings Conference Call - Transcript

International Conference Call B3 Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results August 14th, 2020 Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the audio conference call about the earnings results of B3 for the Second Quarter of 2020. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions to participate will be given at that time. If you should require assistance during the call, please press the star key followed by zero (*0). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcasted live via webcast. The replay will be available after the event is concluded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Sonder, Chief Financial Officer of B3. Mr. Daniel Sonder: Hello, good morning, thank you everyone for joining the call. I just wanted to take a moment to thank the investor relations and the finance teams, as well as the communications teams, they did the hard work of preparing all the materials and putting together the information for you guys, and I hope everyone also is doing fine and taking care of themselves. I wanted just to start with a brief statement: we had a good quarter in terms of revenue growth, we saw a recovery of asset prices in the markets driven largely by actions both on the monetary and the fiscal fronts in Brazil and elsewhere that led to a recovery in sentiment regarding the effects of the pandemic. We also saw, in Brazil, the lowest-ever interest rate and that has obviously changed investor behavior and has led new individuals to look at stocks and other riskier assets as an alternative for the portfolios, as well as some bonds to begin shifting their allocations into equities and other assets rather than just corporate bonds, as used to be the case. We saw, therefore, both an increase in market cap as well as pretty high turnover in our equity segment. We also saw positive results (although not so sharp) in the derivative segment. Our OTC business also grew, and the one best-than- spectacular segment was the infrastructure for finance, where we obviously saw a pretty sharp decrease in the sale of new cars and financings due to the quarantine and social distancing with partners. 1 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

I think we were able to manage our expense well again, I think the benefits of operating leverage in the company and, therefore, we presented good operating profits and net income at the end of the quarter. I also just wanted to briefly mention some of the other announcements that we made yesterday. On the financial front, one was that we changed our guidance for Capex due to some additional investments that we are making in products and in our operational robustness; and also, we announced that the Board approved a new debt transaction of R$ 3.6 billion, that we hope to close by the end of this month, and this will add to our debt balance and allow us to move closer to our leverage target and also to continue to distribute healthy dividends and interest on capital and other forms of payout to our shareholders during this year and early next year. So those are my initial remarks, I'm sure you've had a chance to look at our earnings release. I will ask Marcela to make a couple of comments as well and then we will open up for Q&A. Thank you. Ms. Marcela Bretas: Thank you, Daniel. Good morning everyone, hope everyone is well and safe. So, just pretty quickly go through some of our highlights [unintelligible - burst sound] for the quarter. So we had in the equity listed market strong performance driven by higher volumes and, as Daniel described, were mainly driven by low interest rates, [unintelligible - burst sound] recovery, which drove market cap [unintelligible - burst sound], and also a new flow of the investors, especially retail investors, coming into the market. So we had ADTV for the cash equities market of 92% in the quarter. For the listed derivatives market, we saw a more modest volume growth, of close to 3% ADV increase. On the OTC market, we had… our clients continued to look for transactions to strengthen their balance sheet and we saw this volume of issuances of banking funding instruments of 30% year-on-year. Finally, in the infrastructure for financing, we felt, differently from the other segments, the negative impacts of the pandemic and volumes were down 41% in the S&G product. We had net revenues of 1.9 billion, which is approximately 30% versus last year and our net income reached R$ 890 million with adjusted expenses kept relatively under control with growth only 10% year-on-year. With that said, we will open up for questions from you. Thank you. Question-and-Answer Session 2 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session for investors and analysts. If you have a question, please press the star key followed by the 1 key on your touchtone phone now. If at any time you would like to remove yourself from the questioning queue, please press star 2. Our first question comes from Thomas Peredo, BTG Pactual. Mr. Thomas Peredo: Hi, good morning everyone and thanks for the opportunity. So, my question is regarding the products and services. So, the company has been delivering on the roadmap product, but I would like to ask an update on more structural and long-term initiatives, like the registration of insurance policies, registration of electronic bills. the duplicatas eletrônicas, the platform for the energy market and the initiative to provide liquidity for instant payment. So, if you guys could give us an update on which stage each initiative is and when do you expect them to be launched, if there is already a timeline. And I know that the company doesn't give any guidance on revenues or net income, but if you could share a ballpark of the total addressable markets in terms of revenues that you see for these initiatives, I believe they will be very helpful to help us think on the total potential that the company has in the long-term. Thank you. Mr. Daniel Sonder: Okay, Thomas, thank you very much. I'm going to try to [unintelligible] all points here and Marcela will help me one by one with some more details on the [unintelligible] and so on. So, on the insurance side, we have been working with the regulators and the markets for quite some time, for over a year now, we selected that segment as an important adjacency that we want to have a role in because we believe that there is really an opportunity for a modernization and digitalization, if you will, of the infrastructure within the insurance sector, that is relatively behind in terms of its development compared to what we see in the registration for bank instruments, for example, and obviously for all the other traded listed instruments. So, I think this is one of those transformations in the Brazilian market and infrastructure that is overdue, but frankly, that might take a while to consolidate. The regulator has taken the, let's say, strong position to push for this modernization in terms of the registration requirements and the information requirements, but it's also accessed the gradual approach where it will add step- by-step the insurance segments into that starting with the, let's say, smaller segments, where there are less number of policies and less impact and, therefore, it's starting from the (let's call the) guaranteed insurance (seguro garantia), so the 3 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

larger ticket insurance policy for projects and for execution of infrastructure [unintelligible], building contracts and alike. So this is where we are. Our platform was accessed [doubtful word] as a proper platform for operation about a month ago. Ms. Marcela Bretas: We just repeat, last week the approval for SUSEP granting us the full authorization to operate in the market. Mr. Daniel Sonder: Yeah, and we already have a tough case with one client that is operating. We are not going to be the sole player in this, it's possible that other platforms also enter this market, in fact, they have received the authorization from SUSEP to do so. And on your question about the market size, I don't have information to share at this point. And this will be the case for the other markets as well, but I will, let's say, take your point and review internally whether we can have some points, share some more visibility of the total market opportunity. Ms. Marcela Bretas: We just usually say that on these new products we don't have like a silver bullet one that is going to harshly [doubtful word] impact our revenues. What we do say is that we see a target of [unintelligible] for most of these new markets that are entering [unintelligible] between, let's say, R$ 20 and R$ 50 million for each one individually. But it doesn't mean that you can just multiply that number of projects by 50 and guess the total addressable market because our expectation is that some of them will succeed, some of them will surpass our expectations and some of them will fail. So, although we take a portfolio [doubtful word] approach in order to project potential new revenues from new segments that we [unintelligible]. Mr. Daniel Sonder: The second one I want to mention is energy, and in energy we have also just made some announcements of what we are trying to do, and the first step is that market is to really create information and a little bit more transparency. So we have… you know, the regulation of energy in Brazil took place about 20 years ago and since then we have had a greater number of players in the market [unintelligible] offering energy outside of the derivative [doubtful work] market and buying energy outside of the derivative [doubtful word] market, as well as a few brokers that do the job of finding buyers and sellers. Our objective is to, at the first stage, really allow everyone to register and have visibility of all the transactions that they place, with that eventually we will have a curve of prices for different time periods of energy and out of that would grow the opportunity to trade in derivatives and so on and hopefully attract also players that 4 INFORMAÇÃO INTERNA - INTERNAL INFORMATION

